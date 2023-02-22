Alex Ovechkin returns to the Capitals after his father’s death

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin returned to the team Wednesday after missing the past week following the death of his father. Ovechkin landed back in Washington earlier in the day after traveling back from Russia, where he spent the past seven days with his family after his father, Mikhail, died on Feb. 15. Ovechkin would likely skate Wednesday, the team said, though his status for Thursday night’s home game against the Anaheim Ducks remains uncertain.

Washington has lost five straight games, including four contests without Ovechkin in the lineup. The Capitals, who have tumbled out of the playoff picture, have struggled to produce offense and capitalize on power-play opportunities without their captain, who leads the team with 32 goals. No other Capitals player is on pace to score more than 20.

The organization honored Mikhail Ovechkin with a moment of silence before last Thursday night’s home game against the Florida Panthers. Ovechkin has remained in touch with his teammates during his absence — he spoke to the team the day before he left the country and sent a supportive text message to the group ahead of their 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes this past Saturday, an outdoor game in Raleigh, N.C.

Washington suffered more attrition in Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, when forward Anthony Mantha left the game with an upper-body injury. But the return of Ovechkin will boost a lineup that has recently added back some key players ahead of the final stretch of the season. Forward Tom Wilson, who missed eight games with a lower-body injury has returned, as has center Nic Dowd, who had been sidelined for the past 12 games with a lower-body injury.

Also on the ice before practice Monday was defenseman John Carlson, who has been out since December after being hit on the side of the head with a puck. Carlson was in full gear and working with the team’s skating coach, Wendy Marco. He remains out indefinitely and is expected to be reevaluated later this month.

