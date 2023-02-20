St. Mary’s of Annapolis completes its undefeated season with an IAAM title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BEL AIR, Md. — Asked how she felt after her team defeated St. Timothy’s, 68-58, to win the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B conference championship, St. Mary’s (Annapolis) junior guard Baily Walden had no trouble finding the right adjective. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Complete,” she said. “I feel complete.” With Monday’s win at Harford Community College, the No. 9 Saints completed all there was to complete. They finished a stunning season 27-0 as the undefeated, undisputed champions of their conference.

“When this team is on the court and we’re clicking, we’re unstoppable,” Walden said. “We showed that tonight, and we showed it all season.”

This Saints campaign was unthinkable until it suddenly wasn’t. St. Mary’s, which had last won a conference title in 2013, was a solid but mostly unremarkable member of the IAAM for much of the past decade. The Saints finished 11-9 last year. But after adding two freshmen who became the team’s leading scorers in Bailey Harris and Alexandra Vandiver, there was something about the early weeks of the season that gave the players limitless confidence.

“The whole season, we were manifesting this,” Vandiver said. “We knew that we were meant to be champions. We believed in that idea, and we believed in each other.”

The team is led by Chuck Miller, a longtime coach in Maryland high school basketball. The 75-year-old quickly realized he had something special on his hands.

“I had five championships in this same conference. We maybe had three or four losses, but zero? These kids are unbelievable,” Miller said.

In the regular season, St. Timothy’s (17-4), based in Stevenson, was one of the few IAAM teams to test the Saints. St. Mary’s won their mid-January matchup, 62-52 — it was one of the closest games the Saints played during their 14-0 conference run.

On Monday, it took the Saints some time to get going. They looked sluggish in the first quarter against their physical, press-happy opponents. But everything came together in the second. Walden flew around the court, feeding teammates and exploiting holes in the defense. Harris posted up on the block, getting easy looks down low. Vandiver hit a flurry of jumpers. The bench danced and chanted and laughed.

The second quarter is when it became clear just how and why this team was on the precipice of perfection. The Saints led by 10 points at halftime and never looked back. Clearly comfortable playing with a lead, they fought through the fierce St. Timothy press time and again, polishing their lead with foul shots and transition baskets.

“We took it each possession at a time and hoped that they would add up to a win,” Vandiver said. “Then you look up and you’re leading and the game’s about to end. It’s an incredible feeling.”

