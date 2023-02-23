Patrick Corbin has a new visitor in his guesthouse: MacKenzie Gore

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Until this year, MacKenzie Gore had spent every spring training at San Diego Padres camp in Arizona. So when he was planning out his extended stay for the Washington Nationals’ camp in Florida, he didn’t know which restaurants to dine at or where he should live. He didn’t even know where the Nationals’ facility was.

Fortunately there was an available, yet unlikely, place to live — Patrick Corbin’s guesthouse. The veteran left-hander offered Gore a temporary residence for camp. Gore said the generosity of Corbin — and Corbin’s wife, Jen — has made the transition to Florida easier, especially after he didn’t pitch for the Nationals last year. He’s trying to return the favor.

“I’m just trying to keep it clean,” Gore said before letting out a laugh. “I’m trying to take care of the house so I’m on his wife’s good side. But it’s been good. … They’re good people.”

Advertisement

Neither pitcher knew the other well when Gore was acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto trade in August. They didn’t spend much time together in the final two months. But, slowly, they have developed a stronger bond.

It’s easy to see some similarities between the left-handers. Coming off a season in which Corbin finished with a 6.31 ERA and Gore was sidelined with an injury, expectations aren’t nearly as high for either heading into 2023.

As the Nationals attempt to unlock the potential of their young players, Corbin, 33, serves as a link between the past and the future, as well as a potential mentor. Gore had a 1.50 ERA in his first nine appearances of 2022, all with the Padres. But he struggled in his last seven games before left elbow inflammation ended his season.

With a new season, Gore has a chance to reset and has Corbin to give him guidance. The two are throwing partners during warm-ups, and their lockers are next to each other.

Even after they threw their first live bullpen sessions of spring training on separate fields this week, Gore walked over to Corbin’s field when he was done. The two walked away toward another field, taking their gloves off their right hands and transitioning to hold them in their left hands simultaneously. The players laughed all the way to the side field, where they started running to cool down.

Corbin said his goal was to make sure Gore fit in because he understands the difficulty of being traded to a new team. Corbin was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2009 but traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks a year later.

Advertisement

“Just playing catch with him, his curveball is really sharp,” Corbin said. “He’s already throwing 95-plus, so he’s come in shape. He kind of reminds me of [myself as a young pitcher]. … Maybe I was even skinnier than he was back [when I was] 24, 23. But just a lot of potential there. Still really young, still got to go out there and compete. We didn’t get to see him in person last year, so excited for that.”

Corbin said he views himself less as a mentor and more as Gore’s equal, but he said he’s always willing to answer any questions Gore might have. Gore said Corbin is not one to say much, which compels him to listen closely when Corbin does offer advice.

With the Nationals, Gore can learn from a pitcher he emulated when he entered professional baseball. Corbin’s slider was one of the best in the game in 2019; he got whiffs 51.4 percent of the time he threw it.

Advertisement

“It was, you could argue, the best left-handed slider in the game,” Gore said. “It was like he was striking everybody out.”

Corbin thinks Gore’s curveball and fastball are quality swing-and-miss pitches that remind him of his slider at its peak. And Gore wants to not only learn from Corbin but push him to get back to the pitcher that he emulated in 2019.

There is one area that Corbin hasn’t taught Gore about — and probably won’t during camp: cooking. Gore doesn’t cook, but fortunately Corbin and his wife love to. Corbin hasn’t been to the guesthouse since Gore arrived, but he and his wife have invited Gore over for dinner a few times. They also have brought over cookies. Corbin joked that he hopes they aren’t annoying Gore.

“From what I know, [the guesthouse] is clean,” Corbin said. “He said he doesn’t cook, so we don’t have to worry about dishes or anything like that. So I guess that’s a positive.”

GiftOutline Gift Article