D.C. United storms back, wins season opener on goal deep in stoppage time

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United’s 2023 unveiling Saturday night — with Wayne Rooney and striker Christian Benteke entering their first full season as coach and scoring threat, respectively, and Mateusz Klich making his debut — began and ended on high notes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight And the hero was not one of the club’s high-priced European imports but a 21-year-old homegrown player named Ted Ku-DiPietro, one of nine children from a family in Oakton who began his career in the second division before moving up to the MLS squad last year.

The second-half substitute assisted on Benteke’s 90th-minute equalizer, then scored in the eighth — and final — minute of stoppage time as United rallied to stun Toronto FC, 3-2, before 17,397 at Audi Field. The season-opening result followed a four-game losing streak and a six-game winless stretch that wrapped up last fall, when United finished last.

Advertisement

In the preseason, Rooney said he emphasized the importance of “creating that mind-set and mentality and character into keep going.”

On Saturday, he added: “I actually said to them before the game, ‘You might be losing and someone will come off the bench and win the game.’ And it’s exactly what happened because it happens so many times in football. I’m just really pleased with the lads because they put a lot of hard work into preseason and they rewarded themselves.”

The winning sequence came amid United’s rush of momentum after conceding the go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute. Ku-DiPietro and two other subs, teenage homegrowns Jackson Hopkins and Kristian Fletcher, sparked the uprising.

On the winning goal, Fletcher touched the ball to newcomer Mohanad Jeahze, who crossed to Ku-DiPietro for a close-range finish that touched off a wild party in the southeast corner of the stadium.

“I just thought, ‘I have got to get into the box because we can actually win this game right now,’ especially with the crowd behind us and the momentum from our second goal,” said Ku-DiPietro, who last year split time between the main squad and Loudoun United and ended up making 10 MLS appearances (two starts).

Advertisement

He was among United’s best players this preseason.

“Ted is awesome,” defender Steven Birnbaum said. “No one deserved a goal more than him.”

In the 90th minute, Ku-DiPietro set up Benteke with a chipped cross that the Belgian striker headed into the right side of the net.

“We got the second goal and I was like, ‘All right, we’re not stopping,’ ” Birnbaum said. “ ‘We’re going to go get the third’ — that’s the mentality we need to have.”

Klich’s early goal from distance warmed the Audi Field audience, but Toronto answered with two in an 18-minute span of the second half. Federico Bernardeschi converted a penalty kick in the 66th minute and Mark-Anthony Kaye converted a rebound in the 83rd.

United won without forward Taxi Fountas (hamstring strain), the team’s best player last year. Birnbaum (illness) did not enter the game until late.

Advertisement

Fountas’s absence undermined United’s hopes of having its three designated players on the field together. Klich’s signing from English Premier League club Leeds in the offseason completed the triumvirate, and he and Benteke, a late arrival last season, were in the lineup. Nigel Robertha, who missed most of preseason with a broken wrist, replaced Fountas.

Birnbaum’s initial absence added to a long list of center backs unavailable because of injury or fitness concerns after injury recovery. The void was filled by Victor Palsson, a well-traveled defensive midfielder, and Matai Akinmboni, a 16-year-old homegrown who debuted last year.

The task was tall. Toronto featured Italian attackers Lorenzo Insigne and Bernardeschi, the highest-paid and fourth-highest-paid players in MLS last year. Insigne was gone before halftime with a leg injury.

Advertisement

United was ambitious in the first half. The breakthrough came when Klich took advantage of ample space before ripping a low, 26-yard bid past goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

United flirted with disaster just before and after halftime, laboring to create any meaningful possession and allowing the visitors to dictate terms. Klich had to retreat to collect the ball, leaving Benteke stranded. The match turned physical and contentious.

Toronto drew level. Michael Bradley’s long ball connected with Laryea, who was clipped by Akinmboni in the box. The teenager did all right initially, but his second challenge took down Richie Laryea.

Bernardeschi rolled the penalty kick down the middle as Tyler Miller committed to his left.

Toronto went ahead after Miller touched Bernardeschi’s free kick off the post. Kaye side-volleyed the rebound for what seemed like the winner before Benteke and Ku-DiPietro intervened.

Advertisement

Rooney told his young players to “go express yourself. ... They are going to make mistakes. They’re going to make three, four, five, six mistakes a game, but then they might have moments like we got with Ku.”

Here’s what else to know about United’s victory:

Post-Hamid era begins

For the first time in 16 years, goalkeeper Bill Hamid will have no association with United, which did not make him an offer after his contract expired Dec. 31. The 32-year-old will trial with Dundee United this week, according to Scottish media reports.

Hamid’s run with D.C. began in 2007 as an academy player, and two years later he became the club’s first homegrown signing. He left in early 2018 to join Danish club Midtjylland but returned seven months later.

All three D.C. keepers are new, with Alex Bono (formerly with Toronto) and Luis Zamudio (second-division Loudoun United) joining Miller (Minnesota).

Morrison is off the roster

As expected, English midfielder Ravel Morrison (two goals in 14 games last year) was not included on the season roster before the compliance deadline Friday. He has a guaranteed contract but won’t play. A move within MLS or abroad is possible, and United could buy out his contract.

Advertisement

With Morrison out of the picture and Chilean winger Martín Rodríguez sidelined all year with an ACL injury, United has two international roster slots open. Rooney said he is hoping to fill at least one slot in the next week or two. The transfer window will close April 24 and reopen July 5.

“I am keeping Stewart on his toes to get me some more players,” Rooney said, nodding at technical director Stewart Mairs standing near him.

At center back

Derrick Williams (lower leg injury) and Brendan Hines-Ike (foot) were not in uniform, and fellow center back Donovan Pines is still getting up to speed after missing much of the preseason following offseason hernia surgery.

GiftOutline Gift Article