Victim’s parents criticize Alabama for allowing Brandon Miller to play

A day after star freshman Brandon Miller scored a career-high 41 points to lift the No. 2 Crimson Tide over South Carolina, the parents of Jamea Harris lambasted Alabama for allowing Miller to play in the wake of police testimony alleging that he is linked to Harris’s January killing.

“It’s just unimaginable, and it’s like his life is just going on,’’ Harris’s mother, DeCarla Cotton, told USA Today on Thursday. “He took a brief pause and it didn’t stop. It’s like, OK, slap on the wrist and go play ball.”

Miller played the best game of his college career on Wednesday, the day after a Tuscaloosa detective testified in court that Miller produced the gun used in a fatal shooting last month. Miller has not been charged with a crime, but his performance followed Tuesday’s news that he allegedly delivered a gun to Darius Miles, who was his teammate at the time. Another man, Michael Davis, is accused of using that gun to kill 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

Davis faces capital murder charges, as does Miles, who was dismissed from the team shortly after the shooting. Regarding possible charges against Miller, Tuscaloosa chief deputy district attorney Paula Whitley on Tuesday told AL.com, “There’s nothing we can charge him with.”

Alabama Coach Nate Oats and the school took no disciplinary action against Miller, and announced roughly three hours before Wednesday’s game that he would play, despite intensifying questions about whether it was appropriate.

Alabama faced heavy criticism for allowing Miller, who is considered one of the best players in the country and one of the top prospects in this year’s NBA draft, to play in the Crimson Tide’s game at South Carolina. After Miller took the floor on Wednesday, he was booed by fans during his first touch and taunted by occasional “lock him up” chants. He finished with a career-high 41 points, scoring the game-tying basket late in regulation and the game-winner with one second left in overtime of No. 2 Alabama’s 78-76 victory.

Harris’ parents criticized Miller and Oats, who, alongside Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne, has defended the decision to allow the star freshman to play. Byrne told ESPN that one factor in allowing Miller and teammate Jaden Bradley, who was also allegedly at the scene of the shooting, to remain on the team was because they were cooperating with the investigation and were not suspects.

“They’re worried about his career, but what about this 5-year-old boy (Harris’s son, Kaine),” Cotton said of Alabama’s concern for Miller. “[Kaine is] the true victim in all this. He won’t have a mother anymore to influence his growing up and who he’s going to be.’’

Police said Miller delivered the gun after Miles sent him a text message asking for it. Cotton told USA Today that Miller should have recognized that the gun, which belonged to Miles, could result in violence.

“When somebody says bring a gun to them, what do you think they’re going to do with it?’’ Cotton said. “And if there was no gun, she would not be dead.’’

An attorney for Miller disputed police testimony about the role his client played in the killing, saying in a statement confirmed by AL.com on Wednesday that Miller gave Miles a ride on the night of the shooting after Miles asked him to pick him up, but he “never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur.”

“Brandon does not own a firearm and has never even handled a firearm,” the statement added. “Moreover, he had no knowledge of any intent to use any weapon.”

Harris’s stepfather, Delvin Heard, criticized Oats’s handling on the situation over the last month, including comments made during a Tuesday news conference when Oats said Miller “hasn’t been in any type of trouble, nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Oats later said in a statement, “In no way did I intend to downplay the seriousness of this situation or the tragedy of that night. My prayers continue to go out to Jamea Harris’s family.’’

Heard dismissed the retraction saying it, “meant nothing to us because over this five-week period, he has made a habit of making reckless statements. When I say reckless, I mean statements not considering the victim in this whole thing, which is Jamea Harris.’’

