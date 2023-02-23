As Saudi money looms, women’s golf treads carefully toward growth

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Men’s golf has been torn apart over the past year by an unprecedented infusion of money. The women’s game is at a pivot point of its own but faces a different problem: how to bring more awareness, and more riches, to the LPGA Tour. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As the LPGA Tour’s second event of the season arrives this week, there are signs of progress, those around the tour said. Players will compete for more than $100 million in 2023, the biggest total purse in the tour’s history. And that could increase as the year goes on, LPGA Tour Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said.

The U.S. Women’s Open will be played this year at iconic Pebble Beach, while the Women’s PGA Championship will be at Baltusrol Golf Club’s Lower Course — both iconic men’s championship venues. There will be 10 events on network television and more than a half-dozen contested in big American markets, including New York, Houston and Los Angeles.

The total purse on the LPGA Tour increased by nearly $20 million from 2022 to 2023. Stacy Lewis, a former world No. 1 and part of the tour’s board of directors, said she believes some of the majors will have purses level with the men’s ones in the near future. (The tennis grand slams have equal purses.)

And yet that money is dwarfed by the more than $450 million offered at the 38 PGA Tour events this year, to say nothing of the supersized purses pouring out of the breakaway LIV Golf circuit, which is backed by Saudi Arabia. While the top women’s players are being compensated unlike any time before — 27 golfers made more than $1 million last year on the LPGA Tour, up from 15 the year before — the tour is focused on how it can better support lower earners.

Golfers on the Epson Tour, the feeder circuit to the LPGA Tour, will compete for a record-breaking $4.95 million over 22 tournaments this year, and 119 golfers made more than $100,000 on the LPGA Tour last season. But the better players perform, the more global their schedules become. With annual expenses in the high five figures, according to one recently retired player, that doesn’t leave much wiggle room for investing in your future.

Saudi money looms

As in men’s golf, the riches of Saudi Arabia loom as a factor. The Public Investment Fund, the Saudis’ sovereign wealth fund, financed the LIV Golf circuit, which spent hundreds of millions to lure stars such as Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson. In response, the PGA Tour put a laserlike focus on making its biggest events even bigger. The Phoenix Open in mid-February, for example, was one of four considered a “designated” event and boasted a $20 million purse, double that of the richest women’s major.

As combative as the PIF has been on the men’s side, it’s viewed as a partner by many in women’s golf. The Saudi fund underwrites six events on the Ladies European Tour this year, including one at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Fla. The purses of the Aramco Team Series presented by Public Investment Fund are the biggest of any on the Ladies European Tour schedule. (Aramco is a Saudi oil company.)

Last week’s event in Saudi Arabia featured 15 of the top 30 players in the world rankings and was won by top-ranked Lydia Ko. It had a $5 million prize fund, matching the PIF Saudi International, a men’s pro event on the Asian Tour. That purse is the largest in women’s golf outside of the majors and the LPGA Tour’s season finale. Ko took home a $750,000 first-place prize, the same as what Jennifer Kupcho earned for winning the first major of the year, the Chevron Championship, in 2022.

The LPGA Tour entered into a joint venture in 2019 with the Ladies European Tour, a partnership meant to grow awareness, sponsor support and professional playing opportunities for women in Europe. But those Ladies European Tour events remain contentious because of Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses and treatment of women.

“I always feel like more money into the game is always a good thing, but it has to come on the right terms,” said Annika Sorenstam, a 72-time winner on the LPGA Tour. “The golf world is big in a way, but it’s so small also. We have to work together and keep the focus in mind — what’s good for the game, good for women, more playing exposure, playing opportunities, more dreams come true.”

Marcoux Samaan said in an interview that discussions continue with the Ladies European Tour for further collaboration “and a possible merger” and that the tour’s responsibility is to “continue to listen and learn.”

“We don’t think a fractured golf environment would be good for our women or for women’s golf more globally,” Marcoux Samaan said. “We try to work as collaboratively with the [Ladies European Tour] and allow women to have opportunities to play.”

Competing in the Saudi-backed series has not come without controversy. Anna Nordqvist, a three-time major champion, ended her ambassadorship deal with Aramco in early 2023. Although she teed it up at the Aramco-sponsored event, Nordqvist told a Swedish news agency she “wasn’t really prepared to get such an incredible amount of hatred and mean comments from people who don't even know me” when it came to the sponsorship.

Brian Poe, who oversees women’s golf client management at WME Sports, which represents 10 of the top 25 players in the world, said that while investment in women’s golf is appreciated, where that investment comes from “can’t be ignored.”

“Players around the globe have different stances on the issues at hand when it comes to a Saudi investment in the game, but the sensitivities and controversy around their participation in the events are very real and difficult to balance,” Poe said.

Raising the stakes

Fortune 500 companies that have aligned themselves with women’s golf talk optimistically about raising the financial stakes.

“From major corporate involvement and purse increases that make headlines to what we are seeing play out with player partnerships behind the scenes, the return on an investment into women’s golf is paying massive dividends,” Poe said.

Chevron began sponsoring the first major of the year in 2021 and, after 50 years in Palm Springs, moved it to Houston. It started a player advisory board for its tournament to make it the “greatest experience” possible, according to Al Williams, vice president of corporate affairs at Chevron, and added a $5,000 minimum stipend to the purse, meaning golfers who miss the cut still get paid.

KPMG, an LPGA partner for eight years, doesn’t just sponsor a major — the Women’s PGA Championship, which had a $9 million purse in 2022 that doubled from the year before — but also KPMG Performance Insights, a statistical database that allows for player comparisons.

“We’re at a phase when we’re about to see even more growth on the LPGA,” said Shawn Quill, the national sports industry leader for KPMG. “The product on the course is getting better and I think… corporate America needs to stand up and match their distribution of [sponsorship] spend. The LPGA is a good place for that investment.”

Despite their different approaches to the Saudis’ investments, the PGA and LPGA tours remain closely aligned, partnering on schedule coordination, marketing programs and other partnerships. This week they announced a new co-sanctioned tournament, the Grant Thornton Invitational, that will feature 32 players (16 men and 16 women) competing for an equal prize fund of $4 million. It’s scheduled for December.

“The golf ecosystem continuing to collaborate and elevate the women’s game is really important,” Marcoux Samaan said.

Advocates for women’s golf are also focused on improving media coverage. Across social media, the LPGA Tour boasts more than 2 million followers and recently launched a behind-the-scenes documentary series called “Drive On: LPGA All Access.” But it lags behind the men’s tour in traditional coverage.

“It’s that ‘out of sight, out of mind’ thing, so the more [the LPGA Tour] can be in the forefront, the better,” Sorenstam said. “If you want to watch [men’s] golf, you turn on one of the main [network] channels from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend and you’ll find it. Women’s golf is a little all over the place. There are sometimes taped versions on at 9 p.m. on a Friday, you know? We’re filler.”

Then there’s the schedule. This season started in Orlando; after this week’s tournament in Thailand, it’s on to Singapore, then Arizona, California and Hawaii. A tweet featuring a dizzying animated map of where the circuit’s tournaments will be played this year was viewed more than 1.5 million times in January.

“First thing I thought of is, ‘Wow, I’m going to be adding a ton of miles to my frequent flier accounts,’ ” Ko said with a laugh of the viral post.

Still, as 2023 picks up, there’s momentum, stakeholders said — regardless of the travel schedule, viewership opportunities, purse size or global disrupters.

“Our goal with the tour is to be the leading one in the world,” Lewis said, “and we’re in a great spot to do that.”

