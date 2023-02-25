Walter Johnson’s Sienna Karp ends high school swimming career in dominant fashion

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Heading into the Maryland 4A/3A state championships, Sienna Karp knew she would be emotional, given that it would be her final high school meet. But she was determined to not let tears fall as her time swimming for Walter Johnson came to an end. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As she took the podium with a gold medal around her neck after prevailing in the 100-yard breaststroke Saturday at the University of Maryland’s Eppley Recreation Center, the tears came flooding down.

“Everyone else was crying,” she said. “It’s just a weird feeling. ... You’re excited, but it’s just really sad that this is it.”

Karp and Walter Johnson sophomore Isla Bartholomew, the runner-up, shared a long embrace as their teammates cheered poolside. For Karp, a senior Penn State commit, the moment was more sweet than bitter: She knew her team had secured the state title. The Wildcats successfully defended their championship, posting 310 points to squeak past Bethesda-Chevy Chase (289). Richard Montgomery was third with 263.

In her high school finale, Karp dazzled from start to finish, winning three titles as she notched three state meet records. In the 200 medley relay, the quartet of Karp, Maren Conze, Maddie Simmons and Healey Morgan finished in 1 minute 44.92 seconds to set the record. They were nearly two seconds ahead of runner-up Wootton.

Moments later, Karp was back in the pool for the 200 individual medley. She was three seconds clear of the pack, finishing in 2:01.15 for her second state title in a matter of minutes. Her breaststroke split of 33.61 seconds helped her to a healthy edge before she coasted to the wall for the win, setting another state meet record in the process.

Karp’s second individual state title came when the Wildcats needed her most. With B-CC trailing by a few points heading into the final individual race, Karp was the top seed in the 100 breaststroke. She trounced the field in 1:01.54 to set another meet record. Bartholomew finished second as Walter Johnson began to pull away.

“Right when I finished and I saw [Bartholomew] get second, I like screamed — it was so exciting,” Karp said. “… I’m super proud of her.”

From there, all the Wildcats needed was a decent finish in the 400 freestyle relay to clinch the team victory. The Barons touched first — led by senior Nina Allen, who dominated the 50 freestyle and helped both B-CC freestyle relay teams to victory — but Walter Johnson’s third-place finish was more than enough for another state title.

Whitman boys edge Churchill

When the Churchill and Whitman boys lined up for the 200 freestyle relay, the Bulldogs held an advantage of 16.84 points. When the race ended, the lead belonged to the Vikings by 23.16.

Churchill’s boys touched first, seemingly taking control of the meet. But the Bulldogs were disqualified after a swimmer failed to establish at least one foot on the front of the block before diving into the water, wiping out 40 points.

That put Whitman in the driver’s seat with just a few races remaining. Senior Blake Conway won the 100 backstroke, the next event, in 48.36; senior Kris Lawson already had won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

All of Whitman’s 400 freestyle relay team members finished in under 48 seconds to help the Vikings place third in the final race, claim the state title and take down the defending champions. Whitman finished with 293.16 points; Churchill had 274.

“They’ve worked so hard, so they deserve it,” Whitman Coach Theresa Vaghi said. “Great team spirit, great camaraderie, great group of kids.”

