Severna Park, Northern capture Maryland indoor track titles

The boys’ 4x400 relay was the final event of Wednesday’s Maryland 4A indoor track and field championships, and a title hung in the balance. The athletes from Severna Park, with no runners in the final race, hung on the railings, knowing that any result but a Blair victory would give the Falcons the title. The Blazers’ mission was simple: Win and collect their first-place medals.

As Blair gained ground, the Falcons quieted. Finally, the Blazers crossed the finish line second, and Severna Park erupted in a mix of celebration and respect for just how close things became with their rivals at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover. The final tally had the Falcons winning with 46.5 points; Blair was runner-up with 45.

“Coming into this, obviously you want it, and we knew it was going to be an all-out situation,” Severna Park senior Liam Hagerty said. “We’ve been getting doubted for the past three seasons, and we wanted to prove them wrong.”

The difference came earlier in the day, when Hagerty won the 3,200 meters in 9 minutes 35.70 seconds ahead of teammate Christopher Nunn in second. That rocketed the Falcons from the middle of the pack to first. And thanks to a first-place finish in the 4x800, they had done enough to defend their 4A title.

The girls’ side became a race for second as Blake, Old Mill and Severna Park trailed dominant Urbana. Led by junior Brooke Cochran’s win in the 300 (39.85), plus some strong relay performances, Blake won the battle, finishing with 38 points and taking home the second-place trophy behind Urbana (65).

In 3A, Northern’s girls took the lead early by claiming the top two spots in the shot put thanks to senior Annie Campbell prevailing at 38 feet 3 inches and a second-place throw of 36-9 from Gabby Cope.

“We overanalyzed the crap out of our opponents,” Campbell said. “We were checking their stats all the time and we’re like, ‘Oh, we can throw this person off just by being good.’”

By securing 18 of their team total of 60 points in that event, the Patriots held off a final push from Mount Hebron (49) to secure the team title.

Northern’s boys had their work cut out for them after star Jordan Tuck had a less-than-ideal sixth-place finish in the 300. Tuck said the early result affected his focus, but thanks to a deep squad that earned points in nearly every event, Northern stayed ahead in a tight battle with Mergenthaler.

When the 4x400 squad lost its lead after dropping the baton in the final race, though, the win seemed in jeopardy. But with a powerful sprint from anchor Camden Glaubitz, the Patriots finished fifth to end the meet with 39 points — enough to give them the 3A crown by 1.5 points.

“I just told myself: ‘This is the last race. This is going to determine whether you’re the state champion or not,’ ” said Tuck, who ran the first leg of the relay. “And so I told myself, ‘This is do or die.’ ”

