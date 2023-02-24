Cavinder twins, Miami women’s basketball part of NCAA’s first NIL ruling

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NCAA on Friday issued its first ruling in a name, image and likeness infractions case, penalizing the Miami women’s basketball team for violating recruiting rules by facilitating contact between two prospects and a booster. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The team was placed on probation for one year and head coach Katie Meier served a three-game suspension, which the school self-imposed, at the beginning of this season. The team also received multiple recruiting restrictions, though the players and booster involved were not punished as part of the “negotiated resolution” between Miami, Meier and the NCAA.

At the center of the case are Miami guards Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who previously played at Fresno State. The twins, who became immediate stars after the NCAA in July 2021 enabled college athletes to capitalize on their NIL, transferred to Miami after meeting with John H. Ruiz, a prominent Hurricanes booster who has signed several Miami athletes to NIL deals, including the Cavinders.

Before the Cavinders signed with Miami, the NCAA said Meier facilitated a meeting between them and Ruiz, who had previously contacted the Cavinders’ agent in an unsuccessful attempt to broker a meeting during their visit to the school. Meier told an assistant coach to contact the players and vouch for Ruiz, the NCAA said, and the Cavinders agreed to meet with him. The two players and their parents later had dinner at Ruiz’s home, though the twins told the NCAA that the meeting did not sway their decision to play for Miami. They signed their letters of intent about a week after the dinner.

The NCAA deemed Meier’s involvement in arranging contact between Ruiz and the Cavinders to be a violation of recruiting rules. It said Ruiz providing the players with a meal violated inducement rules. It also said Meier did not communicate with the school’s compliance office “to clarify whether her actions would be consistent with NCAA rules.

“After the booster asked the head coach to connect him to the prospects, the head coach reported feeling uncomfortable with the situation,” the NCAA said. “This discomfort should have prompted the head coach to seek guidance from compliance about her interactions with the booster. The head coach’s involvement to connect the family and the booster resulted in an impermissible recruiting contact and recruiting inducement.”

Miami agreed to several other minor sanctions, including a fine ($5,000, plus 1 percent of the women’s basketball budget) and a reduction in the number of official recruiting visits this season.

While the NCAA did not name Ruiz in its Friday ruling, it referenced an April 13 tweet posted by a booster last year that included a photo of “the booster, booster’s son, prospects and prospects’ parents.” Ruiz on that date posted a photo with the Cavinders after a dinner at his home that matched that description.

Ruiz, a Miami graduate, has attracted headlines and controversy for some of his efforts to contribute to his alma mater. He reportedly offered a high school quarterback a $9.5 million NIL deal to commit to the school last year, though he denied the report.

Ruiz on Friday decried the NCAA’s actions on Twitter, adding “these girls decided where to go, no one else did it for them.”

So the NCAA allows schools to inform students about NIL opportunities and says UM can’t? These girls decided where to go, no one else did it for them. Also the Cavinder Twins are the face of NIL. We are in the US, the constitution safeguards the ability to contract. After… https://t.co/aFfc41RyLF pic.twitter.com/xoHuUehND1 — John H. Ruiz, CEO LifeWallet and Attorney at Law (@JohnHRuiz) February 24, 2023

In the NCAA’s decision, it said Ruiz would not be forced to dissociate from the school, but said its Committee on Infractions “will strongly consider disassociation penalties in future cases involving NIL-adjacent conduct.”

“Boosters are involved with prospects and student-athletes in ways the NCAA membership has never seen or encountered,” it said. “In that way, addressing impermissible booster conduct is critical, and the disassociation penalty presents an effective penalty available to the COI.”

