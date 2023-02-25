No. 6 Virginia’s downturn continues with a 71-63 loss at North Carolina

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The breakdowns on both ends of the floor continued for the sixth-ranked Virginia men’s basketball team at North Carolina on Saturday night, dooming the Cavaliers to a 71-63 loss and elevating concerns about their championship aspirations with the postseason on the horizon.

Virginia (21-6, 13-5) dropped its second in a row and fell to third in the ACC behind front-runner Pittsburgh and second-place Miami, which gifted the Cavaliers an opening earlier in the day with a loss at the buzzer to Florida State. Rather than capitalize, Virginia fell behind by double figures in a listless first half and, save for a few nominal bursts, never seriously threatened the rest of the way while permitting the Tar Heels (18-11, 10-8) to shoot 10 for 22 (45.5 percent) on three-pointers.

“You just keep knocking and try to make little adjustments,” Cavaliers Coach Tony Bennett said. “I told the guys there’s a lot of basketball left. [We’re] playing obviously a good, tough team [Clemson on Tuesday], a quick turnaround, but we’ll get after it and keep trying to find ways.”

Jayden Gardner led the Cavaliers with 19 points on 9-for-17 shooting to go with 12 rebounds but received scant support. Armaan Franklin had 14 points, but no other player scored more than nine, and nobody else shot even 50 percent in a game in which Virginia went 27 for 68 (39.7 percent) from the field, including 4 for 12 (33.3 percent) on three-pointers.

The Tar Heels got a game-high 22 points from Pete Nance, who made 7 of 10 shots and all four of his three-point tries after missing the teams’ first meeting with a back strain. The 6-foot-11 graduate transfer from Northwestern, the son of three-time NBA all-star Larry Nance, set up Puff Johnson for an uncontested layup with 4:36 left that put North Carolina up 61-47 and all but doused any hope of a Virginia comeback.

The Cavaliers did manage to draw within 69-63 on a Franklin jumper with 21 seconds to play, but Caleb Love sank a pair of foul shots for the final score.

Compounding their woes was another wayward outing from the foul line, where Virginia made 5 of 11 tries (45.5 percent).

“I’m not really too concerned,” Gardner said of Virginia’s first back-to-back losses since mid-December. “I’m really encouraged by the way we fought tonight, to know that we can be in these spots and come back and still play together and try to force a win, so I think this team right now, keep doing what we’re doing on the defensive end but most importantly work on our offense.”

Lethargic closeouts on three-point shooters doomed Virginia in the first half, leaving the Cavaliers trailing 42-26 heading to the locker room.

The Tar Heels sank three consecutive three-pointers, including the last two from Johnson, and followed that flurry with RJ Davis’s three-pointer and three-point play for a 37-20 advantage with 2:59 remaining. A Franklin dunk and field goals from Reece Beekman and Isaac McKneely blunted the damage before North Carolina gained possession with six seconds to play. Tar Heels Coach Hubert Davis called a timeout, and out of the stoppage Nance made a three-pointer just before the buzzer.

“We’ve got to lock in these last couple of games,” Franklin said of the regular season’s final week, which features matchups with Clemson and Louisville. “We’ve got two hungry teams coming to play us at home. ... Can’t get panicked at this time of year.”

Here’s what else to know about Virginia’s loss:

More missed layups

Continuing a troubling trend, the Cavaliers missed a half-dozen layups in the first half, only two of which were contested. Those miscues kept Virginia from staying close to the Tar Heels, who were able to open a double-digit lead with less than six minutes left.

Missed layups contributed significantly to Virginia’s 63-48 loss at Boston College on Wednesday. The Cavaliers went 8 for 22 on those shots to underscore an ill-timed bout of offensive inefficiency that included a 57-55 win over Notre Dame on Feb. 18 in Charlottesville.

“We work hard on our finishing,” Bennett said with a smile. “You work at it, try to get the quality shots. We’re just using them up now, and they’re going to start dropping.”

Staying small

Bennett again went with the small starting lineup he began deploying regularly in the second half of Virginia’s 65-58 victory over the Tar Heels on Jan. 10 in Charlottesville after North Carolina forward/center Armando Bacot left that game for good early in the first half with a right leg ailment.

This time, Ben Vander Plas, who at 6-8 starts at center for Virginia, drew the majority of the defensive assignments on Bacot, a 6-11 first-team all-ACC selection. Vander Plas, with the aid of an occasional post-trap double team, helped keep the Tar Heels’ career leader in rebounds and double-doubles mostly in check.

Bacot finished with 11 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes and committed three of North Carolina’s 12 turnovers. He also had four fouls, including two on the offensive end. Vander Plas had eight points on 3-for-8 shooting in 21 minutes.

