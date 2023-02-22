A ‘lucky’ Peyton Hillis expects full recovery after near-fatal incident

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Peyton Hillis, the former NFL and Arkansas running back who was hospitalized last month after reportedly rescuing several people who were swimming at a Florida beach from drowning, said Tuesday that he expects to make a full recovery and is “a very lucky and blessed man.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In his first comments since the Jan. 4 incident in water near Pensacola, Hillis, 37, thanked hospital staff for their “love and support” in a Twitter post and said rescue and medical personnel made “all the difference” in his recovery.

“I haven’t taken any interviews on this because I’d like to keep my family out of the public eye because it was a very traumatic time for us,” he wrote. “But I did want to come on here and show my appreciation for everyone who helped save my life and for all of your prayers and love and support. I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100 percent recovery. I’m a very lucky and blessed man.”

Thank you for all your love and prayers🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VnrCmKWjlN — Peyton Hillis (@thepeytonhillis) February 21, 2023

Hillis reportedly was injured during an incident involving two adults and two children who were struggling in the water when a bystander came to their aid, according to Escambia County emergency services. Paramedics arrived and two adults went to the hospital, including one who was taken by helicopter. Officials did not identify those involved, but Hillis’s girlfriend, Angela Cole, posted on social media that he was on a ventilator at Baptist Hospital.

On Jan. 20, she shared an Instagram update with a photo of Hillis and members of the intensive care unit team, praising them and saying her love and gratitude are “indescribable.”

“You all worked like a perfected machine with each and every one of you so kind, attentive, calming and caring. … You not only saved Peyton’s life, you made it a priority to make sure that his family and I were okay amidst your busy schedules. You all were so calming, answered every question numerous times kindly … and heck, even took care of me and made sure I was okay every night: got me hot tea for my throat, made sure I was sleeping and eating, gave me a friend to confide in … I mean, I am just in AWE.”

Cole had written in a Jan. 11 Instagram post that he was off the ventilator and was “on the road to recovery.”

“A hero. So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital,” Cole wrote. “ … Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day.”

Hillis’s sister, Hayley Davis, shared further details Jan. 19 on Facebook, saying their “lives were rocked” by the incident, which occurred when suddenly they were yards from shore. “I’ll never forget the relief I felt when I saw my mama coming towards me and helping me out of the water. She literally had to pull me by my hair because I couldn’t lift my arm up to her but, man, it was the best hair pull of my life!!!! … I remember seeing Peyt laid out on the sand unable to move and my mom having to run back and forth between us as the medics helped each of us. I just kept praying that Peyt would be okay and I’m so happy to say Yahweh provided.”

Greg Hillis, who identified himself on Facebook as Peyton’s uncle, told KNWA that the former player’s two children, whom Peyton shares with his ex-wife, Amanda, were “physically unhurt.”

Peyton Hillis was a seventh-round draft pick out of Arkansas by the Denver Broncos in 2008 and also played for the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants, retiring after the 2014 season. He rushed for 2,832 yards and caught 134 passes for 1,050 yards over a career in which he scored 26 total touchdowns. He rushed for a career-high 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2010 and was chosen to be on the cover of the “Madden NFL” video game the following year.

