Jayson Tatum ends LeBron James’s all-star dominance with a record night

SALT LAKE CITY — Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum halted LeBron James’s All-Star Game dynasty, but the NBA’s 72nd midseason showcase still belonged to the Los Angeles Lakers star. Team Giannis beat Team LeBron, 184-175, in a soporific contest at Vivint Arena on Sunday night, snapping James’s five-game winning streak as a captain on a night in which he was honored for becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Tatum led Team Giannis to the victory, pouring in an All-Star Game record 55 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists amid a captivating shooting display in the pivotal third quarter.

James posted 13 points, one rebound and four assists in 14 minutes before sitting out the second half with a hand injury that didn’t appear serious. Despite missing out on crunchtime, James was ubiquitous, participating in a live, playground-style draft with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to pick the team rosters and then being honored at halftime alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone, the NBA’s second and third all-time leading scorers.

“No matter the challenge, no matter the noise, he was relentless,” former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade said as he introduced James to hearty applause at halftime. “He’s not just a four-time MVP or a 19-time all-star or a gold medalist or an NBA champion. He’s a son, father, husband and friend. Now, he’s the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.”

James, Abdul-Jabbar and Malone then stood side by side, embracing and waving to the crowd before the second half commenced. By earning the 19th all-star selection of his career, James tied Abdul-Jabbar for the most in league history. His 19 all-star appearances represent a record.

“It’s an honor any time I’m compared with any of the greats that ever played this game,” James said during a pregame news conference. “Those guys laid the path both on and off the floor for guys like myself to walk, talk, run, jump and do the things I do every single day. It’s pretty cool being a part of history.”

In the NBA’s unconventional all-star format, the teams competed quarter-by-quarter for charity. They tied at 46 in the first quarter; Team Giannis won the second quarter, 53-46, and also claimed the third quarter, 59-49.

The clock was turned off for the fourth quarter as the teams tried to reach a total target score of 182 points as part of the “Elam Ending,” which ensures every contest ends with game-winning points. Damian Lillard delivered the wining basket with a deep three-pointer to end a low-intensity affair after several half-court heaves by Team Giannis missed badly.

“Just trying to be competitive a little bit and have some fun with it,” Tatum said. “[The all-star scoring record] means the world. Records are meant to be broken. I’ll hold it for as long as I can, but I’m certain someone will come along and break it.”

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell added 40 points, four rebounds and 10 assists for Team Giannis. Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid each scored 32 points for Team LeBron.

The weekend’s showcase event, which featured even less defensive effort than usual, began with a new twist: James and Antetokounmpo picked their rosters one-by-one as part of the televised pregame show. To lessen the embarrassment associated with being picked last, the NBA and the players union agreed that the captains would select their benches before picking their starters.

“We thought this would be an interesting experiment,” Commissioner Adam Silver said. “Thought it would just add a bit more excitement to it.”

Antetokounmpo selected Lillard as the first pick among the reserves — to James’s surprise, given that Jrue Holiday, Antetokounmpo’s Bucks teammate, was on the board. James later selected Embiid with the first pick among the starters.

The draft had its share of funny interludes, including Antetokounmpo mistakenly attempting to select Ja Morant in the reserves round even though the Memphis Grizzlies guard was slated to be a starter.

“Giannis is trying anything, y’all,” James joked.

After Jaren Jackson Jr. was the last reserve selected, Denver’s Nikola Jokic made sure he wouldn’t face the same fate among the starters. Jokic hopped up out of his seat early before James had made his last selection, leaving Utah’s Lauri Markkanen to shrug in confusion once he realized he was the last man left onstage.

Once Antetokounmpo finished his drafting duties, he took the court with a wrap protecting his injured right wrist. The two-time MVP dunked on the first possession and then immediately checked out to prevent further injury. He claimed his first victory in three tries as an all-star captain.

“Winner, winner, chicken dinner,” a smiling Antetokounmpo said.

