MLS season preview: The Starting XI

3 LAFC Aims to Repeat

For better or worse, MLS dynasties have been few and far between. D.C. United won three of the first four championships, the Houston Dynamo went back-to-back in 2006-07 and the Galaxy won three between 2011 and ’14.

Fifteen clubs, though, are responsible for the 27 titles, led by the Galaxy with five. (In that same period, Bayern Munich has ruled the Bundesliga 19 times.) Of the 21 MLS teams with at least eight seasons of history, all but Montreal, Orlando and Vancouver have made an MLS Cup appearance.

This year, LAFC seems primed to defy history and reclaim the Anschutz Trophy after winning the Supporters’ Shield (for regular season supremacy) and defeating the Philadelphia Union in an epic final.

Gareth Bale, whose late equalizer in the 3-3 game forced a shootout, retired four months into his MLS tenure and star attacker Cristian Arango was sold to Pachuca for $6 million. But U.S. World Cup center back Aaron Long arrived via free agency and Denis Bouanga, a midseason signing last summer, is poised for a big year.