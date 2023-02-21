Oakland Mills sweeps its way to the Maryland 2A indoor track titles

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As other athletes packed up and officials cleaned the sidelines, Oakland Mills’ teams hung on the outer railings to watch the day’s last event, the girls’ pole vault, as the Maryland 2A indoor track and field title hung in the balance. The boys had already soared to a victory, but the girls were just a half-point behind Century in the team standings.

On her final vault, Oakland Mills’ Rosalie Rosenberg cleared 10 feet 6 inches and landed to an eruption of cheers. She finished second, and that was enough to give the Scorpions’ girls the state title at the Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association championships Tuesday night at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover.

Thanks to Rosenberg, the Oakland Mills girls finished with 61.5 points to Century’s 58.5.

“I was thinking about everything else that didn’t have to do with me because I knew I would be fine,” she said. “I was like, ‘If you do this and they do this, I can make up the points.’ ... I think this might’ve been the only meet where my entire team has been able to watch me jump.”

The Oakland Mills boys cruised, notching 110 points to runner-up Liberty’s 49. Led by standout performances in the sprints by senior Trevin McHargh, who set a 2A record of 6.39 seconds in the 55 meters, the Scorpions earned points in nearly every event.

“I was really, really just hoping to win that, and I did train all season for that event,” McHargh said of the 55 meters. “It’s something I knew I could hit, and I’m happy with the win but also happy to get my name in the history books.”

In the 1A competition, deep Smithsburg and Catoctin rosters left Largo to claim second among the girls and third for the boys. Sisters Aniyah and Lailah Fersner had strong performances in the sprints and hurdles, helping the girls edge third-place Boonsboro by 2.5 points.

“[Lailah] pushes me to be faster because ... I don’t want my younger sister to be bragging in the car on the way home,” Aniyah Fersner said after taking second in the 300 meters in 42.75 seconds — just ahead of her sister, who finished fourth in 42.90. Aniyah also took gold in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.48 seconds.

In the 300 meters, Malachi Williams grabbed the silver medal and Malachi Braxton-Brown took the bronze for the Largo boys.

