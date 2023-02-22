Before he joins Maryland, it is DeShawn Harris-Smith’s year at Paul VI

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the public address announcer started his pregame spiel, DeShawn Harris-Smith poured a few Skittles into his hand. He has done this before just about every game in his four-year basketball career at Paul VI, the tradition stemming from his days as a middle school football player. He had wanted to be just like Marshawn Lynch, the bruising, game-changing running back for the Seattle Seahawks. Lynch famously was a Skittles fiend. So the young Harris-Smith ate them, too.

Years later, the 6-foot-4 guard has not stepped onto a football field in some time. But he still eats a few Skittles before every game, a consistent reminder of all that is constant. No matter the setting or the stakes, he is who he is, and basketball is basketball.

On this night, the candy comes out minutes before Paul VI is set to tip off against its biggest rival, Bishop O’Connell. With the regular season winding down, this would be the last time Harris-Smith would play in the Knights’ gym. He is heading to College Park next fall, where he will be the top prospect in a buzzworthy class of Maryland recruits.

But before all of that, Harris-Smith is focused on closing his high school career with a few nights to remember. This game was going to be one of them.

The Panthers win the tip and immediately pass to the senior. Before the defense has a chance to get set, Harris-Smith flies to the rim with strength and speed, looking almost Lynchian as he barrels past two defenders and lays the ball in.

The hard-nosed lefty has been the face of a talent-packed Panthers squad this winter, averaging 16.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.6 steals and leading his team to an undefeated regular season record in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. This week, Paul VI (26-2) enters the WCAC tournament as the top seed and the favorite to repeat as champion.

In his dual role as high school superstar and eagerly awaited Maryland recruit, Harris-Smith is at the center of everything right now.

“There’s been a lot going on this year, but I don’t think he’s felt the pressure of it,” his mother, Ericka Harris, said. “He just felt like this was his year.”

Finding an edge

Football was his first love. When Harris-Smith tried basketball at age 9, it was because he was bored after football season ended. His first year on the court did not go well.

“Playing defense, he was tackling people on the court,” Harris said. “It was a rough year.”

Coaches told Harris-Smith and his family that he might want to stick to football, but he gave it one more year. He liked the idea of being a multisport athlete, in part because he came from a multisport home. He is the second of four children of a mother who starred at basketball and a father who starred at football.

As Harris-Smith reached middle school, he smoothed out some of his sharper edges, finding ways to use the athleticism that helped him excel on the football field without also hurting opponents. By the time he reached eighth grade, he was an AAU star being courted by some of the best private high schools in the D.C. area.

He chose Paul VI and joined a roster that was loaded with talented guards. In his freshman season, Harris-Smith shared a backcourt with senior Jeremy Roach (now the starting point guard at Duke), junior Trevor Keels (now with the New York Knicks) and sophomore Dug McDaniel (now starting at Michigan).

He knew he needed a specialty to get playing time, so he focused on his physicality, using his football body to become a stellar defender and rebounder. Frequently battling freshman nerves, he liked the simplicity of dirty work.

“That kind of stuff always came naturally to me, and it was just an energy thing,” he said. “I was never nervous to go guard someone or grab an offensive rebound or anything like that. It’s harder to mess that up.”

In practice, it didn’t take long for teammates to notice and respect Harris-Smith’s tenacity.

“Every time we practiced, he wanted to guard me,” Keels recalled. “And that’s definitely not normal for a freshman. I knew that was special.”

With each year, Harris-Smith expanded his game and watched his role grow. He spent long hours working to become a better shooter and passer. His court awareness and vision grew sharper. He started reading the defense better and handling the ball more.

By the time his senior season arrived and all of those celebrated upperclassmen were gone, Harris-Smith knew his moment had come. He felt ready for it, possessing the game and the confidence to become the team’s senior star.

In mid-January, the Panthers traveled to Massachusetts for the Hoophall Classic, a prestigious showcase event featuring some of the country’s best high school teams playing near the Basketball Hall of Fame. In a 72-59 win over New Jersey’s Roselle Catholic, Harris-Smith finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

After the game, ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony tweeted out Harris-Smith’s highlights, saying it was the “most impressive performance we’ve seen at Hoophall.”

Back home, the Panthers have made one of the country’s best conferences look like their personal playground. In the regular season, they went 15-0 in WCAC play, winning by an average of 32 points. Behind their do-it-all senior, Paul VI is the most feared team in the D.C. area.

“He’s a winner,” Panthers Coach Glenn Farello said. “I know that’s cliche to say, but it’s the best way to describe DeShawn. He’s a winner.”

