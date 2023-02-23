Alex Ovechkin, returning from his father’s death, set to play against Ducks

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, who missed four games following the death of his father, is expected to play Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks. Ovechkin participated in the team’s morning skate Thursday, one day after returning to the United States after spending the past week with his family in Russia.

To make room for Ovechkin, the Capitals placed injured forward Anthony Mantha on injured reserve.

Washington has lost five straight games in regulation and has fallen out of the playoff picture. Ovechkin, who leads the team with 32 goals, has missed four of those games. Over the past two days, Ovechkin met twice with Washington Coach Peter Laviolette to gauge whether he would be ready to return against the Ducks after the death of his father, Mikhail.

“I think he’s in a good spot. He took some time,” Laviolette said. “I think Alex wants to come back and help our team be successful, whatever that might be. Whether it’s him scoring three goals or one goal or just playing a great game and our team winning the hockey game is first and foremost on his list. I’m sure he wants to come back and have a presence in the game.”

Washington forward Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd have both returned from their respective lower-body injuries in the past two games, but the Capitals will be without Mantha, who suffered an upper-body injury in Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss to Detroit.

Ovechkin, one of the sport’s most durable players, will return to his spot on the top line and on the first power-play unit for the Capitals, who have been outscored 20-8 during their five-game skid. Ovechkin skated just once while back home in Russia, he said, and while he looked winded after participating in an optional practice on Wednesday, he knocked some additional rust off during the team’s brief morning skate ahead of its meeting with Anaheim.

“I skate only one time. It is what it is. It’s life, and obviously it was a hard week mentally, physically,” he said Wednesday. “I just want to skate, feel the puck and feel the ice.”

