A pair of pole vaulters master the technical, physical, thrilling sport

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Athletes are drawn to the pole vaulting pit for any number of reasons. Some are looking for an adrenaline rush during the offseason of their primary sport. Others are track competitors tired of long-distance runs. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The common denominator of every vaulter explaining their initial interest: It looks really cool. Falls Church junior Nicholas DeWolfe recalls watching Olympic champion Armand Duplantis soar 20 feet into the sky before gliding down onto a foam cushion below — and “I wanted to see what that felt like,” he said.

Viviana Rodriguez, a junior at Osbourn Park, had a similar reaction. Even as a former gymnast, she couldn’t imagine pulling off a feat of such technical perfection — until she tried it. “It just always seemed super cool — people running with giant poles and then flying into the air,” Rodriguez said.

Advertisement

At its core, pole vaulting is an intensely technical sport that requires a balance of speed, strength, agility and body awareness. While most sports build off basic movements such as running or tossing a ball, pole vaulting requires athletes to retrain their minds and muscles to adapt to motions they’ve probably never attempted.

It also melds skills that are often mutually exclusive. It’s not enough to have the core and shoulder strength required to invert yourself midair and spring forward; you also need to be able to run like a sprinter. Experience as a tumbler is great, but can you also do it while carrying a 14-foot-long pole?

DeWolfe and Rodriguez are part of the latest batch of top-tier vaulters to emerge from Northern Virginia. They have what many coaches say are the biggest keys to success in the sport: speed (because strength and technique can be developed over time) and determination (because vaulting takes an emotional toll).

They are setting their sights on titles at the Virginia indoor championships this weekend.

Learning the basics

Beginner vaulters start off with a rudimentary set of drills before they ever step foot near the crossbar. They first must learn how to hold the pole, with their dominant hand near the top. Then they are put through speed and core strength workouts designed to generate enough momentum to fling off the ground.

Advertisement

Once they’re ready to approach the pit, it’s time to measure the length and rhythm of each stride so there’s no hesitation on the jump.

One popular drill, known as “one-two-three, plant-two-three,” breaks down the final six steps of a vault into a carefully choreographed routine for putting the pole in the box and timing the launch.

DeWolfe, who started pole vaulting a little over a year ago, arrived on the track as a multisport athlete looking for a way to stay in shape between football season in the fall and lacrosse season in the spring.

“It was a completely foreign concept when I started,” he said. “So the first day is all just getting comfortable with being on a pole off the ground. You don’t even go onto the pit at all. You’re just building confidence with the pole, and you start to understand how the motion works.”

Coming from lacrosse and football, where he is a wide receiver and linebacker, DeWolfe doesn’t have a typical pole vaulter’s build. At 6-foot and 170 pounds, he’s stronger and heavier than most vaulters. He has learned to use that to his advantage to rapidly progress to longer poles with higher weight limits, which often makes it easier to get more spring out of the pole and reach new heights.

Advertisement

DeWolfe considers himself a work in progress, but he placed second at last year’s VHSL indoor meet, jumping 13 feet after just a few months in the sport.

“The most challenging aspect was the fact that, in practice, you’re focusing a lot more on your job, but once it gets to competition, your mind should be blank,” DeWolfe said. “It should go straight to muscle memory.”

During the summer, DeWolfe joined a pole vaulting boot camp with Prince William County Pole Vaulters, a club made up of a network of coaches from high schools across Northern Virginia. Now he’s jumping 14½ feet and is aiming for a 15-foot personal record at states.

Getting the technique

For at least the past decade, Northern Virginia teams have been a dominant force in pole vaulting, thanks in large part to the programs designed by Prince William County Pole Vaulters. For a sport built on complex mechanics, coaching expertise goes a long way toward developing new talent, and athletes from Prince William to Spotsylvania counties have joined the summer program to learn the sport or reach the next level.

Advertisement

“We coach kids from everywhere,” program director Jerry McEvoy said. “In fact, there are times that we are at a track meet and a kid will come up to us and say, ‘I don’t have a coach; can you help me?’ And we never turn a kid down.”

McEvoy also coaches at Osbourn Park, where one of his star pupils is Rodriguez. McEvoy compares his job to building a Lego set — finding the right pieces of her technique to build on and getting rid of the unnecessary ones to take her to the next level.

Rodriguez’s success comes down to almost always “being on the same wavelength” as her coach, but they agree that she has seen major benefits from an ability to hear multiple opinions about her technique.

“Sometimes when [McEvoy] explains things to me, I just tell him, ‘I know what you want me to do, but I’m not processing it in a way that works for me,’ ” Rodriguez said. “Then another coach would come over and explain it differently, and then all of a sudden the technique would start to get so much better.”

Advertisement

For Rodriguez, pole vaulting is all about mind-set. It’s a sport that can generate incredible highs of setting a personal record or deep lows of constantly hitting the crossbar.

As a cheerleader and former gymnast, Rodriguez started pole vaulting in the spring of her freshman year, and she thrived immediately. But after a few months of training, her progress plateaued, forcing her to change her technique and reframe her mentality.

“There were times I used to cry at all the meets,” she said. “Your body is unfamiliar with pole vault. … You’re not used to doing this. But in order to get better faster, you have to get over that.”

Rodriguez was diagnosed with autism at the beginning of her freshman year, and she said understanding how her brain works has helped her develop a healthier approach to sports.

Advertisement

She has excelled at this one, winning the state title last indoor season and finishing second during the outdoor championships last spring. She still breaks down each vault into a series of techniques to improve on (the run, the plant, the inversion, the landing), rather than aiming for a specific height. Her personal best is 12 feet.

“Things are organized and there’s a step-by-step procedure for how everything is done,” Rodriguez said. “There are a lot of sports that are unpredictable, but with pole vault, because it’s so technical and so predictable, you can very easily encapsulate certain variables of the vault.”

It also helps to have a coach who knows how to navigate the ups and downs of the sport. McEvoy, who was named high school and club coach of the year at the National Pole Vault Summit last month, knows how to motivate and challenge athletes. After a series of difficult vaults, he’s famous for asking, “One more?” — and then repeats the question at least five more times until his athlete can end practice on a good jump.

“I’m always talking kids off the edge, saying: ‘Trust me; it does get better. Let’s just stick to the plan,’ ” McEvoy said. “When someone has a bad day and then they have a really good day, then they have a really, really bad day, they’re like, ‘I hate this sport, but I love this sport.’

“And all the coaches kind of look at each other and say, ‘Well, that’s pole vaulting.’ ”

GiftOutline Gift Article