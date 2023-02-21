Wizards waive Will Barton, clearing a roster spot for Jordan Goodwin

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Wizards waived Will Barton, the team announced Tuesday, clearing the path to a buyout for the wing and a roster spot for guard Jordan Goodwin. Barton’s buyout is contingent upon the 32-year-old signing with a new team. Once he clears waivers, he will become a free agent and the Wizards will convert Goodwin’s two-way contract to a standard deal.

Barton was under contract for $14.4 million this season. His departure seemed a long time coming despite what looked like a promising partnership when he arrived in Washington this offseason. He had spent the previous eight years with the Denver Nuggets, and signing with the Wizards brought him close to his native Baltimore and reunited him with Coach Wes Unseld Jr., a former Denver assistant with whom Barton had a good relationship.

In 2021-22, Barton averaged 14.7 points and 3.9 assists, shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 36.5 percent on three-point attempts, but he struggled with his new role coming off the bench for the Wizards. He was constantly trying to find his rhythm, he said in interviews, without knowing how many minutes he would be playing or when he would enter a game.

Barton never found his groove. He averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists while shooting 38.7 percent, the lowest mark since his rookie season of 2012-13 with Portland. He fell out of the rotation in late December when Washington got guard Delon Wright and forward Rui Hachimura back from extended injury absences.

His departure clears the way for the Wizards to convert Goodwin’s contract. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, the 24-year-old brings invaluable tenaciousness on both sides of the ball, and Unseld trusts him to play point guard when necessary — a significant attribute given that Johnny Davis, Washington’s lottery pick in last year’s draft, has averaged just 4.8 minutes in 13 games and has spent most of the season with the G League’s Capital City Go-Go.

Goodwin, who went undrafted out of Saint Louis and came up through the Go-Go, is averaging 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 45.3 percent in 18.1 minutes.

