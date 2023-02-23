No longer on active duty, Noah Song gets a chance to resume MLB dream

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Dave Dombrowski fielded questions at a news conference Thursday, the Phillies’ president of baseball operations was not bombarded with queries about Bryce Harper and his surgically repaired elbow or, in fact, about any member of last year’s World Series runners-up. Nor was the No. 1 topic on reporters’ minds Andrew Painter, Philadelphia’s talented teenager who may crack the starting rotation.

Instead, Dombrowski was asked again and again about a pitcher who has not so much as thrown off a mound in over three years.

Noah Song, who has been in military service since shortly after graduating from the Naval Academy in 2019, is suddenly the talk of the Phillies’ spring training camp in Clearwater, Fla. The 25-year-old pitcher, nabbed by Philadelphia from the Boston Red Sox in December’s Rule 5 draft, recently had his application approved to transfer from active duty to selective reserves.

Song retains some ongoing commitments to the Navy for the next dozen years, but after setting pitching records at the academy, he can now resume his promising baseball career.

“As every year passed, a Major League experience probably got further and further from reality,” Song said Thursday. “I’m trying to manage expectations. I don’t really necessarily know what my future or ceiling might be.”

Adding to the uncertainty surrounding Song is the very real chance that his future with Philadelphia might be cut short.

MLB regulations stipulate that a Rule 5 draftee must be assigned to his new team’s active, 26-man roster by the start of the regular season. If the Phillies do that with Song — and they have just over five weeks to decide — they must keep him on that roster all season or be forced to offer him back to Boston for $50,000, half of what they paid to poach the pitcher from the Sox. Another option could be to trade him to a different team, which would also have to keep Song on its 26-man roster or offer him to the Red Sox, the only club eligible to outright him to the minor leagues.

Noting that those scenarios do not pose “much of a risk, financially,” Dombrowski said at his news conference, “Rarely in a Rule 5 draft do you have a chance to select somebody that’s a top-of-the-rotation-type player, or a star major league player, because organizations protect those guys.”

Noah Song said he’d watched so little baseball these last 3 years, he actually had to research how the Phillies did last year.



Not to mention…



“I’d heard of the Rule 5 draft but I didn’t know anything about it…I definitely didn’t think I’d get picked.” pic.twitter.com/p8fVg1NEDY — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) February 23, 2023

That December transaction made for the second time Dombrowski drafted Song, given that the 66-year-old executive ran baseball operations for the Red Sox in 2019, when they made the Navy product a fourth-round pick. If not for Song’s looming military duty, he might have been a first-round selection, and Dombrowski said Thursday that his Boston staff at the time “loved” the pitcher’s potential.

A California native, Song was a finalist for the 2019 Golden Spikes award and earned other national accolades after a senior season in which he posted a 1.44 ERA, allowed a .171 opposing batting average and set a program record with 161 strikeouts. His rate of 15.41 strikeouts per nine innings was the best that year in Division I, and he broke Navy career records for wins (32), strikeouts (428) and innings pitched (334⅓) while tying for the most shutouts (nine).

After being drafted by the Red Sox, Song spent the summer with Boston’s class A affiliate. Over 17 innings in seven appearances for the 2019 Lowell (Mass.) Spinners, he notched a 1.06 ERA with 19 strikeouts and five walks.

Just before he had to report that November to begin training as a Naval flight officer, Song was able to pitch for Team USA at the WBSC Premier12 tournament in Tokyo. He made a strong impression by throwing the tournament’s fastest pitch, a fastball that reached 99 mph, while racking up 5⅓ scoreless innings as a reliever.

More recently, and after unsuccessfully requesting a service deferment in December 2019, Song was honing quite different skills on a P-8 Poseidon aircraft while stationed in Jacksonville. The closest he came to baseball, he said Thursday, was playing catch at times with a friend. When Song learned last week that his transfer petition was approved, he arranged a bullpen session with a Jacksonville high school team.

“It felt rough,” Song said of throwing off a mound for the first time since his Team USA stint. “It felt like I was trying to walk again. Trying to learn new things.”

“The reality is it’s a gamble,” said Dombrowski of giving Song a chance to stick with the Phillies. “That’s what it is. I do not know. When he picks up a ball and he starts throwing off the mound and puts something into it, once his arm is in good enough shape, I don’t know if he’s going throw 85 or 95.”

“We felt it’s worth the risk,” Dombrowski added. “We know he’s in great shape. Will he be able to do it? We’ll see. He’s a quality person with a tremendous work ethic [and] with a lot of ability.”

Noah Song pic.twitter.com/fSftpMoYjE — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) November 13, 2019

For now, Song does not count toward the Phillies’ 40-man roster because of MLB rules regarding players who had been placed on its military list. Dombrowski, who said with a smile that some of those rules “were written before I was born,” said that loophole helped make Song a gamble well worth taking this spring.

In just a few weeks, the Phillies will have to make a fateful decision, but Dombrowski indicated they will not rush Song back into something resembling game-ready form.

“The one thing you want to be careful of — and I told this to Noah when I saw him yesterday — is we don’t want him to get hurt,” said the executive, who has also led front offices for the Montreal Expos, Florida Marlins and Detroit Tigers. “So let’s see where he is and how he moves forward, because he hasn’t been off the mound in an extended period, so he’s in a position where he needs to get himself in shape.”

Song, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander who has attained the rank of lieutenant junior grade, said Thursday that the “most important thing” to him about pursuing paths in both baseball and the military was “just recognizing that I really enjoyed both.”

“When I first started this whole thing, I always said there are two plan A’s that I had,” he said. “And I feel like when I got my wings, I was able to accomplish one of those.

“Now that I’m here, I feel really blessed and really lucky that I haven’t had to do anything I don’t want to do yet.”

