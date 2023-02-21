No. 7 Maryland dominates No. 6 Iowa during a table-turning 96-68 win

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bodies were splayed out on the floor near midcourt inside Xfinity Center on Tuesday night. Iowa big Monika Czinano couldn’t control the ball as Maryland guard Diamond Miller came diving in and slapped it away. Faith Masonius eventually grabbed it, and the ball got pushed up to Brinae Alexander, who hit her sixth three-pointer.

That sequence summed up this matchup of No. 6 Iowa and No. 7 Maryland: The Terrapins’ stars did much of the dirty work, and the bench put together its best performance of the season in a 96-68 victory. The game ended with the Maryland crowd chanting “Over-rated!” at Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, a national player of the year candidate who had burned the Terps just a few weeks earlier.

Maryland (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) and Iowa (22-6, 14-3) are now tied for second in the conference behind second-ranked Indiana, which clinched the regular season title with the Hawkeyes’ loss. Indiana and Iowa close the season Sunday in another top-10 matchup; Maryland finishes at No. 16 Ohio State on Friday.

Maryland now has six wins over ranked teams and is tied with Indiana with four victories against top-10 teams, most in the country.

Maryland played like a desperate team that wanted to avenge a 96-82 loss earlier this month in Iowa City. The energy was clearly on the side of the home team as it swarmed on defense and crashed the boards. Maryland took a 46-28 lead into halftime after a spectacular second quarter that included a 22-2 run powered by impressive three-point shooting. Abby Meyers started the surge by driving through Clark, knocking her to the floor without a whistle, then stepping back and calmly drilling a three-pointer. The Terps would not trail again.

The first half was all about the bench: Alexander and Lavender Briggs arguably had their best halves of the season. Both looked for their shots, and Alexander went to halftime with 16 points after going 4 for 6 from behind the arc.

Iowa managed just eight points in the quarter, a season low. Iowa didn’t get many opportunities for second-chance points, either: The Terrapins had outrebounded the Hawkeyes 27-19 at the break.

The second half was more of the same: Briggs and Alexander continued their onslaught, while Miller found her rhythm offensively while continuing to be a pest on defense. Alexander finished with a season-high 24 points, and Briggs scored a season-high 19. Shyanne Sellers had 17, and Miller ended up with 16.

The Hawkeyes finished with 24 turnovers that led to 24 points for the Terps.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win:

Change of plans

Maryland was determined to not let Iowa’s stars, Clark (18 points) and Czinano (four), get loose after they combined for 70 points, including 42 for Clark, in the teams’ first meeting. The Terps mixed in a variety of zone defense and man-to-man, but they always had an eye on the duo — and an extra defender nearby.

Czinano struggled to get touches, let alone be a force offensively on her way to a season-low point total. Briggs spent much of the game shadowing Clark; she seemed to keep her from getting comfortable. Clark shot 5 for 13 and had six turnovers.

Seeding status

Maryland came into the game as the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament, which starts March 1 in Minneapolis. They are now tied with Iowa for the No. 2 seed and would claim that if the teams finish with the same conference record.

Maryland, which clinched a double bye with Saturday’s win at Michigan State, won’t play until the quarterfinals March 3.

