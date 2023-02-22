Maryland men get right in a rout of Minnesota

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Donta Scott had an abysmal shooting performance in Maryland’s previous outing. Don Carey has endured prolonged slumps this season. The Terrapins as a whole came into Wednesday night’s game only a few days removed from an overtime letdown at Nebraska. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight So this matchup against struggling Minnesota at Xfinity Center gave the Terps a chance to put recent missteps behind them — and they took advantage of it, cruising to an 88-70 win over the Big Ten’s last-place team. Maryland had already routed the Golden Gophers on their home floor earlier this month and this meeting quickly unraveled into a similar result.

Maryland (19-9, 10-7) capitalized on Minnesota’s defensive woes to produce one of its best performances of the campaign. The Terps shot 68.1 percent from the field (a season best and the sixth-best mark in program history), including 53.8 percent from three-point range (another season high).

All five Maryland starters scored in double figures. Scott, a four-year starter clip made just two of his 16 attempts against the Cornhuskers on Sunday, rebounded with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Julian Reese, who continues to blossom in his sophomore season, delivered a game-high 21 points to go with 12 rebounds. Hakim Hart did a bit of everything with 20 points, six assists, four steals and four rebounds.

The Gophers (7-19, 1-15), playing their third game in five days, had no answers.

Despite shooting a scorching 73.1 percent in the first half, it took the Terps some time to create a cushion. Maryland’s early turnover woes (four in the first eight minutes) and defensive woes allowed Minnesota to stay close.

The Terrapins then found another gear defensively — the Gophers missed 13 of 17 shots over the final 12:08 of the first half — and Maryland pulled away. The key stretch was a 15-0 run Maryland generated a 15-0 run before halftime that sent the Terps into intermission up 47-30.

The margin was never less than double digits the rest of the way as the Terps remained unbeaten (9-0) in the Big Ten at home.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win:

Efficient from three

Maryland has struggled from beyond the arc through much of the season, but the Terps found their range against the Gophers. They only attempted 13 — five in the first half, eight in the second — but Maryland made seven for a clip of 53.8 percent.

Maryland had a similar performance at Minnesota earlier this month; the Terps finished that game 9 for 21 (42.9 percent), one of their best clips of the season from distance.

Carey, a starting guard who is no stranger to barren stretches, made three-pointers on back-to-back possessions in the second half on his way to 10 points, all in the second half. It was his highest scoring output since Jan. 28 against Nebraska. Carey and Hart were the only Terps to make multiple three-pointers.

Garcia’s return

Dawson Garcia, the Gophers’ leading scorer and rebounder, missed Minnesota’s previous game against the Terps because of a foot injury. A 6-foot-11 sophomore forward, Garcia provided a boost Wednesday with 15 points. Pharrel Payne, a reserve forward, led the Gophers with 17 points.

Critical 10th win

The win improved the Terps to 10-7 in conference play, which ensures they’ll finish with at least a .500 record in the Big Ten. Maryland’s spot in the NCAA tournament — currently projected as a No. 7 seed — has seemed secure in recent weeks, but 10 wins in the Big Ten usually guarantees a berth, especially given résumé-boosting wins over No. 5 Purdue, No. 13 Miami and No. 17 Indiana.

