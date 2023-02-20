Damascus regroups after first loss; Tuscarora keeps accomplishing more

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nobody needed to speak for Damascus Coach Brian Humphrey to see his players’ disappointment. “Body language screams,” the coach said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Hornets had just lost to Walter Johnson, 68-66, in overtime in their final regular season game Friday. They had come back after falling behind 22-8, but it didn’t matter — the loss ended their chance at an undefeated season.

Humphrey’s squad surprised teams last year, he said, in a season that ended in the state quarterfinals. But a roster filled with returners couldn’t sneak past anyone this season, especially as the Hornets’ wins mounted.

“We are the hunted,” he said. “You realize it's a privilege to be in that situation, but that also comes with a responsibility of you need to be mentally focused enough to prepare for every game.”

The Wildcats’ fans stormed the court after their win, something Humphrey said would be unimaginable when he took over the program.

Advertisement

Damascus (21-1) has no time to rest after its first loss. The Hornets face Churchill on Wednesday in the Montgomery County championship and head to the playoffs after that.

Wednesday’s game won’t impact the state standings, but the loss to Walter Johnson carries potential repercussions. The Hornets fell behind the two remaining undefeated Maryland 3A teams, City College and Frederick, which could matter if they advance to the state quarterfinals, where all the teams are reseeded.

That’s now out of their control. Damascus hopes to funnel the emotions felt postgame Friday to fuel its playoff run.

“We’re trying to use that anger to help us get going here,” Humphrey said, “give us a little spark for the playoffs.”

— Varun Shankar

Middleton drives Tuscarora

In middle school, Grace Middleton attended as many Tuscarora games as she could. Her sisters, Isabellah and Kennedy, were the Huskies’ stars, and she watched as each topped 1,000 points. She wanted to prolong their legacy.

Advertisement

In December, Middleton passed the mark herself, and on Friday she ended a title drought that dated to 2017 — when Kennedy was a junior and Isabellah was a freshman — by leading the Huskies to a Dulles District championship with an 11-point win over Heritage.

And still, there’s more to accomplish.

“I kind of wanted to set our records, but Kennedy and Isabellah hold all of them,” Middleton said. “But our team’s goal is to make the state tournament. Us seniors have been playing together since middle school. We want to keep it going for as long as we can.”

The youngest Middleton sister has a distinct game from her siblings. Grace is the family’s most adept transition scorer, which has been a boon for the fast-paced Huskies, who push from outlet passes off blocks from defensive phenom Alysa Carrigan, the school’s triple-jump record-holder.

Advertisement

“Those two take so much responsibility upon themselves,” Coach Tayler Dodson said.

Though Dodson arrived after the elder sisters’ graduation, it was easy to tell Middleton was the product of a basketball family. She lived in the gym.

And on Friday she was comfortable in the big moment. Before the game she was braiding her teammates’ hair and joking around, as she always does, despite the crowd of fans growing to its largest contingent this year. Within minutes, she was 3-for-3 from outside. By game’s end, she had 33 points and a trophy in hand.

“Yeah, that didn’t surprise me at all,” Dodson said. “When you’re coaching a player like that, sometimes you can just let them go.”

On Tuesday the Huskies will face Millbrook — one of the two teams who beat them this season — in the first round of the Class 4 Region D tournament.

Advertisement

— Spencer Nusbaum

Players of the week

Ava Wooster, Southern: The junior notched 20 points and 14 rebounds against Patuxent before adding 23 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks two days later against Old Mill. She had a career-high 40 points and 26 rebounds earlier this year in a Feb. 7 win over Northeast.

Tavarres Riley, Freedom-Woodbridge: The junior, who was named Cardinal District Player of the Year this week, scored 51 points in a district semifinal loss to Potomac.

London Gray, Dunbar: The junior was named D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament MVP after powering Dunbar to its fourth straight DCIAA title with a 20-point, 13-rebound performance in the Tide’s 55-47 win over Coolidge on Saturday.

Caden Diggs, Bullis: The junior led the Bulldogs with 19 points as they captured the Interstate Athletic Conference tournament title.

Games to watch

Montgomery County championship at Richard Montgomery, Wednesday, Clarksburg girls vs. Churchill, 5:30 p.m.; Churchill boys vs. Damascus, 7:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Prince George’s County championship, Wednesday, girls at 6 p.m.; goys at 8 p.m.

Virginia Region 6D championship at Washington-Liberty, Friday, girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference championship, Sunday, 5:30 p.m.

Georgetown Visitation leans on tough schedule

Now in his 28th season coaching at Georgetown Visitation, Mike McCarthy doesn’t often make declarative statements about one team or another. The winner of 14 straight Independent School League titles from 2007 to 2020, he has had so many good groups it’s hard to compare them.

However, as he wraps up another regular season with the Cubs, McCarthy looked back on this year and felt strongly it had been a good one. A tough one, but a good one.

“This is probably the toughest schedule we’ve ever had,” McCarthy said. “We’ve played and beaten some great teams.”

Advertisement

It was a conscious effort to make this schedule hard, in part because he knew he had plenty of talent returning. The No. 3 Cubs (19-4) brought back four starters from last year’s squad, including Division I seniors Fadima Tall and Simone Lewis. With an experienced and talented group, Visitation was able to navigate a nonconference schedule that included teams from Florida, New York and Pennsylvania.

“We wanted to test them,” McCarthy said. “Sometimes you wonder if it's too tough. And we dealt with injuries here and there, so we weren’t always full strength. But I feel good about where we are right now.”

In conference play, Visitation encountered a steadily-improving ISL. Outside of Sidwell Friends, ranked as one of the best teams in the country, programs such as Maret, Bullis and Holy Child gave the Cubs, a traditional powerhouse, good tests.

Advertisement

Now the Cubs face the ultimate test. This week, they will close the regular season with a home game against Sidwell and then start conference tournament play Friday. The Cubs are locked into the two seed, behind the Quakers. By Sunday, those two teams could be competing for a title.

“The goal is always to win the ISL regular season, the ISL tournament and then the city championship,” McCarthy said. “Those are always the three goals every year, and we’re going to keep working to make those things happen.”

— Michael Errigo

School Without Walls makes strides

Last season, when Destinee Jernigan was elevated from JV coach to varsity coach for the School Without Walls boys’ final three games, the change in culture was immediately felt by players and parents.

Jernigan’s willingness to be present and available was vital, they said. So despite the team going 1-2 during her stint, Jernigan was named the program’s full-time head coach.

Advertisement

That decision is already paying dividends, as the Penguins (10-9) recorded their first winning season in program history.

“Initially, I think that some of the boys were a little timid about having a female coach leading them,” Jernigan said. “But once they got a chance to really be around me and realized just how invested and dedicated to helping them improve that I was, it really unlocked something.”

School Without Walls is primarily known for academics, and the athletic department has limited financial resources. So Jernigan runs the boys’ junior varsity and varsity programs without any assistants.

The Penguins have no gym to call their own, so both the boys’ and girls’ teams practice at the old Banneker High — at the same time with each group taking one half of the court.

“When you have limited resources, you have to get creative,” Jernigan said. “The only time we can actually play full court is when we suit up for our games. So conditioning and talking through scenarios on whiteboards and things like that are vital for us.”

School Without Walls sits in a four-way tie for the last two spots in the D.C. State Athletic Association playoffs A bracket. Jernigan said the Penguins should find out this week whether their season will continue.

“Regardless of how things play out, every kid on this team should be proud of what they accomplished,” Jernigan said. “No one gave them a chance, and all they did was go out and make school history. I couldn’t be happier to be their coach.”

— Tramel Raggs

GiftOutline Gift Article