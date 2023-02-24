Terps win sixth straight, hold off Ohio State in a thriller on road

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLUMBUS — The final seconds inside Value City Arena on Friday night left Ohio State’s home crowd in a state of uncertainty. Its early exaltation was tempered as soon as the officials walked to the video monitor, their third such trip in the game’s final moments. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After a quick review, officials waved off Cotie McMahon’s tip-in, ruling the would-be tying basket came a fraction of a second after the buzzer. Maryland’s 76-74 win was secure.

The seventh-ranked Terrapins (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten) closed the regular season with their sixth straight victory, spoiling the Buckeyes’ senior night. Maryland will head to the Big Ten tournament next week with seven wins against ranked teams, including four over teams ranked in the top 10 (tied with Indiana for the most in the nation).

“Wow, felt like a game that you would see in the postseason here in March,” said Maryland Coach Brenda Frese, whose team has won 11 of 12 overall. “The mentality of being able to make one more play and just so many elements there of Ohio State wanting redemption [from] our game and the emotions of that and it being senior night.

“Just getting one more stop. and you’ve seen how much we’ve grown as a team.”

It was a taut, back-and-forth contest in which the little things made a big difference. Maryland senior Abby Meyers was at the center of many of those little things, scoring a game-high 24 points (matching her season high) on 11-for-15 shooting. After helping carry the team in the first half, she single-handedly tied the game early in the fourth quarter after the Buckeyes led 63-58, making a catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the top of the arc before collecting a steal and driving for a layup.

Meyers could only smile after missing the front end of a pair of free throws with 11 seconds remaining and her team clinging to a 75-74 lead. It was pretty much her lone misstep of the night. She hit the second to push the lead to two before her team survived the final sequence.

Meyers said it was the most fun she’s ever had in a game, despite both calves cramping up down the stretch.

“Just the environment, the gravity of it all,” said Meyers, who added six rebounds, two assists and three steals. “For me, it was my last official regular season game as a collegiate basketball player. Just the atmosphere, everyone really brought their A-game. Everyone was playing on this really big stage tonight. And I think we definitely made women’s basketball look great.

“Credit to Ohio State and the entire fan base, too — just an amazing game to be a part of.”

Diamond Miller had 16 points and seven rebounds and Brinae Alexander added 16 points and four rebounds for the Terrapins.

Ohio State (23-6, 12-6) had its chances down the stretch. Rikki Harris missed two free throws with 10 seconds left, the Buckeyes got the offensive rebound and McMahon missed a layup with seven seconds left. Taylor Thierry missed a midrange jumper with one second left and McMahon’s follow was a hair too late.

Ohio State, which was led by McMahon’s 20 points, went scoreless over the final 2:37. Taylor Mikesell, who started her career at Maryland, added 18 points.

“I feel like it just shows how gutsy we are and how we have a lot of fight in us,” Alexander said. “We don’t give up as a team. From the outside looking in, a lot of people have underestimated and doubted us and we’ve just always played with that chip on your shoulder that we have something to prove.”

Here’s what else to know from Friday’s game:

Big Ten tournament

Maryland now waits for Sunday’s game between No. 2 Indiana (26-1, 16-1) and No. 6 Iowa (22-6, 14-3) to find out if it gets the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament. Iowa gets the No. 2 seed with a win despite having the same record as Maryland because of a tiebreaker determined by the Hawkeyes’ win at Indiana.

“The sky’s the limit for this team,” Frese said. “You can just see our confidence is through the roof.”

Plenty in reserve

Alexander and Lavender Briggs had huge impacts off the bench for the second straight game. Briggs finished with eight points, including a pair of key three-pointers. Both posted season highs against Iowa on Tuesday and Briggs continued to be a force defensively as she spent a good portion of the game guarding Mikesell, Ohio State’s leading scorer. She had a similar tough task Tuesday when she tracked the Hawkeyes’ national player of the year candidate Caitlin Clark.

Mikesell honored

Mikesell, who played her first two seasons in College Park, was honored before the game as part of Ohio State’s senior night. Mikesell transferred to Oregon after the 2019-20 season before playing her final two seasons in Columbus. She has scored more than 2,000 career points, including nearly 1,100 as a Buckeye.

Seed planting

The Terrapins were ranked the No. 6 team in the NCAA’s second Top 16 reveal, giving Maryland a No. 2 seed from the selection committee. Maryland moved up from No. 9 and a No. 3 seed. Selection Sunday is two weeks away.

South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and Utah received the No. 1 seeds.

