Alabama star Brandon Miller delivered gun used in fatal shooting, police say

Brandon Miller, a standout freshman on Alabama’s second-ranked men’s basketball team, was linked in court Tuesday to a fatal shooting of a woman last month in downtown Tuscaloosa. A detective with the Tuscaloosa police department testified, per multiple local reports, that Miller brought a gun to then-teammate Darius Miles. Miles handed the gun to a friend, Michael Lynn Davis, who is not associated with the university. Police have alleged Davis shot into a vehicle and killed 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

Miles and Davis have been charged with capital murder. A 21-year-old junior forward who watched from the bench during a game earlier on the night of Jan. 14, Miles was quickly dismissed from the Crimson Tide program.

Alabama Coach Nate Oats said Tuesday that Miller is not “in any type of trouble.” He later added that authorities have told his program that Miller and other Tide players possibly at the scene are considered witnesses and not suspects in the case.

The courtroom testimony came during a bond hearing for Miles and Davis, who were said (via Tuscaloosa station WTUG) to have begun arguing with Harris’s boyfriend amid a scene of revelry in the early morning hours of Jan. 15. Det. Branden Culpepper reportedly told the court that Miles texted Miller and asked the latter to bring a gun belonging to Miles (via tuscaloosanews.com).

After Miller arrived in his car, per Culpepper’s testimony, Miles and Davis got into the back seat. Miles then allegedly said of the gun, “There’s one in the head,” meaning a round was loaded in the chamber.

Culpepper did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His testimony marked the first time another Alabama player has been officially connected to the fatal incident. Investigators also reportedly placed another member of the team, freshman guard Jaden Bradley, at the scene.

Miller, a 6-foot-9 forward from Tennessee, is averaging a team-high 18.7 points, which also leads the SEC. Some analysts regard him as a potential top-five pick in this year’s NBA draft, should he choose to turn professional.

At a news conference Tuesday, Oats told reporters he and others with the program have “known the situation” involving the investigation into the shooting.

“We’ve been fully cooperating with law enforcement the entire time,” he said. “The whole situation is sad.”

“Can’t control everything everybody does outside of practice,” added Oats, who is in his fourth season at Alabama. “Nobody knew that was going to happen. … Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble, nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Several hours later, Oats issued a statement in which he described his earlier comments as “unfortunate.”

“In no way did I intend to downplay the seriousness of this situation or the tragedy of that night,” he said. “My prayers continue to go out to James Harris’s family.”

Oats said his program had been “informed by law enforcement of other student-athletes being in the vicinity, and law enforcement has repeatedly told us that no other student-athletes were suspects — they were witnesses only.”

“Our understanding,” he added, “is that they have all been fully truthful and cooperative.”

Miller was rated a five-star prospect after earning national accolades and Tennessee player of the year honors in high school and became one of the most heralded recruits Alabama had ever landed. He recently helped the Crimson Tide reach the top spot in the Associated Press poll for just the second time.

Miles, who played high school basketball in Washington and Maryland before finishing at Florida’s IMG Academy, had seen little game action this season. He was sidelined with an injury when the shooting occurred. In addition to being ousted from the team, Miles was “removed from campus,” per a University of Alabama official.

Attorneys representing Miles said last month that he “maintains his innocence.” He has been held without bond at Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he and Davis will remain for the time being, a judge reportedly ruled Tuesday.

Davis was said by police to have been injured in the shooting when Harris’s boyfriend fired a gun. An attorney for Davis said in court Tuesday (via WTUG) that his client shot back in self-defense after the boyfriend opened fire first.

