College basketball’s most sobering development of the week was the revelation Tuesday that Alabama freshman Brandon Miller was linked in court to the shooting of a woman in Tuscaloosa earlier this year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The basics, for those who missed it: A police detective testified that Miller brought a gun on Jan. 15 to then-teammate Darius Miles, who then handed it to Michael Lynn Davis. Davis is accused of shooting into a vehicle and killing 23-year-old Jamea Harris. Both Miles and Davis are charged with capital murder, and Miles was dismissed from the Crimson Tide’s program.

Miller remained active and scored a career-high 41 points in Wednesday’s overtime victory at South Carolina. Miller’s attorney said Miller “never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur.”

There are really two ways Alabama could grapple with this. One is with a mix of empathy and pragmatism. A woman is dead, and that carries more significance than any games.

Plus, even if Miller is a witness and not a suspect and has been cooperative with police, as the university, his lawyer and Coach Nate Oats have said, the Crimson Tide’s star still finds himself murder investigation-adjacent. That can’t be a comfortable place to reside, no matter how tangential it might be.

The other way boils down to simply worrying about results. Alabama is in line for a No. 1 seed in next month’s NCAA tournament and has never reached a Final Four, let alone won a national title.

This leads to the questions of can Miller play and should Miller play. Can? Without any legal entanglements, yes. Should? That’s a different discussion.

It’s not hard to envision other programs sitting a player in Miller’s spot for a few games to conduct an internal investigation that would conveniently conclude before the start of the postseason.

Then again, there is a more audaciously cynical tack than that. Alabama could view this as something it simply has to weather no longer than roughly April 3. That’s the day of the national title game, and no one expects the 6-foot-9 Miller (a potential top-five NBA draft pick who is averaging 19.5 points) to remain at the college level for a second season.

That’s an incredibly crass way to view things, and here’s hoping it isn’t guiding the Crimson Tide’s decision-makers. But a star basketball player was responsible for transporting a weapon used in a shooting that left a person dead, police say, and it’s not difficult after this week’s events to conclude Alabama’s basketball program and athletic department doesn’t care to allow that to get in the way of winning.

That’s not a conclusion any school or organization should want anyone making about it.

No snub awaiting Aggies this time

Perhaps the saltiest team on Selection Sunday last year was Texas A&M, which ripped off a late seven-game winning streak before falling in the SEC tournament championship game. The Aggies, who were 23-12 at the time in part because of an eight-game skid in the middle of league play, were sent off to the NIT and ultimately reached the title game.

Texas A&M won’t face a similar fate this season, though that’s only been assured recently. The Aggies (21-7, 13-2 SEC) are 6-0 this month entering Saturday’s trip to Mississippi State, and have built almost all of the good parts of their résumé since the calendar turned to February.

In its past five games, Texas A&M has upended Auburn, Arkansas and Tennessee at home and went on the road to complete a helpful sweep of Missouri. It has done it with an offense spearheaded by point guard Wade Taylor IV that ranks among the nation’s best at getting to the foul line (second in free throw rate, per KenPom.com) and creating second chances (eighth in offensive rebounding percentage).

At the start of conference play last month, the Aggies had two questionable losses (at home against Wofford and against Murray State in an early-season tournament) and basically no heft to its résumé. Their best victory outside the SEC remains a victory at DePaul.

But out-of-league play is only part of the equation, and Texas A&M has done more than enough to distinguish itself. It sits in the top 25 of all six metrics on the NCAA team sheets, and is well on its way to wearing a home jersey in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Mid-major spotlight: Vermont

Vermont is accustomed to winning America East titles. Still, there is a little something different about this year’s Catamounts, who secured a seventh consecutive regular season crown Wednesday with an 81-70 defeat of Binghamton.

They took some losses early in the regular season. They played their last 20 games without starting center Nick Fiorillo. And they even started 2-2 in the America East, shrug-worthy for most programs but a startling development for one that was 86-10 in league play over the last six seasons.

And then Vermont ripped off 10 games in a row to secure a No. 1 seed in the conference tournament with two games to spare.

“It’s probably been our most improbable run to a regular season title,” Coach John Becker said.

Becker points not to splitting four games in early January, but what came immediately after it: A week between games to tinker with the lineup.

