The confetti stopped falling at State Farm Stadium more than a week ago. The Super Bowl is done. The Kansas City Chiefs have had their victory parade. All 32 NFL teams are in offseason mode. Even the stragglers among those hiring new coaches have made their choices. Tom Brady has retired for the second straight offseason, vowing it is for good this time.

But there is basically no such thing as downtime. The NFL combine begins next week in Indianapolis. Free agency, trades and even the draft are on the horizon.

Here are some of the storylines to keep in mind as the offseason progresses.

The sale of the Commanders: The ownership situation in Washington could be resolved in the coming months. Potential buyers — including Josh Harris, owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils — have visited the team’s training facility. Participants and observers continue to wait to see whether Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, will enter the bidding.

Team owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder have not said since November, when they announced they had hired Bank of America to “consider potential transactions” for the franchise, whether they will sell all or part of the team. But people familiar with the proceedings have said since December that a sale of the entire franchise is the most likely outcome. Meanwhile, attorney Mary Jo White works to conclude the NFL’s second investigation of Daniel Snyder and the team’s workplace.

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love: The annual offseason drama involving Rodgers’s status with the Green Bay Packers has resumed. The four-time MVP must decide whether to retire or keep playing. If he plays on, he and the Packers must decide whether it will be in Green Bay or elsewhere.

Many in and around the league suspect Rodgers, 39, will move to a new team. If he retires, he would forfeit the $59.5 million guaranteed to him for next season under the contract he signed in March. If the Packers trade him, they would have to absorb a $40.3 million salary cap hit next season. They could split that — $15.8 million next season, $24.5 million in 2024 — by trading him after June 1.

The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned among the possibilities. Nathaniel Hackett, the former Packers offensive coordinator who lasted less than one season as head coach of the Denver Broncos, is the Jets’ new offensive coordinator. Wide receiver Davante Adams, traded from the Packers to the Raiders last offseason, could renew his partnership with Rodgers in Las Vegas. And Rodgers’s understudy, Love, a first-round draft choice in 2020, could get his starting opportunity in Green Bay.

Damar Hamlin’s football future: The Buffalo Bills safety made what his doctors described as a remarkable recovery after collapsing during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati and suffering cardiac arrest on the field. He attended a Bills playoff game and made multiple appearances during Super Bowl week, speaking at the NFL Players Association’s news conference and appearing onstage with his caretakers during the NFL Honors awards show.

Hamlin, 24, has expressed interest in eventually resuming his NFL career. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said during Super Bowl week that the Bills had begun arranging for medical experts to provide additional opinions to Hamlin, his family and his advisers to assist in that decision.

Minority hiring: The NFL enacted a series of measures in an attempt to improve teams’ minority hiring. But team owners still make the final calls. And though there have been gains at roles such as team president and general manager, the same progress was not evident in the hiring cycle for head coaches.

“There were some outstanding head coaches who were selected during this hiring process,” said Rod Graves, executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a diversity group that works closely with the NFL. “We certainly have to recognize that. But there were also quite a few outstanding minority coaches who weren’t chosen. And so that indicates to me that we still have quite a bit of work to be done.”

Only one of the NFL’s five new head coaches is Black: DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans. There are now three Black head coaches, with Ryans joining the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles. The NFL and its teams still face a racial discrimination lawsuit filed last year by Brian Flores, the former coach of the Miami Dolphins.

“I do believe that the way that the NFL has approached this, in terms of process and information and all of that, we’ve stretched those areas to the limits,” Graves said in a phone interview last week. “And now I think we have to consider new approaches to really get the ball moving even further. … I do think in order for us to make another big, substantial step, new ideas are going to have to enter into the process.”

Tua Tagovailoa’s health: Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ quarterback, suffered two diagnosed concussions during the season. A joint review by the NFL and NFLPA accompanying the first led them to modify their concussion protocols to close a loophole that had allowed Tagovailoa to be cleared to return to a September game against the Bills after stumbling following a hit. He was not diagnosed with a concussion that day but was taken from the field by ambulance four days later after suffering a concussion during a game in Cincinnati.

Tagovailoa missed the Dolphins’ playoff loss to the Bills. He reportedly has been cleared under the concussion protocols. There is every indication he intends to continue his NFL career, which undoubtedly will be closely scrutinized.

New deals for Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts: The next quarterbacks in line to receive big-money contracts include these three.

Jackson is eligible for unrestricted free agency next month. He played the 2022 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract after he and the Baltimore Ravens failed to agree to an extension. Jackson’s apparent insistence on receiving a deal similar to the fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract Deshaun Watson signed last offseason with the Cleveland Browns complicated those negotiations.

Two other prominent quarterbacks — the Broncos’ Russell Wilson and the Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray — signed deals last summer that were not fully guaranteed. So that could be a contentious issue for the next set of quarterback megadeals. The Ravens could use the franchise player tag on Jackson if they cannot agree to a contract with him, either to keep him or as a precursor to trading him.

Burrow, Hurts and other quarterbacks drafted in 2020, including Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, have completed their third seasons and are eligible for extensions.

Quarterback movement: Rodgers and Jackson are not the only high-profile quarterbacks potentially on the move. The Raiders released Derek Carr, who has visited the New Orleans Saints and the Jets. Jimmy Garoppolo, Daniel Jones, Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield are eligible for free agency. There has been speculation about the New England Patriots listening to trade offers for Mac Jones.

The Seattle Seahawks seem likely to re-sign Smith, the NFL’s comeback player of the year. The New York Giants could franchise tag Daniel Jones, but they only have one tag to use and also must deal with the pending free agent status of tailback Saquon Barkley. Garoppolo is expected to leave the San Francisco 49ers and could be an attractive option for a number of teams.

Brady also is eligible for free agency. But he’ll stay retired this time, won’t he?

Rule change considerations: League officials and members of the competition committee begin their annual offseason deliberations at the combine. They don’t seem eager to make roughing-the-passer calls reviewable by instant replay, although individual teams could propose that change. They could consider banning hip-drop tackles after the postseason ankle injuries suffered by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Dallas Cowboys tailback Tony Pollard. The league could take disciplinary jurisdiction over incidents that occur in joint practices during training camp after last summer’s helmet-swinging episode involving Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Quarterbacks in the NFL draft: The draft class is top-heavy with well-regarded quarterbacks: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson. There are quarterback-needy teams near the top of the draft, with the Texans at No. 2, the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4, the Raiders at No. 7 and the Carolina Panthers at No. 9. The Chicago Bears have the top selection, and they have Justin Fields. But there has been some measure of speculation that the Bears could draft a quarterback and trade Fields. If not, they could trade the pick to a team that wants to ensure it gets the quarterback of its choosing.

The 49ers’ quarterback situation: Brock Purdy must return from elbow surgery. Trey Lance must come back from the ankle injury that cut short his second season. The 49ers have said they do not expect to re-sign Garoppolo. This is a Super Bowl-ready team that needs merely competent quarterback play to be a contender. It will be interesting to see which way the 49ers go.

