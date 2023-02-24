Led by its poised freshman, Richard Montgomery advances past Whitman

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Katie Diao leaped in the air and batted down a pass with two hands before corralling the ball and going the other way for a layup in the third quarter. In the fourth, the Richard Montgomery point guard picked up a deflected pass and drove to the hoop, hesitating for a moment to eke past a defender and score an and-one.

The Rockets wanted to run, and although they were slowed at times, their freshman got them going when an extra push was needed. Diao played every minute in a 40-30 comeback win over Whitman on Friday in the first round of the Maryland 4A West region tournament in Rockville.

It was the 10th straight win for Richard Montgomery (17-6), which will take on the region’s No. 1 seed, Churchill, on the road Monday in the region semifinals.

“I think when you get into the open court for Katie, it allows her to use her creativity,” Rockets Coach Mike Oakes said. “She’s just a really smart and intuitive player.”

Whitman (13-10) took a seven-point lead early in the second half, but Richard Montgomery outscored the Vikings by 13 over the final two frames, including a 15-4 margin in the fourth quarter that helped it seal the victory.

“Just because you get down for six, eight points, [that’s] not the time to panic or to point fingers,” Oakes said. “I think that’s where we saw great leadership from [Mackenzie Caldwell-Degnon] as our senior on the floor.”

Caldwell-Degnon led all scorers with 13 points, including seven in the second half to help Richard Montgomery pull ahead. The Rockets had lost to Whitman, 45-27, in early January, and Friday was payback, Caldwell-Degnon said.

Once Richard Montgomery pulled ahead, Diao managed the lead like a veteran. She touched the ball on seemingly every possession down the stretch and helped orchestrate a solid offensive attack.

“It does get a little nerve-racking knowing the ball is in your hands all the time,” said Diao, who showed her poise.

Said Caldwell-Degnon: “I love playing with her. She makes my job a lot easier. … We trust her a lot.”

Diao has already received attention from Division I programs and is the first Rockets player, Oakes said, who has done so in his 12-year coaching tenure.

The stakes will only get bigger against a Churchill team that has just three losses. One of those came at the hands of Richard Montgomery on Jan. 6, but Churchill responded with a blowout win in the next matchup Jan. 20.

