Injuries and a pandemic derailed her hoops career. Finally, a healthy season.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tears filled Allie Museles’s eyes and knocked out one of her contact lenses as she sat on the Wootton bench, unable to play. Museles, not wanting anyone to see her in distress, let the contact stay on the floor and watched the rest of the game with her vision blurred. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This is not how she envisioned the home opener of her junior season.

She should have been playing for the Patriots. But two knee injuries — and a pandemic in between — ended each of her first three seasons before they started.

Finally this season, as a senior, she has experienced what she has long awaited. Bulky black brace over her left knee, Museles has started most games and has been a key part of the Patriots (18-2), who have a first-round bye in the Maryland 4A regional tournament.

“I don’t know where I’d be without basketball,” said Museles, who truthfully knows all too well what life without basketball is like. “It’s been my whole life since I can remember.”

Advertisement

She started early. Her parents, Tasha and Scott Museles, remembered her dribbling with both her left and right hands as early as first grade. A year later, she went to Maggie Dyer’s all-girls summer Higher Level basketball camp.

The longtime Wootton coach saw Museles’s talent right away in her passing, ballhandling and passion.

“I knew in second grade that this kid was gonna be something special,” Dyer said.

Dyer couldn’t wait to coach Museles at Wootton. Each year at camp she would point out how many years the guard had left before playing for the Patriots. As Museles got closer, Dyer joked with her parents they better not send her to a private school.

The desire to keep Museles in the program was mutual. Tasha and Scott occasionally checked in to see if their daughter wanted to play private high school basketball, a path many players take to increase their chances to play in college.

Advertisement

But Museles never bit. She only seemed interested in playing for Dyer at Wootton and attended as many weeks of summer camp as possible.

As the countdown neared its end, Museles showed her talents in summer league games before her freshman year. In one game, Museles knocked down free throws with just a few seconds left before racing upcourt. Walter Johnson, hunting a quick shot, had pushed the ball to half-court, and the Patriots guard was in furious pursuit.

Pop.

Museles’s knee gave out. Her screams and cries echoed through the gym. She remembers the spot on the court where she fell. An MRI revealed a season-ending torn ACL. The realization hit Museles hard; she recalls coming home and falling on the couch before “bawling my eyes out.”

“It was one of the hardest days of my life,” she said.

Dyer wrote Museles a card when Wootton assembled for tryouts. The coach told her she understood the difficulty of the day, which should have been the unofficial start of her freshman season, but guaranteed she’d remain part of the team.

Advertisement

Museles stayed around the team as a manager. But she was ill-suited for the role. She didn’t want to handle the shot clock or the scoreboard or the game book. Museles maintained a player’s mentality despite being unable to play. She wanted to stay focused on the action from the bench.

“That was just where she belonged,” Dyer said. “She was the one who was doing all the [pregame] handshakes … clearly she wasn’t going to be a manager at the table or doing the shot clock. She was more too much a part of the kids and the team.”

Through it all, Museles rehabbed her injured knee. She owned the process, her parents said, scheduling her appointments for 3 p.m., so she could go right after school.

She was healthy and cleared to play ahead of her sophomore season. But that year was canceled because of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Museles did take small comfort in the universal nature of her situation. She wasn’t the only player who missed the season, and she used the time off to strengthen her knee in outdoor workouts with her AAU team, the Germantown Lady Panthers.

Museles eventually injured the same knee during a summer tournament in Indianapolis. Her MRI revealed a serious injury that required Osteoarticular Transfer System, a complex procedure involving two grafts. Recovery time would be 9 to 12 months.

Museles froze as she heard the news. In the car ride back home, she asked her father for silence.

“Another knee injury on the same leg, what is wrong with me?”

Museles experienced an unfortunate deja vu as she prepared for surgery, told her team of the new injury and returned to the pseudo-managerial role. She impressed Dyer with her demeanor through it all.

Advertisement

“It was just one thing after the other, but she never had a pity party in front of her teammates, in front of me,” the coach said. “Obviously, it’s crushing, but she was very positive to everyone. I think that that really speaks to who she is and her character. Most high school kids that you rip their dream out from underneath them would pretty much lose it, and she didn’t.’

After another prolonged rehab, Museles played AAU in the summer after her junior year and hurt her left knee again in one of the last tournaments.

Trainers at the event told her she’d just sprained her MCL, a six-to-eight-week injury. But it took confirmation from a surgeon a worry-filled day later to assuage her anxieties.

“I can’t even explain how relieved I was,” she said. “If I had to miss my senior year season, I don’t know what I would have done.”

At practice the day before the regular season opener, Dyer listed Museles among the starters. And when the Wootton public address announcer called her name for the first time, it fulfilled a moment nearly a decade in the making.

Dyer took a timeout when Museles scored her first career points, and the two embraced. The senior’s next game was her breakout. She made six threes against Walter Johnson and scored 20 points, including key free throws that sealed a two-point win. (She was named a Player of the Week in The Post’s weekly awards section.)

Advertisement

She downed the Wildcats in the second matchup between the teams as well, banking in a late three-pointer in a 55-52 victory.

Museles’s lone high school season is close to ending. With it ends her competitive basketball career. The senior admits she thinks too much about what could have been if not for the derailments.

“If I didn’t get hurt going into freshman year and I didn’t get hurt going into my junior year, where would I be?” she wonders.

Her first three seasons were dashed by forces out of her control. If all goes to plan, her fourth will last well into March, with Museles helping to decide how it ends.

GiftOutline Gift Article