The Catamounts (18-10, 12-2) had played much of the year with Finn Sullivan at point guard and graduate transfer Dylan Penn off the ball. The two swapped spots, with Sullivan moving off the ball and Penn becoming more of a table setter.

It was an instant success; Vermont won its next three games by an average of 20.7 points.

“Those two changing roles really unlocked our team and was ultimately the best way for us to play,” Becker said.

While Penn was a proven commodity after helping Bellarmine win the Atlantic Sun tournament last year, Sullivan was never a scorer who carried a college team. He contributed for three years at San Diego, then was effectively the Catamounts’ fifth option last year.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder has silenced any concerns, averaging 19.6 points during the winning streak. He scored 29 points in Wednesday’s clincher.

“He's a high-major athlete and has a high-level IQ,” Becker said. “It was all there. He’s an emotional player, so he would have his ups and downs and let some parts of the game get to him a little bit mentally, and he’s done a lot of work on the mental side. He’s one of those players that plays right on the edge. And to be able to go to the edge and not go over it, he’s done a lot of work that way.”

Vermont’s only remaining conundrum is a welcome one. Fiorillo is set to return from his meniscus injury Saturday at Bryant, giving the Catamounts a couple games to sort out their rotation before the America East tournament.

The regular season title gives Vermont home-court advantage as it chases its fourth NCAA berth since 2017.

“Adding Nick back, we’re much closer to being a championship-level team,” Becker said. “Obviously, we are a championship-level team with what we’ve done in the regular season. I think maybe the gap this year is not as big as it’s been the last couple of years, but I do think we have championship makeup.”

Weekend highlights

Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama (2 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2): The Razorbacks (19-9, 8-7 SEC) didn’t have a healthy Nick Smith when they lost to the Crimson Tide (24-4, 14-1) last month. They do now, and the freshman is coming off a 26-point game in Tuesday’s drubbing of Georgia. It begins a challenging closing kick to the regular season for the Hogs, who visit Tennessee and play host to Kentucky next week.

Arizona State at No. 7 Arizona (2 p.m. Saturday, CBS): Arizona State’s postseason résumé has all sorts of flaws, but the best thing going for the Sun Devils (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12) is opportunities. They get a rematch of their 69-60 New Year’s Eve loss to the Wildcats (24-4, 13-4) this weekend, then a trip to play UCLA and Southern California to close the regular season.

No. 8 Texas at No. 9 Baylor (2 p.m. Saturday, ESPN): The Bears (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) return home after consecutive losses at Kansas and Kansas State, and their chances of eventually landing as high as the No. 2 seed line would take a hit if the Longhorns (22-6, 11-4) can complete a season sweep. Baylor has only lost twice in Waco this season, to TCU and Kansas State by a combined three points.

No. 17 Indiana at No. 5 Purdue (7:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox): Round One between Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Purdue’s Zach Edey lived up to expectations. Can the encore be even better? The Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) won in Bloomington on Feb. 4 as Jackson-Davis collected 25 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, while Edey had 33 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks for the Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4).

No. 15 St. Mary’s at No. 12 Gonzaga (10 p.m. Saturday, ESPN): Gonzaga (24-5, 13-2) has won at least a share of 10 consecutive West Coast Conference titles. Earning a season split with the Gaels (25-5, 14-1) would extend that streak. Drew Timme scored 23 points for the Zags in the Feb. 4 meeting, but the Gaels rallied for a 78-70 overtime triumph behind Aidan Mahaney’s 18 points.

No. 21 Northwestern at Maryland (noon Sunday, BTN): Just like everyone expected back in the preseason, the visiting Wildcats (20-7, 11-6) and the Terrapins (19-9, 10-7) enter their lone meeting of the season in position to earn double byes in the Big Ten tournament. It should be one of the best backcourt matchups of the season in Big Ten play.

Drake at Bradley (4 p.m. Sunday, ESPN2): Neither team is likely to land an at-large berth, but with the Missouri Valley regular season title at stake, it should be appointment viewing for college hoops junkies. Drake (24-6, 15-4) has won 10 in a row behind sophomore forward Tucker DeVries, who scored 28 points as the Bulldogs rolled to an 86-61 rout over Bradley on Jan. 14. The Braves (22-8, 15-4) have won nine consecutive games thanks in part to a miserly defense.

