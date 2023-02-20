Georgetown Day’s Adriano Arioti caps dominant swim season; Potomac School finds track star

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgetown Day junior Adriano Arioti has never been the tallest swimmer in his age group. Standing at 5-foot-10 (6 feet on a good day, he joked), he’s shorter than many opponents he faces when diving into the pool — a disadvantage that can prove costly in a sport often won by mere milliseconds.

During pandemic, Arioti devised a plan to counteract his stature.

“Being underwater is faster than above the water,” Arioti said.

In each race he swims, the junior rips off as many dolphin-kicks as he can underwater before popping up to the surface. Swimmers are allowed 15 meters of underwater swimming before surfacing — any longer results in a disqualification — and Arioti routinely uses all 15 of those meters on both starts and flipturns.

“He’ll go into the wall even and he’ll surface half a body length ahead of everybody else,” Georgetown Day Coach Rick Bosland said. “Sometimes you wonder if he’s ever going to come up.”

His strategy, one that is mainly used by professional swimmers and seldom seen so frequently at the high school level, has led to extreme success in the water. The junior went undefeated in individual races this year, leaving broken pool and meet records in his wake.

Arioti began his impressive postseason campaign at the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference championships in January, where he finished more than five seconds ahead of the next-fastest competitor in the 100-yard butterfly (48.13 seconds) and dominated the 100 backstroke (47.26). Both victories set Georgetown Prep pool records.

At the the Washington Metropolitan Prep School Swim Dive League championships a week later, he took down the 200 individual medley meet record in the morning prelims before dropping another second in the finals with a league-record 1:46.17 time. He also won the 100 freestyle with a time that would have won Metros the following week had he swam the event (45.13).

The Harvard commit closed out his junior campaign with dominant victories at Metros and the D.C. State Athletic Association championships, setting the 100 butterfly meet record in the former (47.32) and the 200 IM and 500 freestyle records in the latter.

“He’s the best kid I’ve ever seen, that I’ve ever coached, certainly,” Bosland said. “He’s probably the best well-rounded swimmer that I’ve ever seen in person.”

— Noah Ferguson

Indoor track

Freshman Ally Griswold joined the Potomac School indoor track team just to have something to do between the soccer and lacrosse seasons. A few months after her first meet, she has already become a leading sprinter for the Panthers.

After helping her group win the 4x200 relay at Saturday’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Championship in Richmond, Griswold lined up for the 300 meters. Still not used to competing in individual events, she felt the pre-race pressure build.

“I’ve played so many team sports,” Griswold said. “In soccer I could run 300 meters in a game, but it would just be like, ‘Start, stop, start, stop.’ In a track race, it’s just like, ‘Go, go, go.’ ”

Griswold started in Lane 2, and by the halfway point she had passed her opponents to finish first in 40.36 seconds, setting a new meet and school record.

Her last test came while anchoring the 4x400 relay. After dropping the baton on the handoff and falling behind, she had to recollect herself before sprinting to catch up on the final turn for the win.

“[Dropping the baton] really shocked me,” Griswold said. “I just thought, ‘This isn't going to make us lose.’ So I grabbed it and just sprinted the whole way.”

Griswold helped the Potomac girls take third place at the meet, their best VISAA result in nearly 15 years. Led by wins by senior Charlie Ortmans in the 1600 and 3200-meter runs, the boys secured fourth.

— Aaron Credeur

Wrestling

For most of Saturday’s Class 6 championships, Robinson’s team score was either in third or fourth place. Like last year, when senior Cooper Rudolph pinned his opponent in the final heavyweight bout to seal their team title, the Rams knew an unlikely shot at glory would come in the finals.

Westfield was dominating with a 14.5-point lead but sent only one wrestler to the finals, while Robinson had three. Caden Smith, a junior, won the 106-pound title before 138-pounder Tristan Corbin pinned South Lakes’ Jayden Loveranes, setting up a chance for sophomore Robert Kucharczk.

The Rams needed eight points, so they were looking for a pin, technical fall or major decision from their 175-pounder. Kucharczk got on top of Ocean Lakes’ Nate Bushey, whom he had never wrestled, and then threw him on his back. Robinson’s crowd in Virginia Beach erupted. The Rams finished with 98 points, edging the Bulldogs’ 96.5.

“The last two years have been as dramatic as they could possibly be,” Coach Bryan Hazard said. “We didn’t really have to talk about what they needed to do. I think they all knew what was on the line.”

In the Class 5 championships, Independence freshman Anthony Ciotoli won the 106-pound title and senior Rafael Hipolito repeated as the 165-pound champion. … St. Mary’s Ryken recorded the highest score of D.C. area schools at the Maryland Independent Schools championships in Bel Air on Saturday, and Paul VI was the best from the area at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament in Richmond.

— Shane Connuck

Ice hockey

The Washington Capitals celebrated Youth Hockey Day ahead of their meeting with the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 12 and were escorted through the tunnels of Capital One Arena by some of the area’s top players.

The St. John’s boys and girls were both among the 20-plus youth programs included in the celebration. Clad in her red gameday sweater, Cadets standout Caroline Lokken accompanied defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk.

“It was a lot of fun to see a lot of teams I had never seen before and getting to talk to the Caps players,” Lokken said. “They were insanely nice asking how our season was going, so it was nice to have that connection throughout the community.”

Perhaps it served as inspiration. On Friday, both St. John’s clubs won their respective Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships.

Lokken found out just days before that she was chosen to represent the Cadets and decided to keep her participation a surprise for her teammates, who were happy to see van Riemsdyk wearing their team’s sweater beside their senior captain.

Cadets boys’ senior captain Chase Hornbecker and Washington-Liberty captain Will Jamieson strolled in with left wing Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, who wore a St. John’s sweater. Langley senior captain Kam Khazai ushered in defenseman Dmitry Orlov, while Justin Smith, Ann Schaab and Ben McCormick of the Washington Ice Dogs walked with all-star Alex Ovechkin.

Players from Churchill, Calvert Hall, Langley, the Fort Dupont Cannons and the NOVA Cool Cats were also in attendance.

— Hayley Salvatore

