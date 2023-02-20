Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This is an excerpt from Ben Golliver’s NBA Post Up weekly newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news and commentary and the best high jinks from #NBATwitter and R/NBA delivered to your inbox every Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight SALT LAKE CITY — The Brooklyn Nets were nowhere to be found at All-Star Weekend.

Advertisement

Brooklyn’s swift collapse reoriented the title chase in both conferences, and it rekindled an ongoing debate over trade requests by star players that looms over ongoing labor talks between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. After all, Durant and Irving joined Harden by issuing trade requests that were fulfilled in short order, even though the Nets were the East’s No. 4 seed as recently as Feb. 5.

Some fans and media members occupy one side of the debate, arguing that a star has an obligation to his team once he receives a lucrative, long-term contract and becomes the face of an organization. Chatter about an unhappy star’s future can disrupt team chemistry and interrupt a title chase, and it can even affect players on other teams who are inevitably rumored to be part of possible trade packages.

If a player successfully forces a trade, he often leaves behind a jilted fan base that had invested in tickets, merchandise or media packages. If a disgruntled player makes his feelings known in hopes of forcing a team’s hand, the owners and executives who attempted to build rosters around the star must calculate whether continuing forward is viable or if everything must be scrapped. The fans, in turn, are left to wonder whether the team can pull through or if their hearts will get broken.

Advertisement

“You can’t take my money and say you want to divorce me in six months to a year,” TNT commentator Charles Barkley said. “I’m pretty sure that’s the next thing that’s going to come out of the [collective bargaining agreement talks]. There’s no doubt in my mind these guys are going to get locked out. You can’t take all of their money and treat these owners and fans like crap.”

A small class of star players are on the other side, and they are getting increasingly comfortable exerting their influence over team decisions and defending their right to eject when things go south. In their view, stars and owners are both business executives. If an owner can trade a star while the player is under contract, a star should be able to seek an exit through a trade request. Durant took that idea to the extreme when he issued a trade request last summer before his four-year, $194 million maximum contract extension had even begun.

“When did it become terrible to make great business decisions for yourself, your happiness and your peace of mind?” Irving asked rhetorically. “Not every employer you’re going to get along with. If you have a chance to go somewhere else and you’re doing it legally, I don’t think there’s a problem with it. … When you work as hard as I do, or anyone else at a specific profession, I feel like you should have the liberty and the freedom to go where you’re wanted, where you’re celebrated and where you feel comfortable.”

Kyrie Irving explains his 2022 comments about managing Nets w/ Joe Tsai & Sean Marks: “I would just love more of a shared responsibility if we’re going to be building a future here. They gave me all the right answers… I just wanted to bring in some great guys. I know cohesion.” pic.twitter.com/wQR92YjfwS — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 18, 2023

What’s more, Durant said Saturday that star movement shouldn’t be viewed as a disruptive influence but instead as a major driver of interest and revenue.

Advertisement

“The tweets that I got, and the news hits we got from me being traded and Kyrie being traded, it just brings more attention to the league,” he said. “That’s really what makes you money — when you get more attention. I think it’s great for the league, to be honest. Teams have been trading players and making acquisitions for a long time. Now, a player can dictate where he wants to go, leave in free agency or demand a trade. It’s just part of the game now.”

In practice, a star wielding this level of authority with little regard for anything besides his own self-interest can lead an organization to cater to its top talent, often in self-defeating ways. If the star is unhappy with his team’s internal dynamics (Harden), leadership personalities (Irving), competitive culture (Durant) or some other factor, such as roster moves, coaching choices or the ability to compete for a title, the team risks a months-long soap opera that usually doesn’t end well.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver remains stuck between the owners, players and fans. In the past, Silver has made it clear that any player who makes a public trade request will be punished because doing so is a violation of league rules, and he has encouraged teams and players to sort out their issues privately. This position has proved ineffective: News of an upset star travels fast, and it’s naive to think a relatively modest fine would prevent a player or his agent from airing grievances.

Advertisement

“Social media controls the narrative,” NBPA President CJ McCollum said. “I haven’t seen players say they openly want to be traded. I just see the rumors. Conversations behind closed doors are supposed to be behind closed doors. I think that’s a factor in which we have no control over. Sometimes it can be leaked by the organizations or teams to figure out the value of certain players.”

Silver avoided taking sides during his all-star address Saturday, touting the NBA’s balanced standings and noting the league’s move to shorter contracts has allowed teams and players to “work themselves out of bad relationships” when necessary. He then reiterated that public trade requests are “corrosive to the system” and a turnoff for fans.

“You want to find the right balance,” he said. “You want players to honor their contracts, and at the same time a certain amount of player movement is good.”

Advertisement

Any observers, like Barkley, hoping that Silver and the owners will put their foot down during labor talks appear to be mistaken. The NBA topped $10 billion in revenue for the first time last season, and Silver noted the league is tracking toward record ticket sales and renewals. The league’s next agreement with its media partners could see its broadcast revenue double.

While trade requests might appear to be bad for business, perhaps they’re not bad enough to prompt substantive changes in the next labor agreement. NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said she and Silver perceive the high volume of recent trades as a sign of a healthy competitive landscape.

“The one thing that Adam and I have discussed is how great of a season we’re having and how competitive it is,” Tremaglio said. “Certainly, the fact that we’ve seen so many trades signifies that people do believe that they can create a championship team. It makes sense given this [trade] deadline, we’d see the largest [movement] we’ve seen in history with 49 [players traded].”

Both Silver and Tremaglio signaled optimism that a labor deal could be reached before March 31, the new deadline for either side to opt out of the current agreement.

Advertisement

“I would just say it’s an absolute priority for us as well to get a deal done as soon as possible,” Silver said. “It’s my hope that the deal will be done by then.”

Importantly, the Nets can lick their wounds knowing that they at least acquired a potential all-star in Mikal Bridges, a bounty of draft picks and several quality rotation players by shipping out Durant, Irving and Harden. Had the stars waited until free agency to depart, Brooklyn could have been left empty-handed and been set back even further. Even so, that might be small consolation to fans who spent years building up championship dreams, only to watch them dashed in a matter of days.

For the Suns, Mavericks and any other teams angling to become the next landing pad for stars, the NBA’s passive response to the Nets’ saga sends a clear message: This level of tumult is still an acceptable cost, so buyer beware.

GiftOutline Gift Article