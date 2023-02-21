Hawks fire Nate McMillan amid subpar season, front-office overhaul

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Less than two years after coaching the young and exciting Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals, Nate McMillan is out. The Hawks fired McMillan on Tuesday as they attempt to salvage a disappointing season that previously prompted a front-office overhaul. Assistant Joe Prunty will fill in as interim coach. Prunty, 54, served as interim coach for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018, posting a 21-16 record following the firing of Jason Kidd.

“I would like to thank Nate for his leadership and professionalism during his time with the Hawks,” Hawks General Manager Landry Fields said in a statement. “He is truly a class act, and we appreciate the graciousness and work ethic he brought with him every day. Decisions like these, especially in-season, are always extremely difficult, but we believe it’s in the best interest of our team to move forward with another voice leading the way.”

McMillan, 58, departs Atlanta with a 99-80 (.553) record across three seasons and a career record of 760-668 (.532) over 19 seasons. A former NBA player who previously coached the Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers, McMillan was hired by the Hawks as an assistant in 2020 and promoted to interim coach when Lloyd Pierce was fired in March 2021.

The Hawks proceeded to go on a late-season tear, eliminating the New York Knicks and upsetting the Philadelphia 76ers before falling to the Bucks in the East finals. McMillan was rewarded with a four-year contract that June, but Atlanta’s mediocre play over the past two seasons raised questions about his job status.

Atlanta made a bold trade for Dejounte Murray in June after a swift first-round exit from the 2022 playoffs in hopes that the all-star guard would make Trae Young’s life easier on offense and improve the Hawks’ shaky perimeter defense. So far, the deal has yet to pay dividends: The Hawks will exit the all-star break as the East’s No. 8 seed with a 29-30 record.

Atlanta’s offense, which often suffers from subpar spacing and less-than-ideal shot selection, has fallen from No. 2 last year to No. 16 this year. The Hawks’ defense has improved from 26th to 21st, but that hasn’t been enough to compensate for their clunky attack.

Young, 24, has averaged 26.7 points and 10.3 assists, but his shooting numbers have been the worst since his rookie year. Murray, 26, has averaged 20.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists, but his arrival has hardly had a transformative effect. Young and Murray were left off this year’s all-star selections after making it last season.

Facing the possibility of missing out on the East’s play-in tournament, Hawks president Travis Schlenk stepped down Dec. 21. The 34-year-old Fields, a former NBA player who was promoted to general manager in June, assumed control of basketball operations. Former Hawks forward Kyle Korver, 41, was hired as assistant GM in January.

McMillan is just the second coaching casualty of the NBA season. The Brooklyn Nets parted ways with Steve Nash in November after just seven games.

