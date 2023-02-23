Alabama star nets career-high 41 a day after he’s linked to shooting

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama freshman Brandon Miller had the best game of his college career Wednesday, the day after a Tuscaloosa detective testified in court that Miller produced the gun used in a fatal shooting last month. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Alabama faced heavy criticism for allowing Miller, who is considered one of the best players in the country and one of the top prospects in this year’s NBA draft, to play in the Crimson Tide’s game at South Carolina, leaving Coach Nate Oats and Athletic Director Greg Byrne to explain the decision. But Miller played and then scored the game-tying basket late in regulation and the game-winner with one second left in overtime, finishing with a career-high 41 points in No. 2 Alabama’s 78-76 victory.

Brandon Miller for the win. Wow. pic.twitter.com/YZInNGpVz1 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) February 23, 2023

Miller, who has not been charged with a crime, was booed by fans in Columbia, S.C., the first time he touched the ball and taunted by occasional “lock him up” chants during the game, which came the day after it was alleged that Miller delivered a gun to Darius Miles, who was his teammate at the time. Another man, Michael Davis, is accused of using the gun to kill 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

Miles, who was dismissed from the team, and Davis face capital murder charges. Tuscaloosa chief deputy district attorney Paula Whitley addressed Miller’s role Tuesday after the detective’s testimony, telling AL.com, “There’s nothing we can charge him with.”

An attorney for Miller disputed the testimony about the role his client played in the killing, saying in a statement confirmed by AL.com on Wednesday that Miller gave Miles a ride on the night of the shooting after Miles asked him to pick him up, but he “never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur.”

“Brandon does not own a firearm and has never even handled a firearm,” the statement added. “Moreover, he had no knowledge of any intent to use any weapon.”

Oats and the school took no disciplinary action against Miller, and announced roughly three hours before Wednesday’s game that he would play, despite intensifying questions about whether it was appropriate.

“I was SHOCKED by the comments of @AlabamaMBB Nate Oats yesterday but I am doubly SHOCKED that superstar Brandon MIller is scheduled to play tonight,” ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale tweeted Wednesday. “Isn’t providing a gun to a teammate that was used in a murder a serious offense?”

After the game, Oats apologized for comments he made Tuesday, explaining his remark that Miller merely had been in the “wrong spot at the wrong time.”

“I’m not here to make excuses, but I want to make it clear I didn’t have the details from the hearing that morning since I was coming straight from practice,” Oats said Wednesday night. “I used a poor choice of words, making it appear I wasn’t taking this tragic situation seriously, which we have throughout the course of it. I sincerely apologize for that.”

With Alabama now 24-4 and potentially headed for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, Byrne was also left to do damage control, explaining how the decision was made to allow Miller and Jaden Bradley, who was also allegedly at the scene of the shooting, to remain on the team.

“It was ongoing from the get-go when the incident happened,” Bryne said Wednesday on the ESPN College GameDay podcast hosted by Rece Davis and Pete Thamel. “It was conversation between myself, Nate Oats, conversation with myself and the [university] president [Stuart Bell]. We have legal counsel involved for the university. We have our different offices within the university that are at least aware of it. We had normal conversations like we do for other issues. That information was shared collectively, and collectively we decided that Brandon was able to play.”

One factor was that Miller and Bradley were cooperating in the investigation and were not suspects, Byrne said.

Miller hasn’t missed any of the Crimson Tide’s 11 games since the shooting — reaching 500 points faster than any freshman in team history — and Byrne indicated his status with the team would not change even if there is a perception that he is receiving preferential treatment.

“I think that’s a fair narrative that people can immediately go to, and what I have tried to think about the entire time is: ‘Let’s do what we think is right. Let’s make sure we are honest. Let’s make sure we cooperate and we support law enforcement and anyone else out there that needs to be supported through this,’” Byrne said. “You can control what you can control. I can’t control whether somebody immediately goes to that as their thought on this. What I felt is that Brandon needed to be treated fairly like any other student-athlete.”

