Run the tape: How the Wizards’ video coordinators hunt for edges Video coordinator Daniel Villarreal also delves into player development with Wizards players like Anthony Gill before games. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Wind your way around the ground floor of Capital One Arena and you will find it, a room at the heart of a maze of hallways. Head past the black-roofed tunnel where players are jogging on court, past supersized washing machines where towels are being laundered. Go beyond the mahogany-paneled locker room, turn a corner and there it is: a small area with swivel chairs, a conference table, one large flat-screen TV and two small ones.

Don’t be fooled by the mundanity — this is the room where the Washington Wizards try to gain an edge.

It is the domain of Daniel Villarreal and Joe Ajike, two members of the Wizards’ video coordination and player development team. Their jobs, put broadly, are to use advanced software to download or record NBA games on their computers and edit them in myriad ways and for myriad purposes that provide a competitive advantage.

Opponent tendencies, presented to the team before practice in a neat and digestible fashion — that’s the work of a video coordinator. So too is the game tape a coach might pore over on a plane ride home, to see where his team could have performed better. When a coach and a player are hunched over a computer together on the sideline before a game, talking about how the player can shift his hips just so to better defend an opponent, a video coordinator was involved.

“Everything we do is to give us that advantage preparation wise,” Ajike said.

On a recent Wednesday, the video room is quiet, its inhabitants focused with five minutes to go before tip-off against the Charlotte Hornets.

Villarreal’s computer is connected to that of Ryan Lumpkin, a fellow video coordinator and coach who sits on the bench during games, marking time stamps the coaching staff will want to look at during halftime to make any necessary adjustments in strategy.

Another computer is tracking individual players’ minutes, and yet another, this one manned by coaching associate Cedrick Joseph, is downloading an Indiana Pacers game so Joseph can splice together the key possessions, turn a 2½-hour game into an hour-long edit and send it to the coaches by the time they get home that night, three days before the Wizards play the Pacers.

Come tip-off, the room comes alive as the game airs on the two TVs mounted on the wall. Villarreal, Ajike and Joseph are joined by another member of their team, Rob Dosier, the trio cheering “A Geeeee” when Anthony Gill dunks. Assistant coach and analytics guru Dean Oliver has joined the bunch at the table, murmuring “good look” about a corner three-pointer from Kristaps Porzingis. Physical therapist Anthony Iannarino walks in to ask Ajike to clip a moment just before the 10-minute mark of the second quarter when Daniel Gafford subbed out after a hard landing — the trainer wanted to take another look in case an injury popped up later. Through all the hubbub, Villarreal and Ajike do not look up from their screens.

This plain, backroom far from the noise and the action is an early step in what both hope are long careers in the NBA. Villarreal, 33, is a former middle school teacher from Beaumont, Calif., who drew inspiration from Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra’s career path from the video room to the head coach’s office and wants to helm a team himself someday.

Ajike, 26, is the son of Nigerian immigrants who first made connections in the league by rebounding for John Wall as a graduate assistant at the University of Miami, where the point guard worked out in the offseason. His dreams lie in player development, where he would like to eventually head his own department.

But for now, both are here in the video room, planted in their seats and locked into their computers. Oliver jokes about the size of the TVs mounted above their heads, musing in good nature that he has bigger ones in his living room.

Ajike finally cracks a smile at that, sliding his eyes to the right to look at Villarreal.

“He’s not used to being here with us,” Ajike said, “in the trenches.”

‘Whatever it takes’

A video coordinator’s greatest asset is time management; the ability to eke productivity out of every moment is a life raft in the relentless current of an 82-game season.

While preparation for the three or four opponents an NBA team faces in a week is divided between a staff of assistant coaches and scouts, there are only four full-time video coordinators working on the tape needed for such work. Villarreal and Ajike travel on every road trip, attend every practice as part of their jobs, often staying late with smiles on their faces to help rebound when players want to shoot.

Villarreal taught Ajike coding tricks to help shave 20 to 30 minutes off his editing process. On the road, that’s the difference between a coach’s ability to review the game the Wizards have just played on the plane ride home and waiting a couple of hours.

“It’s about staying a step ahead of our needs as a staff because games are going to keep coming,” Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “Having edits when you need them, having the scout games when you need them, reports, printed. And on the road, it’s not always easy. You’re working out of hotels with bad WiFi, all these things you can’t necessarily prepare for. But the best video coordinators, like DV, have a mind-set of, whatever it takes to get it done.”

