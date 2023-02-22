What one sheet of paper says about the Nationals’ approach this spring

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — How many Washington Nationals does it take to decode a bulletin board’s worth of info? The answer, as provided by Dominic Smith, Jeimer Candelario, Derek Hill and Ildemaro Vargas on Tuesday morning, is more than four. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In their defense, there’s a lot happening on the wall by the back door to the spring training clubhouse. There’s the color-coded daily schedule, broken down by drills for catchers, middle infielders, corner infielders and outfielders. There is each day’s list of live batting practice sessions, including the pitcher, field and time. And new this year, there’s a chart with the average lead lengths — at first, second and third base — for most of the position players in camp, all data from last season.

This is Dave Martinez’s sixth spring training as the Nationals’ manager. In his first, he infamously brought in camels because his team had to get over “the hump.” (Washington missed the playoffs, and PETA sent Martinez angry letter after angry letter.) In his second, he stressed the “little things” with a veteran group and wound up lifting the World Series trophy in Houston (after a 19-31 start, of course). So now, after his core was torn down at back-to-back trade deadlines, the leads chart is another case of evolving with the roster and circumstances.

Martinez knows that, in a huge development year for the Nationals, he and his staff have to work on details big and small. But with the small details, he has learned to mete them out for young players instead of giving them a bunch at once. Like, say, hammering the importance of leads and secondary leads — and showing each player how his leads compared with his teammates’ and the league averages.

“It’s something that [first base coach Eric Young Jr.] and I talked about this winter, making sure they understand that having a two-foot lead does nothing at all,” Martinez said. “So let’s work on getting them a good lead and a good secondary lead.

“I saw a lot [last season] that we were just standing there and then, when the ball was hit, we weren’t exactly eating any ground,” the manager continued. “We want them to understand that baserunning is a big part of our plan this year. We’re very athletic. First to third, reading balls in the dirt, I want to get better at that.”

Last spring, the baserunning chart on the bulletin board was much larger and more extensive. During an abbreviated camp, Young, then in his first year as the club’s first base coach, tracked the good and bad of individual baserunning on a white poster board. The good: hustle doubles, infield singles and advancing on a “dirtball,” among other ways to help the team win. The bad: getting picked off, jogging down the first base line or touching a base with the left foot while running, among other ways to help the team lose.

A similar board is still in the coaches’ office. By early next week, after the Nationals play their first two exhibition games, it should be populated by green and red marks. But in the meantime, Martinez and Young want their club to focus on minimizing the 90 feet between first and second, then second and third, then third and home.

Some of their best lead takers at first in 2022: Vargas (12.8 feet for his initial lead, 3.7 for his secondary lead, 16.5 feet total), Victor Robles (12.7, 3.4, 16.1), Smith (11.8, 4.0, 15.8) and CJ Abrams (11.9, 3.8, 15.7).

Some of the worst: Stone Garrett (9.3, 2.3, 11.7), Israel Pineda (9.8, 2.6, 12.3) and Keibert Ruiz (11.3, 1.8, 13.1).

The league averages in 2022: 11.2, 3.1, 14.2.

Garrett and Pineda had short stints in the majors, meaning their samples are tiny. But while Pineda and Ruiz were shy with their leads, Riley Adams, another slow-footed catcher, averaged 15.3 feet per lead at first, among the best on the team.

“Yeah, big lead guy,” said Adams, who is listed as 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds. “But unfortunately not a big steals guy. Maybe with the rule changes I’ll get one this year.”

“Think about how many bang-bang plays there are in a given game,” said Young, who will again oversee Washington’s baserunning. “By showing guys how many feet they are getting pitch by pitch, we want them to realize they can change an entire outcome by being just a bit more aggressive. If I ask them, ‘Why did you take your lead that way?’ I want them to have an answer. If they don’t, we’ll talk through it, which will hopefully teach them to always have a plan.”

Allow Luis García, 22, to confirm the need for Young’s method.

“I didn’t put much thought into [leads last season],” García said Tuesday, speaking in Spanish through team interpreter Octavio Martinez. “I wasn’t thinking too much out there. But now with the new rules and how it could help us runners, as well as the team, I’m definitely going to try to get better leads out there and have better focus on that. I’m definitely going to be thinking more on the bases.”

Bigger bases and a limit on throw-overs/pitcher disengagements should aid base runners. Young explained, though, that the Nationals are harping on leads before they even begin to drill strategy with the new rules. Leads may not be as important as Ruiz’s game-calling, Abrams’s swing decisions or whether García can improve on a walk rate of 2.9, the lowest among hitters with at least 350 plate appearances last year. But the Nationals want to cut down on mistakes that stained many of their 107 losses in 2022. The idea is for cleaner baseball to eventually meet individual improvements, yielding better results.

Early in camp, coaches have used visuals with an inexperienced, impressionable club. On one back field, bench coach Tim Bogar spray-painted white lines inside the base paths to help pitchers see their options in a rundown. Based on where the runner is on the spray-painted line between second and third, for example, the pitcher should run at him, throw to third or throw behind him at second. Watching that drill over the weekend, a member of the staff remarked, “We have a lot of basics to get across, huh?”

Washington’s first full-squad workout is now in the rearview. Opening Day is five weeks away.

