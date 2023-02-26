Manny Machado and the free-spending Padres agree to 11-year extension

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The San Diego Padres struck again Sunday morning, agreeing to pay all-star third baseman Manny Machado $350 million over the next 11 years, according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal, which was first reported by ESPN and will keep him from opting out of his previous contract at the conclusion of the season, will end speculation about what a bidding war for Machado could look like this winter.

Machado announced his arrival at spring training in somewhat awkward fashion, beginning a highly promising Padres season by announcing his plan to opt out of the 10-year, $300 million dollar deal he signed before the 2019 campaign. Since signing that deal, he watched fellow third basemen Anthony Rendon of the Los Angeles Angels and Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals sign contracts paying them more than the $30 million annually that Machado’s original one guaranteed. As Machado put it, noting that the free agent market has changed in the three years since he signed, “There’s a lot of money out there.”

He will now get more of that money than all but three players in baseball history, with only Mike Trout ($426.5 million), Mookie Betts ($365 million), and Aaron Judge ($360 million) signing contracts that guaranteed them more. Machado becomes the highest-paid third baseman in major league history overall and will make $32 million annually, just less than what Arenado is earning on his current deal.

Machado’s deal gives the Padres another mega-contract on their small-market books, in yet another example of owner Peter Seidler’s willingness to spend. This week, Seidler told reporters Machado was the Padres’ top priority — the kind of thing many owners say before their superstar’s free agent season, the kind of thing even big-market owners say before deciding that such a player is out of their price range.

But within a few days, Seidler gave Machado enough to keep him in San Diego long-term. He has now committed more than $900 million to Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Xander Bogaerts, all of whom are under contract through at least 2033.

The Padres have now committed $450 million to Machado over 15 years. Since he signed in San Diego before the 2019 season, Machado is second among major league third baseman in FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement and tied for second in homers. He finished fourth in the National League in batting average and hit 32 home runs in 2022, his age-29 season. He will be 30 years old on Opening Day and has openly speculated about playing into his 40s — something he is now contractually obligated to do.

By signing Machado, the Padres have eliminated the only question hanging over what might become one of the more scrutinized small-market seasons in recent baseball history. As owners in similar markets like Pittsburgh have spent the spring voicing frustration about the competitive disadvantages they face as they try to keep up with big spenders, the Padres have responded to being in one of MLB’s smallest markets by committing to the league’s third-highest payroll. Only the New York Yankees and the New York Mets will pay their Opening Day rosters more.

As a result, the Padres will now pair Machado and Bogaerts on the left side of an infield so loaded with talent that Tatis Jr. will likely move to the outfield alongside Juan Soto. They also agreed to nine-figure extensions with starters Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish this winter, and locked up key bullpen performer Robert Suarez at $10 million annually.

For the first time in recent memory, the Padres look like the titans in a division recently dominated by the big-spending Los Angeles Dodgers. But the Dodgers did not make their usual list of blockbuster acquisitions this winter, turning the spotlight, for once, a little further south.