Villarreal started his pro basketball career with the Washington Mystics and eventually worked for both teams before Unseld asked him to stay on full time with the Wizards last season. It was his work ethic Unseld appreciated most — an ethos Villarreal attributes to his non-basketball background. A Lakers fan from a young age, he taught math in Los Angeles for two years out of college before making a leap and enrolling in graduate school for sports industry management at Georgetown.

He was unfamiliar with the software the Mystics used when he had an informational interview about a job with the team, so he downloaded the manual and taught himself. He overprepares before giving his opinion to a coach or player for one reason: His playing career ended in high school.

“It was like he was speaking another language,” Villarreal said, describing sitting in on his first meeting with the Mystics’ coaches. “I thought, ‘Well. I’ve got to learn another language, I guess.’ ”

But what Villarreal does know is how to educate. The Californian has the kindness and endless patience you might expect from a teacher. Breaking down film with players, learning how different Wizards coaches communicate and even serving as the team’s de facto IT guy on the road require many of the same skills he used to run a classroom in Los Angeles.

After he delivers a film edit on a future opponent, Villarreal will work with a coach to generate scouting reports, helping distill the coach’s notes, then going back to the tape to pull relevant film to show the team. He began presenting to the team on his own this season as well, creating printed reports on an opponent’s tendencies for 17 assigned games. He then will present to the locker room using the film he has cut.

“The way I operate is everything’s high priority for me. I try to turn things around right away because I think if I do that I’ll have time to breathe. But no,” Villarreal said, laughing, “there’s just more stuff that comes my way.”

A long day

Ajike begins his game days at 6 or 6:30 a.m., starting with a couple of hours of work on whatever game he’s cutting that day, labeling each of an upcoming opponent’s plays so Wizards coaches can find and watch them easily.

After that, his day diverges from Villarreal’s — Ajike’s position shades more toward player development. On game days, he’s on court and available for anyone who trickles in to get shots up hours before tip-off. Throughout the season, he works individually with third-year forward Deni Avdija and second-year guard Corey Kispert, helping them develop their game based on the Wizards’ vision for both players.

But the biggest part of Ajike’s job when it comes to developing Washington’s young players might be what happens off the court. The 26-year-old is there to help Avdija and Kispert strengthen the mental side of their game as much as the physical side.

“His impact on me has been mental. He’s been relentlessly positive; he always shows up with a servant’s heart, and his only goal is to make us better,” Kispert said. “You can’t help but smile when you work out with Joe, and you can’t help but feel really good about your game, too.”

Ajike spent three weeks in Israel this summer with Avdija to better understand the 22-year-old’s mind-set and the pressure he deals with. The pair went to a coffee shop every day between workout sessions, and Ajike saw fans come up for autographs and pictures every afternoon without fail, heard people calling Avdija’s name on the street.

“Just seeing how young he is — I have a little brother that’s older than Deni just by a few months — but just to see how young he is and how he came to this country where he hadn’t lived and he came here with the expectation and pressure of a lottery pick representing a whole country, I saw how big he is and how much he loves and cares about his people. So helping him, it’s more than just basketball. You have to remember that piece.”

Ajike’s ultimate goal is to work in player development. For now, working as a video coordinator is part of the job.

On a game day, after he works out with players on court, it’s back to his computer, where he’s often going through any close games an upcoming opponent has played. Ajike looks for the opponent’s go-to plays when they’re down two points in the final seconds and they need a bucket, takes notes and passes that information onto Ryan Richman, the Wizards’ assistant coach who specifically handles late-game situations.

Then comes the game, and Ajike is back in the video room, cutting film while the Wizards play. His night ends hours after the final whistle, when the video room is quiet again — after he finishes his film work, Ajike will stick around in case a player wants to get up extra shots.

The relentless grind of a season is crushing at times, even for someone as naturally energetic as Ajike and as can-do as Villarreal. There are always more games to cut, more workouts to be done. In the rare moments they have a chance to look up from their computers and reflect, they remind themselves of what they’re working toward.

“It can be hard, bringing it every single day. It’s a long season, and we’re human,” Ajike said. “But at the end of the day, you get numb to the demanding schedule. It’s doable. And when you watch the players you work with thrive or when something you pointed out on film comes to life on court, you remember it’s worth it.”

