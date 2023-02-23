Kevin Willard and the art of the well-timed timeout

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The unranked Maryland Terrapins refused to let Purdue storm ahead. The Boilermakers, who are leading the Big Ten and have national title ambitions, held only a narrow edge through much of the first half at Xfinity Center. For the Terps, hope of knocking off their highly touted visitors gradually intensified. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But then the Boilermakers returned from halftime and generated a quick burst of offensive prowess, including back-to-back baskets from star center Zach Edey. Suddenly, after fewer than four minutes of play, Purdue had an eight-point lead. Maryland Coach Kevin Willard didn’t want to wait for a media timeout so he called one himself with 16:11 remaining.

“I’m sure most people thought that was kind of a tipping point in the game,” forward Patrick Emilien said, “where we could lose the game if we lose our focus.”

Willard said he thought his players needed “a reset.” They were disappointed, he said, that they hadn’t played well on offense in the first half, but Willard wanted them to remember that returning to form on defense could be the answer. When the teams resumed after the stoppage, the Terps generated a 10-0 burst that included a Purdue technical foul and eventually forced the Boilermakers to call a timeout.

Maryland turned that quick surge into a game-swinging 29-4 run of dominance. After that eight-minute stretch, which featured frequent eruptions from the Xfinity Center crowd, Maryland led by 17 and cruised to a 68-54 signature win over then-No. 3 Purdue.

When Willard decides to call a timeout, he mostly looks at the body language of his players, rather than only assessing the flow of the game, and he said he’s “pretty good” at getting a sense of what his team needs.

“You can look at a kid and tell when they need to either get out of the game or your unit needs a little love, your unit needs a little pick-me-up or the unit needs to get yelled at,” Willard said. “Part of coaching is really being able to read your players’ body language, because they can tell you all the BS that they want to tell you, but their body language can’t BS you.”

In that Purdue game, the referees “let these kids really play,” Willard said, so he couldn’t rely on a foul that would prompt the under-16 media timeout. Instead, “you’re praying that the ball goes out of bounds or something,” he said. “And I hate wasting the timeouts. But at that point, we needed a timeout.”

In general, Willard’s timeouts depend on the mannerisms of his players, how they are responding to runs from the opponents or if he needs to quiet a road crowd. Willard has said he often uses the first timeout to adjust the defense once he sees how an opponent is attacking Maryland.

“Most of the time, it’s more of a positive vibe,” Emilien said of Willard’s timeouts. “Willard is not too soft on us, which I think is a good thing. He’ll tell us what we need to know when we need to know it. But a lot of the time he’ll sense what we need — kind of positive reassurance.”

It doesn’t always work. A timeout couldn’t change the course of Maryland’s disastrous start at Michigan on New Year’s Day. When the Terps faced a 10-0 deficit less than three minutes in, Willard tried to get his players to regroup, but the Wolverines’ advantage ballooned to 27-4 and the game quickly slipped out of reach. During another poor opening stretch at Michigan State, Willard called an early stoppage when his team again trailed 10-0, but that didn’t stop the Spartans from continuing on their 15-0 start to the game.

Willard said he rarely calls timeouts at the end of games, but when Maryland had a chance to score a winner on the final possession of regulation at Nebraska, he wanted to pause because his players “looked like they were a little shook and just needed a little confidence.” Point guard Jahmir Young got a decent look but missed, sending the game to overtime. The Terps’ trouble on the road continued when Hakim Hart’s turnover on an inbound pass — just after a timeout — effectively sealed a loss.

But other times, Willard’s timeouts have been integral in Maryland’s wins. Here are some of those key moments:

Indiana (home, Jan. 31)

The Hoosiers, who are tied for third in the Big Ten, visited College Park as the nation’s No. 21 team, and they made 8 of 13 field goal attempts to start the game. Willard called a timeout after Indiana had taken a seven-point lead with 9:21 remaining in the first half. He said he “joked around” and told the players: “If someone would make a shot, that’d make the bald guy real happy.”

The Terps gave up just three baskets in the nine minutes before halftime, and they outscored the Hoosiers, 22-7, during that stretch on their way to a 37-29 lead at the break. Indiana made a push after halftime, but Maryland never relinquished its lead. The Terps’ 66-55 victory is one of the best on their résumé.

Miami (neutral site, Nov. 20)

In a win that keeps looking better as the Hurricanes have climbed to No. 13 in the national rankings, Miami trimmed Maryland’s lead to four with 7:59 to go in the first half. After that quick 7-0 run for the Hurricanes, Willard called a timeout. The Terps outscored Miami, 19-10, and grabbed a 13-point halftime lead.

Miami had a second-half surge, and back-to-back jumpers from Isaiah Wong cut Maryland’s lead to 10 with 6:30 remaining. Willard called another timeout. His team answered with an 8-0 run that effectively clinched the win.

Nebraska (home, Jan. 28)

The Terps led Nebraska by 10 when Willard called a timeout with 11:43 to go, and they gave up a basket just after the stoppage. But from then on, Maryland’s defense allowed just one field goal during a stretch of about six minutes. The Terps’ lead grew to as many as 22 points, and their win was never in danger again.

Minnesota (road, Feb. 4)

Maryland dominated from start to finish against a struggling, shorthanded Minnesota squad. But the Gophers had a brief glimmer of hope just before halftime. Willard called a timeout in response to Minnesota’s 6-0 burst, which became an 8-0 run, thanks to a basket after the stoppage. That cut Maryland’s advantage to 14, but the Terps then generated a 6-0 burst before the break. From there, Maryland’s lead was never smaller than 20 points.

Illinois (home, Dec. 2)

In Maryland’s first Big Ten game of the season, Willard halted a 9-0 run from Illinois by calling a timeout with 8:51 remaining. That second-half burst trimmed Maryland’s lead from 10 points to one, but after the stoppage, the Terps never let the Illini pull ahead.

Willard called another timeout late with 28 seconds remaining. The Terps led by one at the time, and Young hit a three-pointer to hand Maryland a more comfortable cushion.

“That wasn’t what I drew up,” Willard said after the win. “It sure looked good.”

