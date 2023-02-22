Cap-clearing Titans release a franchise stalwart in OT Taylor Lewan

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Tennessee Titans waved goodbye Wednesday to franchise stalwart Taylor Lewan, the offensive tackle whose spate of injuries kept him off the field for much of the past three seasons and called into question his NFL future. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Needing to pare down some pricey parts of the roster to get under the league’s salary cap, Tennessee also released wide receiver Robert Woods, who had come over in a 2022 trade with the Los Angeles Rams. In addition, the Titans announced they were parting ways with place-kicker Randy Bullock, ending his two-year stint with the team, and linebacker Zach Cunningham.

Lewan, a former Michigan standout whom the Titans drafted 11th overall in 2014, had spent his career with Tennessee and started 106 of his 111 games, including playoffs. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons from 2016 to 2018 before sitting out the first four games of the 2019 season after testing positive for a banned substance. Five games into 2020, Lewan tore the ACL in his right knee, then suffered a recurrence of that season-ending injury after just two games last season.

Add in four games missed in 2021 due to injuries, and Lewan has played in only 20 of the Titans’ past 50 games, plus one postseason appearance. After wondering last fall if he was “done as a Titan,” Lewan more recently predicted his fate.

“In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans — that will happen,” Lewan said earlier this month. “I truly believe that in my heart of hearts.

“Then I have to go into a situation that I’ve never been in in my entire life: I have to weigh the pros and cons of playing football, or not playing football.”

On Wednesday, after being released with a “failed physical” designation, Lewan wrote on Twitter, “I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of, I love you all.”

Thank you to every single Titan fan. Whether you loved me or hated me all I’ve ever wanted was to make this city proud and help Bring back a franchise.



Thank you so much



pic.twitter.com/ztFairwUDg — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 22, 2023

“Forever a Titan,” the team said of Lewan in a tweet Wednesday. “Thank you for paving the way for many great memories.”

According to Over the Cap, cutting Lewan and Woods saved Tennessee $26.8 million against the 2023 salary cap, which the NFL reportedly has set at $224.8 million. Adding in the releases of Bullock and Cunningham, and the Titans have gone from approximately $22 million over the cap to approximately $12.4 million under it ahead of the start of the new league year on March 15.

Woods, 30, was coming off an ACL tear he suffered during the Rams’ Super Bowl run when Tennessee acquired him last March for a sixth-round pick. He indicated at the time that Los Angeles had facilitated a trade to a preferred destination in Tennessee. Woods went on to notch 53 catches last season for 527 yards, averaging a career-low 9.9 yards per reception, and two touchdowns. He had spent five mostly productive seasons with the Rams after starting his NFL career with four years in Buffalo.

“Free!” Woods tweeted Wednesday. He added, “Where should I go,” with a grinning emoji.

Bullock, 33, has kicked for six teams since starting his NFL career in Houston. He made 17 of 20 field goal attempts for Tennessee last season, with a long of 51 yards, and was perfect on 28 extra-point attempts.

The 28-year-old Cunningham, a second-round pick by the Texans in 2017, was picked up by the Titans during the 2021 season after being waived by Houston.

