Boys’ basketball Top 20: Paul VI goes down, Bard and Largo join

In the minutes after they defeated Landon to win the Interstate Athletic Conference tournament, some members of the Bullis basketball team gathered around a ladder and looked up. It’s net-cutting time again. The high school basketball postseason is fully underway, with the area’s best teams either in the playoffs or about to start them this week. On Saturday, Bullis was one of the first local champions to earn its crown, defeating the Bears, 64-45, to earn an outright IAC title.

Later that night, Riverdale Baptist earned its conference title by defeating Takoma Academy in the Metro Independent School Athletic League championship. The Crusaders went undefeated in conference play this winter.

In Virginia, several ranked teams won district tournaments last week and will compete in the region bracket. Maryland public schools will also join the fun this week, as their playoffs begin.

On the private side, the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference will crown champions in the days ahead. On Sunday night, the top two teams in those brackets got together for a neutral-court, nonconference matchup as Paul VI faced Sidwell Friends at Takoma Academy. In a lively postseason tuneup, the Quakers shocked the top-ranked Panthers, leading for much of the second half in a 75-68 win.

With Paul VI going down, St. John’s moves into the No. 1 spot just days before the WCAC tournament.

1. St. John’s (26-2) Last ranked: 2

The Cadets finished the regular season with a strong week, picking up three WCAC wins.

2. Paul VI (26-2) LR: 1

After closing their WCAC regular season with blowout wins against O’Connell and No. 16 DeMatha, the Panthers fell to No. 4 Sidwell Friends in a nonconference game Sunday.

3. Bullis (25-2) LR: 3

Junior Caden Diggs led the way with 19 points as the Bulldogs ran away with the IAC tournament title.

4. Sidwell Friends (22-4) LR: 6

After beating No. 12 St. Andrew’s on Friday to win the MAC regular season championship, the Quakers became the first local team to defeat No. 2 Paul VI.

5. Hayfield (24-1) LR: 4

The Hawks beat Edison, 53-43, to win the National District title for a third consecutive season.

6. Bishop McNamara (23-6) LR: 5

The Mustangs finished the regular season with a 1-1 week, as they lost to St. John’s on the road but defeated No. .8 Gonzaga.

7. Patriot (22-3) LR: 8

The Pioneers beat No. 13 Battlefield on Friday to win the Cedar Run District title for a fifth straight year.

8. Gonzaga (22-7) LR: 7

It was a rough week for the Eagles, who lost to No. 1 St. John’s on Thursday and No. 6 Bishop McNamara on Saturday.

9. Riverdale Baptist (25-2) LR: 10

The Crusaders outlasted Takoma Academy, 44-39, in a tense MISAL championship game.

10. Jackson-Reed (26-7) LR: 9

The Tigers were upset by No. 19 Bard in the semifinals of the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament.

11. Shabach Christian (26-6) LR: 11

Led by six seniors, the Eagles beat Chen Odenton Prep (Md.), 75-49, on senior night.

12. St. Andrew’s (20-5) LR: 12

The Lions will be the No. 2 seed in the MAC tournament after falling to No. 4 Sidwell Friends in the final conference game of the regular season.

13. Battlefield (22-3) LR: 13

The Bobcats fell to No. 7 Patriot in the championship of the Cedar Run District tournament.

14. Wise (20-2) LR: 15

The Pumas will face Largo on Wednesday in the Prince George’s County championship.

15. Friendship Tech (25-5) LR: 17

The Titans won the Public Charter School Athletic Association championship on Sunday night.

16. DeMatha (18-11) LR: 14

The Stags fell to O’Connell, 70-69, in a controversial and dramatic finish Saturday night.

17. Churchill (19-3) LR: 18

The Bulldogs picked up comfortable wins against Kennedy and Rockville last week.

18. Damascus (21-1) LR: 16

The Hornets lost for the first time all season last week, falling to Walter Johnson in overtime.

19. Bard (21-7) LR: Not ranked

The Falcons topped McKinley Tech, 53-43, to win the DCIAA tournament.

20. Largo (16-6) LR: NR

Since losing a nonconference game to No. 7 Patriot on Jan. 21, the Lions have won seven straight.

Dropped out: No. 19 Good Counsel, No. 20 Landon

On the bubble: Landon, Meade, McKinley Tech, South Lakes

