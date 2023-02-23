MLS season preview: The Starting XI

The season begins this weekend with 14 matches, including the Los Angeles derby between the Galaxy and reigning champion LAFC at the Rose Bowl.
Let’s take a closer look at 11 talking points:
MLS Goes Apple Picking
MLS’s fan base is the youngest on the U.S. sports landscape, so it was not entirely surprising when the league’s broadcast contracts expired that it ventured beyond standard platforms and partnered with Apple on a 10-year, $2.5 billion deal.
Every match — regular season through the playoffs, plus the developmental league, the Leagues Cup and other events — is available through MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
The risk is alienating casual fans who could become regular viewers. For that reason, the league has not completely cut the cord: Each year through 2026, Fox Sports will carry 34 regular season matches and eight playoff games, including the MLS Cup (all of which will also appear on MLS Season Pass). Fox Sports and ESPN were the previous national rights holders, and ESPN Plus streamed out-of-market matches.
The MLS Season Pass subscription is $12.99 per month or $79 per year for Apple TV Plus customers and $14.99/$99 for others. Season-ticket holders will receive it free. Matches on opening weekend, as well as several games per week, are available free to Apple TV Plus subscribers.
Apple and MLS named 92 announcers, including former ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman and many who lost their jobs when the Apple deal ended local TV broadcasts.
Teaming Up with Liga MX
With MLS seeking to spice up the long campaign, the regular season will screech to a halt in mid-July and make way for the Leagues Cup, featuring all 29 MLS teams and the 18 from Mexico’s top division, Liga MX.
MLS officials have long sought to attract more Mexican American fans to the league, and with this annual tournament, they believe they can make serious inroads.
The respective league champions, LAFC and Pachuca, received byes in the first round, which features 15 three-team groups seeking two places apiece in the round of 32. Both finalists and the third-place finisher will qualify for the Concacaf Champions League. All matches will take place at U.S. and Canadian venues.
How teams perform when the regular season resumes will be closely watched. Those ousted in the group stage will not have played a competitive match for weeks, while teams in the third-place game and final will have logged five additional games (seven overall) in what is typically the most grueling time of the season.
LAFC Aims to Repeat
For better or worse, MLS dynasties have been few and far between. D.C. United won three of the first four championships, the Houston Dynamo went back-to-back in 2006-07 and the Galaxy won three between 2011 and ’14.
Fifteen clubs, though, are responsible for the 27 titles, led by the Galaxy with five. (In that same period, Bayern Munich has ruled the Bundesliga 19 times.) Of the 21 MLS teams with at least eight seasons of history, all but Montreal, Orlando and Vancouver have made an MLS Cup appearance.
This year, LAFC seems primed to defy history and reclaim the Anschutz Trophy after winning the Supporters’ Shield (for regular season supremacy) and defeating the Philadelphia Union in an epic final.
Gareth Bale, whose late equalizer in the 3-3 game forced a shootout, retired four months into his MLS tenure and star attacker Cristian Arango was sold to Pachuca for $6 million. But U.S. World Cup center back Aaron Long arrived via free agency and Denis Bouanga, a midseason signing last summer, is poised for a big year.
Philadelphia is due to win the trophy after finishing top three in the Eastern Conference each of the previous four seasons and coming within a whisker of winning the MLS Cup last season.
Value of Teams Soars
Before the season started, LAFC accomplished something no MLS organization ever had: Its valuation reached $1 billion. That is according to Forbes, which said the club’s value has more than doubled since 2019, the last time it assessed the league.
LAFC investors paid a $110 million expansion fee in 2014, and the team played its first match four years later. Aside from games impacted by coronavirus pandemic restrictions, every regular season and playoff match has been sold out at BMO Stadium, which sits next to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in the heart of the city.
The value of MLS teams has swelled 85 percent in four years, to $579 million, Forbes said. LAFC’s suburban rival, the Galaxy, is No. 2, at $925 million, followed by Atlanta United ($850 million), New York City FC ($800 million) and D.C. United ($700 million). Most clubs, though, are losing money, Forbes added.
The Gateway to Expansion
St. Louis traces its soccer roots to the 19th century, and for generations, it was the heartbeat of the game in the United States. The city supplied the core of the 1950 World Cup squad that upset England, boasted an NCAA powerhouse (Saint Louis University) and nurtured a long line of pro players.
So it only made sense — once ownership and stadium plans were in place — that MLS would enter the market. St. Louis City SC will debut Saturday in Austin before welcoming Charlotte on March 4 to Citypark, a 22,500-seat stadium 1½ miles west of the Gateway Arch.
Led by Carolyn Kindle, the club is the first in MLS with female-majority ownership. Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel arrived from Fortuna Düsseldorf in his native Germany. South African Bradley Carnell, a former New York Red Bulls assistant and interim coach, will oversee a squad featuring Swiss goalkeeper Roman Bürki and MLS veteran defender Tim Parker but a suspect attack.
