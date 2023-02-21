Capitals’ tailspin continues with a 3-1 loss to the Red Wings

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper raised his arms in disbelief after the Detroit Red Wings scored the first goal Tuesday night. It was barely past the halfway point of the first period, but Kuemper knew how ominous the moment was. It was defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk who had fallen on Kuemper as the puck trickled through him, but he still glanced in the direction of an official. No call came. On the bench, a few Washington players bowed their heads. Their coach, Peter Laviolette, paced behind them.

It had happened again. For the fifth straight game, the Capitals had given up the first goal and were forced to chase the game. And for the fifth straight game, Washington lost in regulation, this time 3-1 at Capital One Arena, to give another conference opponent a leg up in the playoff chase as the Capitals fell further behind.

Washington entered the night at a crossroads: After four consecutive losses, the Capitals had seen teams leapfrog them in the Eastern Conference wild-card chase. Tuesday began a crucial stretch that could determine what direction the franchise goes as the March 3 trade deadline approaches. Would the team still have enough footing in the postseason push to be a buyer? Or would more setbacks have it looking to sell?

A game against Detroit, which began the day just two points behind Washington in the standings, gave the Capitals an opportunity to renew their playoff push, even as they played a fourth consecutive contest without their captain, Alex Ovechkin, who remains away from the team after the death of his father. It felt like a must-win game, and Laviolette tinkered with his strategy in search of a spark, moving players on his forward lines, rearranging his defensive pairs and shuffling his power-play units.

Still, Washington couldn’t avoid giving up the first goal. As van Riemsdyk jostled with Red Wings forward David Perron in the crease, a shot by defenseman Robert Hagg whistled through Kuemper at 10:16.

Blood dripped from T.J. Oshie’s chin after he took a crosscheck to the face from Detroit captain Dylan Larkin later in the period. Oshie hit the ice, and the crowd booed. A trainer ran out with a white towel, and Larkin was ejected.

Oshie eventually got up and took his place in Ovechkin’s normal spot on the power play — Laviolette moved him there in search of a spark — but the five-minute man advantage started disastrously. The Capitals gave up two shorthanded rushes in the first 99 seconds, including one that led to a wrister from Pius Suter that ramped up a defender’s stick and beat Kuemper top-shelf to give the Red Wings a 2-0 lead with 5:38 remaining. Washington got a goal back later on the power play when Tom Wilson deflected a shot from the point into the net to make it 2-1 with 4:03 to go in the period.

Oshie drew a tripping call early in the second period, but Washington’s power play couldn’t find the equalizer. There were quality chances generated by the fourth line, centered by Nic Dowd, who returned after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury. But Washington still played tentatively, passing up a number of looks at the net and producing just 12 shots by the early stages of the third period. It didn’t help that Detroit blocked 17 shots in the first 40 minutes.

Players up and down the lineup are looking to break out of slumps. Lars Eller, who moved to the wing with Dowd back, has not scored in 21 games. Conor Sheary has scored just once in 22 games. Sonny Milano has just one goal in 17 games. Anthony Mantha has gone 15 games without a goal, but his night was cut short; he left in the second period with an upper-body injury.

But while Washington’s offensive issues persisted, the Capitals also combusted in their own zone. Defenseman Nick Jensen tried to clear a puck up the middle of the ice to center Evgeny Kuznetsov, who attempted to pass the puck before he received the pass. It bounced off his stick and drifted in the slot to Suter, who beat Kuemper for a second time to make it 3-1 at 6:24 of the third period.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Dowd returns

Dowd completed his first full practice in six weeks just a day earlier but was able to center the fourth line, shifting Eller to the wing. Laviolette also moved Milano to left wing on the top line to play alongside Kuznetsov and Wilson.

To make room for Dowd, Washington reassigned forward Aliaksei Protas to the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears.

Vrana back in D.C.

Jakub Vrana, a member of Washington’s 2018 Stanley Cup championship team, was back in the District with the Red Wings and received an ovation after a tribute video in the first period. He put two shots on goal in 11:31.

It was Vrana’s first NHL appearance since he entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in October. After returning to hockey in December, Vrana played with Detroit’s AHL affiliate. Tuesday’s game was his first time playing in Washington since he was traded to Detroit with Richard Panik and two draft picks for Mantha in April 2021.

