Stephen Strasburg isn’t at spring training. His shadow looms.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Stephen Strasburg’s locker looks as if he could walk up to it any minute now. Maybe he would slip on the white jersey hanging on the left, or maybe the red one, No. 37, on the right. Maybe he would reach to the top shelf for his stack of unopened letters, or maybe see what’s inside the Amazon package next to them. Maybe he would sit and chat with his teammates for a bit, maybe talk about change-up grips, maybe break down his golf swing or offer a dark horse for March Madness.

Then maybe he would go outside and pitch — if maybe, in this case, it wasn’t all make believe.

“I feel for him, man,” said Sean Doolittle, who’s in the small group of Washington Nationals who played with Strasburg when he was a dominant starter, not a former star who may never pitch competitively again. “I really just wish he were here.”

No one knows when or if Strasburg might show up at spring training. Instead, he’s back in Washington, still dealing with complications from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July 2021. Nothing in his locker has moved since camp began in mid-February. Teammates are no longer worried about whether he’ll be on the Opening Day roster, but whether he could compromise his health long-term.

Last summer, after a failed attempt to return, there were times Strasburg couldn’t stand for long without his right hand going numb. He had to lie down on his side, pressing his arm against his chest, to regain feeling. But after visiting doctors at the start of the offseason, he was cleared for at least one more run at throwing a baseball, the act that once made him the most talked-about pitching prospect of his generation, then a World Series MVP, then the highest-paid player in club history.

Yet in the weeks before spring training, Strasburg felt off following his second bullpen session of the winter. The pain and tingling was familiar for the 34-year-old. And the reality of his innings freezing at 1,470 — just 31⅓ of them after signing a seven-year, $245 million deal — crept closer than ever before.

“He doesn’t have anything to prove to anyone,” said Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin. “At some point, this is way bigger than baseball and he has to protect his livelihood. He may not be in Florida or with the team right now, but his influence on the organization doesn’t change. It’s everywhere.”

‘He really, really cares’

Since the beginning of his career, Strasburg has preferred to shine on the mound and be invisible off it. He does not like interviews. He is more likely to walk straight past a reporter, eyes unwavering, than say hello. For years, his super power was a silent, tunnel-vision focus, leading him to three All-Star Games and the very top of his profession.

But during the 2019 season, Manager Dave Martinez often noted how Strasburg had softened beneath his hard exterior. And when he negotiated his mega contract, Strasburg had his teammates and the future of the Nationals in mind.

He demanded better food for players and improved travel accommodations for their families. He made sure players could work out at the stadium over the winter, then pushed for new equipment in the weight room. He even lobbied for a new sound system in the clubhouse at Nationals Park, outfitted with strobe lights for team dance parties after wins.

“You know how Jayson Werth gets credit for improving the player experience after he signed? That’s Strasburg for the next wave of guys, you just wouldn’t think it because he’s so reserved and keeps to himself a lot of the time,” Doolittle said. “He’s constantly doing things behind the scenes, talking to ownership, talking to people around the ballpark, talking to [General Manager Mike] Rizzo about what could help us and now and recruit players down the road. He really, really cares.”

When Strasburg spoke up about some players having to park farther from the entrance than coaches and staff, he had a choice: Let things stay how they were. Or ditch his spot, one near the front, when the club reconfigured the layout to move more players closer.

Two people with the team, who requested anonymity so they could speak candidly about Strasburg’s evolution, said that when he was younger, he wouldn’t have so deliberately put his teammates first. But as he became a father, as he entered his 30s, then after he lifted a World Series trophy, parts of him changed. He had the team organize a dads trip for 2020 that was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most springs, he would rent out a nearby mini golf course and pick up the tab for players, coaches, staff and their families.

Without him, there’s a widening void of veteran-run events away from the facility. Before Max Scherzer was traded in 2021, he and his wife, Erica, would host a crawfish boil during camp. Doolittle called Strasburg’s putt-putt and arcade party one of the consistent highlights of past spring trainings. Both Doolittle and Corbin recalled trying to chip in and Strasburg turning them down, quietly telling them to just have fun.

“We built this franchise on the back of him,” Rizzo said. “I just feel bad that he can’t relish that into the end of his career gracefully. He just feels terrible about it.”

‘He’s part of why I wanted to pitch’

Asked for his pitching influences this week, Jake Irvin turned a light shade of red. It’s Irvin’s first month in a major league clubhouse. Talking about major league pitchers, then, felt a tad embarrassing. You never know who’s listening, ready to stash jokes for the long season ahead.

“Well … I mean … I love watching Jacob deGrom. I love watching Sandy Alcántara,” the 26-year-old said, dropping his voice. “But even in here … I mean …”

Irvin scanned the room, reading the names atop each locker. There was Josiah Gray. There was Cade Cavalli, a top prospect and Irvin’s teammate at Oklahoma. But when Irvin saw Strasburg’s stall, he paused, seeming unsure about discussing an absent superstar he’s never met.

With some nudging, though, Irvin slowly cracked. Had he watched Strasburg as a kid in Bloomington, Minn.?

“Are you kidding me?” he said. “I remember his debut like it was yesterday. I wasn’t a pitcher yet, but I liked messing around with curveballs in the backyard. I saw that game on ESPN and didn’t know a ball could move that way. It was so cool. He was striking everyone out and putting hard-throwing righties on the map. He’s part of why I wanted to pitch.”

Jackson Rutledge, another Nationals’ prospect, tells a similar story, recalling how his dad told him to watch Strasburg’s videos and shoot for the moon. He was 12 when Strasburg arrived in the majors with 14 strikeouts against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Irvin was 14 and only dreaming of exposure to college scouts.

Corbin remembers how, being in Strasburg’s draft class, everyone was glued to the pitcher throwing 100 mph with a mind-bending curve at San Diego State. No matter what happens next, that — that and how Strasburg dominated most of his eight playoff starts — is how teammates young and old are choosing to remember him. They just hope he finds peace or a last wind soon.

“We’ll wait for him,” Doolittle said. “You’ll always wait for Stephen Strasburg.”

