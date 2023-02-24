Record after record, a Rockville swimmer completes a rare feat

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Toby Barnett rarely shows his emotions when he wins a race. Whereas other swimmers scream or pump their fists in elation after touching first, only occasionally does the Rockville senior flash a grin before hopping out of the pool. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Indiana commit is used to winning; he hasn’t lost a race during the postseason. But after completing his leadoff leg of the Rams’ 400-yard freestyle relay at MPSSAA 3A/2A/1A West regionals on Feb. 18, he let his excitement overtake him.

It wasn’t the first-place finish Barnett was celebrating when he triumphantly slapped the water in excitement after peering up at the Fairland Aquatics Center scoreboard. It was the time. His 46.42 split — which can count as an individual 100 freestyle race from the leadoff position — ended his quest to break every Rockville team record.

Advertisement

“I was just super excited and definitely relieved,” Barnett said. “It was something that I really wanted to get and to have, so I could just say it was done and I didn’t have to worry about getting them any more.”

With one meet remaining in his high school career, Barnett has no more team records left to break. The Rams will look to unseat defending champion Poolesville at the 3A/2A/1A state championships at Eppley Recreation Center in College Park on Saturday, and Barnett will look to end his high school career with a state title crown in hand.

Rockville Coach Jim Castonguay put the idea in Barnett’s head at the beginning of this season. While analyzing his roster, the coach realized Barnett had five of the Rams’ 11 records — nearly halfway there.

Barnett had already claimed the 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle records. He was also a member of two of the three record-setting relays during his junior season. And given that Barnett had already usurped each of the records during his club swimming meets with Rockville Montgomery Swim Club, Castonguay knew the rare goal could become a reality.

Advertisement

That left five individual races for Barnett to conquer in his senior season: the 100, 200 and 500 freestyles as well as the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke — the last of which had recently been the fastest time in Montgomery County. The senior also needed to be a part of a record-breaking 200 medley relay.

With the season approaching, Castonguay mapped out a plan to give his captain a chance. Barnett would attempt to break one record per dual meet before reverting back to his typical events during championship season.

“It was just a matter of, could he get them every time he got in the pool,” Castonguay said.

Quickly, Barnett proved up to the challenge. He broke the 200 freestyle record first, easily breaking Teddy Ament’s 1:42.52 mark from last season against Wheaton with a 1:40.90 time.

All-American Griffin Alaniz’s 51.04 100 backstroke record was next, a mark Barnett beat with a 50.95 time. Barnett broke the 100 butterfly record against Magruder in 49.14, and Castonguay’s plan was working just as he had planned.

Advertisement

Then came the 500 freestyle. Like many other club swimmers in the area, Barnett all season juggled his club swim practices with his high school meets. Barnett swam between 10,000 and 11,000 yards the morning of each high school meet, he said, a routine that proved detrimental in his attempt to break the record of the longest event in high school swimming.

“I was extra tired,” Barnett said of his 500 freestyle race. “It took a lot mentally, but I was able to push through it and finish that race up.”

Barnett finished in 4:30.78 against Seneca Valley, a time he would later pass at the Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Swimming and Diving Championships en route to a victory in the event on Feb. 12. Barnett also helped break the 200 medley relay at the same meet.

Barnett’s final hurdle was the 100 freestyle, a 46.45 time by Alaniz, a 2016 graduate, that hadn’t been touched in seven years.

Advertisement

“The main problem with him breaking that record is it was a really fast record,” Castonguay said with a chuckle.

For the first time all season, Barnett didn’t set the record he was looking for in the sprint freestyle event. He felt sick the day of the first attempt, Castonguay said, and came within hundredths of a second during his subsequent tries, including at Metros.

But when he squeaked past Alaniz for the final time by three one-hundredths a week later, the relief set in and the emotions poured out.

Castonguay understands the impact of Barnett’s accomplishment — and the legacy he has left on his program.

“He’s the best swimmer I’ve ever coached, and I’ve coached some really good swimmers,” Castonguay said. “Toby’s the GOAT.”

GiftOutline Gift Article