Finding a home

He is also a homebody. Harris-Smith, who grew up in Woodbridge, is most comfortable with family. When he’s not playing basketball, he often can be found hanging out with his siblings or watching HGTV with his grandparents.

But when he started the college recruitment process, he thought he should get away. He liked the idea of going to some far-flung campus and “becoming a man.” He got his first scholarship offer, from Georgetown, in his sophomore year, and the list grew steadily from there.

But over time, he started to change his mind about leaving home.

“It didn’t make as much sense to me anymore,” he said. “As an example: My mom is probably the one who worked the hardest for me to get to this point. It would be kind of messed up if I went far away so that she’d have to miss some of the biggest games of my life.”

Maryland offered him a scholarship before his junior season, but he didn’t feel much of a connection.

“After they offered me, I really didn’t hear from them,” Harris-Smith said. “They would say hi when they came by the school, but they really didn’t try to build a relationship with me. I think they just offered me because I was a hometown guy. I didn’t feel wanted by them.”

The staff changed later that season when Mark Turgeon stepped down; he was eventually replaced by Kevin Willard. One of Willard’s first hires was assistant Tony Skinn, who had a tie to Paul VI: In the early 2000s, Skinn was teammates at George Mason with Lamar Butler, an assistant for the Panthers.

That familiarity helped Maryland set a new tone with Harris-Smith, who at that point was ranked in the top 50 in his class. The Terps recruited him hard over the summer, contacting him almost every day. At one point, they wished his grandmother a happy birthday. Harris-Smith liked that. He especially appreciated Willard, whom he found to be honest and direct. After an official visit to campus, he told his mom that Willard was the first head coach to stay with him for the entire visit.

“Trust is big for DeShawn,” Harris said. “It’s very hard to get into his shell. But once you’re there, he’s going to fight for you. When he feels like he has a bond with you, he wants to make you proud.”

College basketball recruiting is a notoriously flimsy and disingenuous arena, full of quiet handshakes and empty promises. Harris-Smith did his best to find something that felt real.

“I had to find a coach and a staff that I believed in,” he said. “I know how much of a business this can be. That’s their job — that’s how they feed their families. So they’re going to tell you whatever you want to hear. … So I was trying to be very careful of what I actually listened to, and I tried to ask some very straightforward questions that they might not expect from a recruit.”

He asked the Maryland staff what his minutes would be like as a freshman. He asked them to honestly critique his game, not believing any high school player is truly “college ready.” He asked them to show him film and point out where they could use him. He asked and asked and asked and was satisfied the staff always answered. On Aug. 24, he committed to Maryland.

“I wanted to be able to play for the people here that have believed in me since Day One, and that’s the people that are here in the DMV,” Harris-Smith said. “I want people to look back and say that I never left where I’m from, that I never forgot where home is.”

Finding another gear

At halftime of the O’Connell game, Harris-Smith was not pleased. His team trailed 45-44, and the first half was sloppy. The Panthers’ perimeter defense had been especially bad, and the Knights had hit 11 three-pointers. That was a preposterous number to the senior, something that couldn’t be tolerated.

“We have to treat every game like a championship, because if we wait until the playoffs, it’s going to be too late,” he had told his teammates before the game.

On the first possession of the second half, Harris-Smith found a teammate down low for an easy layup. On their next possession, he took it coast to coast. A few minutes later, he threw down an alley-oop, giving the Panthers a 16-point lead at the midway point of the third quarter.

The Panthers went on to win, 101-73. Harris-Smith finished with a career-high 41 points, adding eight rebounds and four assists.

Tonight awards



Hard Hat - Pat Ngongba & Isaiah Abraham

Lunch Pail - Chris Gurdak

Windex - Pat Ngongba

Dime - Ben Hammond

Lockdown Defender - Darren Harris



Kobe - DeShawn Harris-Smith (41 pts, 8 rebs, 4 asst) pic.twitter.com/hDI3NkliH3 — PVI Boys' Basketball (@PVIHoops) February 15, 2023

“I was trying to go in there and dominate the game, do everything I could for us to win,” he said. “It didn’t feel too different, but I guess I was hitting shots. I was just trying to play my hardest, and 41 points was the outcome.”

Harris-Smith has made this year his own, but now it is almost over. With the regular season complete, the Panthers embark on a month of postseason opportunities. They have the WCAC tournament, the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association tournament and potentially a national tournament ahead.

Farello described Harris-Smith as a player who “bleeds Paul VI black and gold.” He trusts his teammates and coaches, and they trust him in return. Now, as his final act, he wants, more than anything, to make them proud.

