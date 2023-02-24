Caleb Williams tabs Dolphins as ‘number one’ choice for NFL destination

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Caleb Williams is still a year away from having to make a version of his “Decision,” but he has already let it be known that he wants to take his talents to South Beach. Asked recently by People magazine about whether he will turn professional after his 2023 season with Southern California, the Heisman Trophy winner replied that he “can’t say right now.” Williams was more forthcoming, though, about his preferred destination whenever he does reach the NFL.

“I’d probably go to the Dolphins,” said the 21-year-old quarterback, who played high school football at Gonzaga in Washington, D.C. “ … That’s probably my number one spot.”

Williams even went into specifics about the many things he found attractive in the Dolphins, including their 39-year-old head coach, Mike McDaniel, and array of talented pass-catching options.

Advertisement

“I like to be around younger coaches,” Williams told People. “ … I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn’t bad.”

“I also like the colors,” he added. “The colors are pretty cool, and the weather’s good.”

Not mentioned by Williams, apparently — based on People’s published quotes — was the young, highly drafted quarterback Miami already has in Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in 2020, Tagovailoa is coming off a breakout third season in which he helped the Dolphins reach the playoffs while leading the NFL in such categories as touchdown percentage (6.3), yards per attempt (8.9) and passer rating (105.5).

Tagovailoa even managed to hang around the NFL MVP conversation for a while, but he was unable to put to rest lingering questions about his ability to stay healthy. The former Alabama star, who ended his college career with a major hip injury and missed 10 games over his first two NFL seasons, was forced to sit out an additional five games in 2022, including Miami’s playoff contest, with two concussions.

Advertisement

As such, the door might be ajar for Miami to consider reciprocating Williams’s interest. However, there still remains the pesky matter of the NFL draft.

Williams, who will be a junior this season, is an early front-runner to be selected No. 1 overall in 2024. The Dolphins, meanwhile, would only wind up with a pick anywhere near the top if they fall off a cliff. That’s not a scenario envisioned by major sportsbooks — DraftKings, for example, has Miami tied for the 12th-best odds of reaching the next Super Bowl. The sportsbooks have more dire outlooks for teams such as the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears.

None of those teams made Williams’s stated list of alternative preferences.

“San Fran, Raiders or Falcons,” he said to People.

Fortunately for the NFL’s have-nots, he added, “I’d play anywhere.”

Williams’s comments on Miami did not go unnoticed by at least two of the players he mentioned. On Twitter, Hill liked a story about the quarterback’s remarks posted by a Dolphins-centric website. Gesicki used the occasion to joke about his impending free agency.

Advertisement

“Caleb, they tell you I’m staying with the Dolphins through 2024?” tweeted the tight end. “I’m just trying to figure out what I should do with my condo lease.”

For his part, Williams will need to figure out if he wants to declare for the 2024 draft, the first for which he will be eligible. That decision seems like a formality, but times have changed just enough to create a scintilla of uncertainty. In the wake of the NCAA’s 2021 decision to allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness rights, stars such as Williams have been able to rake in millions in endorsements and other opportunities.

For now, the unanimous, first-team all-American quarterback is playing it coy about his 2024 intentions.

“The expectation from everybody would be that I would leave and go pro,” he told People, “but that would be a very, very in-the-moment kind of decision, after speaking to family members and mentors that I believe in and trust their word.”

GiftOutline Gift Article