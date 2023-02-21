Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NCAA men’s basketball committee offered its annual sneak peek at the top 16 seeds on Saturday, an event that doesn’t reveal a lot — there are still three weeks to go before the field of 68 is set — but provides a glimpse of what the people making those decisions are thinking.

The current #MarchMadness Top 16 seeds! 👏



1. Alabama

2. Houston

3. Purdue

4. Kansas

5. Texas

6. Arizona

7. Baylor

8. UCLA

9. Tennessee

10. Virginia

11. Iowa State

12. Kansas State

13. Indiana

14. Marquette

15. Gonzaga

16. Xavier#BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/7kAk91DsIk — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 18, 2023

It also largely backed up the thinking of last week’s Washington Post bracket projection. Not everyone was on the right line, but the top 16 seeds in that exercise were the same teams the committee tabbed a few days later.

A few quick takeaways, which are worth at least keeping in mind a bit as Selection Sunday draws closer.

The Big 12’s profiles are smiled upon: All three teams that were underseeded in last week’s projection came from the Big 12. The committee pegged Kansas as the last of the No. 1 seeds (instead of the best of the No. 2 seeds), while Iowa State and Kansas State both landed on the No. 3 line rather than as No. 4 seeds.

Advertisement

The single-best explanation? High-end victories. Kansas is 14-5 in Quadrant 1 games, while Iowa State is 8-8 in those contests. The only other teams with eight Quad 1 triumphs entering Tuesday were Big 12 brethren Texas (9-6) and Baylor (9-7), as well as Big Ten leader Purdue (9-4). Meanwhile, Kansas State is 7-6 in Quad 1 games, a sturdy showing.

The Big East’s profiles might not be worth as much as anticipated: Both Marquette and Xavier were slotted as No. 4 seeds rather than No. 3s, though in defense of last week’s effort, the Musketeers hadn’t yet lost to Marquette. Connecticut, a metrics darling largely because of how it plowed through nonconference play, wasn’t even mentioned (though it’s hard to imagine the Huskies as much lower than a No. 5 seed for now).

All three of those teams have fine résumés — plenty enough quality victories, respectable records away from home and only one remotely questionable loss apiece (Connecticut at home against St. John’s, Marquette at home against Wisconsin and Xavier at DePaul). Don’t be stunned if one of them ends up as a No. 3 seed come March 12. More than one, though, is a stretch.

Advertisement

Be wary of predictive metrics: There are six rankings included in the NCAA team sheets — two results-based numbers, three predictive measures and the NET. Teams like Kansas State and Virginia had noticeably better results-based numbers and wound up on the No. 3 line. UCLA, Tennessee and Connecticut veered the other way and probably wound up a little lower than anticipated. (UCLA coach Mick Cronin, in particular, was a bit miffed).

In other words, be wary about placing too much stock in things like KenPom rankings, the Sagarin ratings and ESPN’s BPI metric heavily shaping the seeding of the field. That’s good advice at any time, especially so close to Selection Sunday.

Field notes Return to menu Last four included: Southern California, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Wisconsin First four on the outside: New Mexico, Penn State, Utah State, North Carolina Advertisement Next four on the outside: Michigan, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Virginia Tech Moving in: Kentucky, Samford, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UC Irvine, Wisconsin Moving out: Furman, New Mexico, North Carolina, Northwestern State, UC Santa Barbara Conference call: Big Ten (9), Big 12 (8), SEC (8), ACC (5), Big East (5), Mountain West (3), Pac-12 (3), American Athletic (2), West Coast (2) Bracket projection: South vs. West; Midwest vs. East

South Region Return to menu Rutgers collected a useful victory Saturday at Wisconsin. Now, the Scarlet Knights get two more games against Big Ten teams scrambling to get into the field: Thursday at home against Michigan and Sunday at Penn State. Triumphs would be doubly useful, solidifying their position while hurting other teams around the edge of the field. … Connecticut has quietly won four of its last five and after Wednesday’s home game against Providence closes with St. John’s, DePaul and Villanova. The Huskies could be on a roll heading into the Big East tournament. … Advertisement It’s looking more and more like Virginia will spend back-to-back March weekends in Greensboro. … Texas A&M has two Quad 4 losses (against Murray State and Wofford), but everything else in its profile looks good. The Aggies are in the top 30 in all six metrics on the team sheets and bolstered their résumé considerably with victories over Arkansas and Missouri last week.

West Region Return to menu Not that it specifically matters for bracketing purposes, but Illinois has only one victory against a team in the top half of the Big Ten standings (Feb. 11 against Rutgers). … Max Abmas (remember him from two years ago?) and Oral Roberts are two games away from a perfect run through the Summit League. It would be the second 18-0 league showing in the Summit in as many seasons; South Dakota State went 18-0 last year. … Delirium in College Park? That’s what Maryland basketball should be. Wisconsin is in the top 50 in the results-based metrics and owns a 5-6 record in Quadrant 1 games. Its only remotely shaky loss is a Nov. 29 setback at home against Wake Forest, which sits at No. 77 in the NET — two spots shy of moving the game into Quadrant 2. The Badgers aren’t great, but on paper they’re better than much of the edge of the field. … For all Missouri has going for it, it would be wise for the Tigers to avoid many more 0-2 weeks. They got stomped at Auburn and fell at home to Texas A&M last week.

Midwest Region Return to menu One surefire takeaway from the committee’s bracket reveal is the respect Houston is rightfully accorded. The Cougars aren’t going to slip from the No. 1 line just because of a random loss down the stretch. … Duke and Michigan State have had seven postseason meetings since 1994: Twice in the Final Four (1999 and 2015), once in the Elite Eight (2019), twice in the Sweet 16 (2005 and 2013) and twice in the round of 32 (1994 and 2022). A first-round encounter would be a brand-name blockbuster, even if neither program is enjoying a vintage season. … Advertisement Tennessee’s No. 3 seed in the bracket reveal already factored in its victory over Alabama. It didn’t account for its second loss to Kentucky. The Volunteers remain on the No. 3 line, but they’re 2-4 since the calendar turned to February. … Auburn’s résumé is a home victory over Arkansas, a 43-42 defeat of Northwestern on a neutral floor and a bunch of Quadrant 2 triumphs. After Wednesday’s game at Ole Miss, the Tigers close at Kentucky and Alabama before playing host to Tennessee. There’s still some work to do.

East Region Return to menu A prediction you can take to the bank: The Northeast Conference winner will participate in a play-in game for the 11th consecutive tournament. The NEC has no teams in the top 300 of the NET and no teams in the top 270 of any of the six team sheet metrics (Fairleigh Dickinson tops out at No. 271 in strength of record). … Miami is in the top 15 of the results-based metrics on the team sheet and 31st in the NET. The Hurricanes probably aren’t far off from a No. 4 seed. … Advertisement College of Charleston was bumped up to a No. 11 seed to allow a play-in game on the No. 12 line. If there’s a mid-major team with a gaudy record (currently 26-3) that might receive some grace in the form of a play-in game invite (a la 2019 Belmont and 2021 Drake) in case of a conference title game loss, the Cougars are probably it. … Kentucky doubled its Quadrant 1 victory total last week by defeating Mississippi State in Starkville and then completing a season sweep of Tennessee. The Wildcats aren’t in the clear yet, but those outings will go a long way in solidifying their postseason status.