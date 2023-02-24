Caps say goodbye to their departing teammates as a harsh reality sets in

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway arrived at the Washington Capitals’ practice facility on Friday morning to pack up their gear and say their goodbyes. Less than 16 hours earlier, the veterans had been traded to the Boston Bruins, the first casualties in what could be a painful reboot for the Capitals. Orlov and Hathaway spoke to the team and said thank you to their former teammates and coaches, then walked out of the dressing room one last time.

“Emotional goodbyes,” Lars Eller said, “it’s not fun, right?”

By noon on Friday, as the Capitals gathered for practice, the lights in the team’s offices that overlook the rink were on. The players on the ice didn’t know who might be moved next, or if they’d be wearing a different uniform in a week’s time. A harsh reality had firmly set in as they skated for nearly an hour: with Washington’s season continuing to spiral, the organization is likely to be sellers at the March 3 trade deadline for the first time in General Manager Brian MacLellan’s tenure.

It leaves the entire operation in a precarious position — while the front office looks to retool for the future and infuse the league’s oldest roster with youth, the Capitals still have a proud locker room with a veteran core that appears determined to push the team back into playoff contention after six consecutive losses. And the organization must balance overhauling its personnel while keeping a competitive team around Alex Ovechkin — a promise owner Ted Leonsis reportedly made to the team’s 37-year-old captain last year — as Ovechkin chases Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 goals.

“This happens at the deadline every year,” Washington Coach Peter Laviolette said. “There are teams that are solidified way up in the standings. There are teams that are down on the bottom. And there are teams in the middle … I think organizations do what they feel is best to be successful, not only today, but in the future as well.”

Washington began Friday in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, but is still one of six teams separated by only five points in the wild-card chase. It was less than two weeks ago that Hathaway was on his back on the ice at TD Garden in Boston, spinning his hand in the air while celebrating his game-winning goal over the NHL-best Bruins. Twelve days later, with the optimism of that victory buried by the team’s lengthy losing streak, Hathaway and Orlov are now on the other side as Bruins — and the Capitals could be looking to flip more expiring contracts on their roster for future assets.

Thursday’s night trade returned three draft picks, including a 2023 first-rounder, and veteran winger Craig Smith, who was expected to join the team Friday afternoon. It is unclear if Smith will be ready tom play in Saturday’s matinee against the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena.

Washington now owns six picks in the 2023 draft, including two first-rounders, as well seven picks in the 2024 draft and eight picks in the 2025 draft. The last time Washington had two first-round picks in the same draft was in 2012, when the organization selected Filip Forsberg and Tom Wilson, a long-tenured forward who has watched the front office tweak the roster at the deadline over the years.

“It’s tough when management is making certain moves,” Wilson said. “Our job in here is to win every game we go into. That’s been our mentality since I’ve been here.”

While tearing the roster down to the studs is likely out of the equation, there could be more movement in the coming days before next Friday’s deadline. Washington’s roster is full of pieces that could be attractive to suitors around the league — it has a handful of quality players on affordable expiring contracts, such as 32-year-old defenseman Nick Jensen, along with a stable of veterans with valuable playoff experience, including Eller, a 33-year-old center. After Thursday night’s 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, Jensen was asked about how he would approach the coming week with the prospect of possibly being moved.

“It’s pretty simple for me. I’ve taken the same approach every day, every game and it’s gotten me this far. You show up to the rink and you work as hard as you possibly can and the chips fall where they fall,” Jensen said. “I always believe luck favors those who work hardest. I’m just going to keep doing that until my last game.”

On Friday morning, as he watched two of his teammates turn into rivals, Ovechkin said he wished luck to both Hathaway and Orlov, his fellow countryman from Russia whose family had been close with the Ovechkins over the past decade in Washington. Orlov had been the fourth-longest tenured player on the team and a key cog in the Stanley Cup title of 2018. Now, he’s the headliner in Washington’s plans to potentially reset, territory the franchise has not entered since early in Ovechkin’s career.

“We’re players. It’s a business,” Ovechkin said. “We have to do our job, play hockey and try to win some games. It’s not in our hands.”