The Business of Player Moves
MLS has not had much free agent drama because of soccer’s global talent pool (which leads teams to cast a wide net) and because, until players made recent gains with collective bargaining agreement, free agency didn’t really exist.
This winter brought some buzz. The winners were LAFC (Long); Toronto (NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson); and Austin (Colorado forward Gyasi Zardes). Perhaps the biggest signing was Miami’s Josef Martínez, the 2018 MVP who scored 98 goals over six full regular seasons with Atlanta, which, amid his unhappiness, bought out his contract.
The oddest episode involved Julián Araujo, a 21-year-old defender transferred by the Galaxy to Barcelona for $4 million. The Spanish club filed paperwork 18 seconds after La Liga’s registration deadline, meaning Araujo couldn’t play. Barcelona won an appeal, and Araujo will join Barcelona’s B team.
Other MLS transfers included Chicago’s Jhon Durán (Colombia) to Aston Villa for $18 million and Gabriel Slonina (U.S.) to Chelsea for $10 million; Philadelphia’s Paxten Aaronson (U.S.) to Eintracht Frankfurt for $4 million; and Montreal’s Djordje Mihailovic (U.S.) to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar for $6 million.
Rooney Seeks D.C. Renewal
The last time D.C. United finished last overall, in 2013, it rebounded the next season to claim first in the conference and third overall. No one is expecting that type of turnaround again, but after urgent repairs last summer failed to take hold, the team will enter this season with all three Designated Player slots filled and Coach Wayne Rooney entering his first full season.
United needs to make strides: It has missed the playoffs three straight years, hasn’t won a playoff game since 2015 and last appeared in the MLS Cup 19 years ago.
Audi Field’s grass surface is going to be put to the test. Aside from United’s full slate, the NWSL’s Washington Spirit will play every home game there (after shuttling between Audi Field and Segra Field in Leesburg) and the XFL’s D.C. Defenders have returned for five home games through mid-April. The MLS All-Star Game will come to Washington on July 19.
A Quartet of New Coaches
D.C. United was Ben Olsen’s only MLS club for more than 22 years, as a player, assistant coach, head coach and consultant. After a short tenure in the Spirit’s front office, he’s back in MLS as Houston’s head coach, reunited with General Manager Pat Onstad, a former D.C. assistant.
“I’m jazzed to be back. I really am,” Olsen said. “I needed to get away. I needed to get away after 10 years [as United’s head coach], but I’m energized.”
Wilfried Nancy had CF Montreal moving in the right direction last season, guiding the club to a 20-9-5 record — the best in its 11-year history — and the third-most points in the league. But six weeks after the season ended, amid deteriorating rapport with management, the French coach bolted to Columbus. Montreal is not an easy place to coach: No one has lasted more than two seasons.
In Nancy’s place, Montreal hired Hernán Losada, Olsen’s successor in D.C. who was fired by United early last season after losing the locker room, losing the front office and losing games. U.S. World Cup assistant Luchi Gonzalez took over San Jose.
Playoff changes
After using a series of formats over 27 seasons, MLS is changing — and expanding — the playoffs again.
The league will issue four additional passes to the postseason, swelling the total to 18 out of 29 teams (62 percent), which still trails the NBA’s 20 of 30 (67 percent).
In recent years, each MLS playoff pairing was decided by one match. Now, it will vary. The No. 8 vs. No. 9 teams in each conference will play a first-round game, but the conference quarterfinals will feature best-of-three series. This way, each of the top 16 teams will host at least one playoff game.
If a conference quarterfinal game is tied after 90 minutes, it will bypass the typical 30-minute extra time and go directly to a shootout. The first team to win two matches, by any means, will advance.
The conference semifinals and finals will then revert to single matches, using, if necessary, extra time before a shootout. As always, the MLS Cup will be a lone match, hosted on Dec. 9 by the finalist with greater regular season points.
Finally, an NYCFC Stadium Plan
One of the great embarrassments to MLS — NYCFC playing home games at Yankee Stadium and other venues amid the club’s failure to strike a stadium deal — appears to be nearing the end.
In November, the club and city reached agreement on a 25,000-seat facility as part of a $2 billion development next to Citi Field in Queens. Until a hopeful opening in 2027, NYCFC will continue playing second fiddle to the Yankees in the Bronx and, because of scheduling conflicts, use Citi Field at least six times this season. Two late-season locations remain undetermined.
New England has made scant progress toward building a stadium in Boston and leaving the NFL venue in Foxborough, Mass.
Charlotte’s Tragic Loss
Charlotte FC will play with heavy hearts following defender Anton Walkes’s death from a boating accident in January in Miami. He was the first active MLS player to die.
The Englishman, 25, rose through Tottenham Hotspur’s academy and played for Portsmouth before making 70 regular season appearances (64 starts) over three years with Atlanta. Before the 2022 season, he was selected by Charlotte in the MLS expansion draft and appeared in 23 of 34 matches (21 starts).
“He will be with us, home and away,” Coach Christian Lattanzio said, “and the extra strength that we will have this season, without a doubt, will come from Anton.”