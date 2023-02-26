Terps thump No. 21 Northwestern to finish unbeaten in Big Ten home games

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Maryland opened its Big Ten schedule in December, point guard Jahmir Young hit a late three-pointer to clinch a win over Illinois, and Kevin Willard had his first victory over a ranked opponent as the Terrapins’ coach. Amid the celebration, Willard urged his players to thank the student section because, for the first time this season, Xfinity Center rocked and the Terps delivered.

Nearly three months later, Maryland’s players headed to the same railing that separates the court from the stands to show their gratitude one last time. The Terps had just knocked off No. 21 Northwestern with a strong second half, and their 75-59 victory in their home finale Sunday afternoon completed a perfect Big Ten campaign in this building.

Maryland won all 10 of its conference games at Xfinity Center, a run of dominance that has helped the Terps rise toward the top of the Big Ten and make up for their struggles on the road. The win over Northwestern was the Terps’ fifth against a ranked conference foe at home and added another solid victory to their résumé. After the final buzzer, several players lifted their arms to make a heart with their hands, and they waded through a sea of high-five-seeking arms on their way to the locker room.

Advertisement

“The fan base really got behind this group,” Willard said. “I think they appreciated how hard they worked, how hard they play.”

As Maryland (20-9, 11-7) pushed past the Wildcats, Young again led the way, just as he did against the Illini in December and as he has throughout the season. He had 18 points as all five starters finished in double figures on senior day.

“It’s a moment that you’re going to remember for the rest of your life,” said Young, one of five seniors honored before the game. “Just trying to take care of business but also enjoy it and stay in the moment.”

The Terps shot 53.8 percent from the field and hit a season-high 14 three-pointers on 22 attempts (63.6 percent). Sophomore forward Julian Reese had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Maryland’s offense looked fluid as it committed just seven turnovers, and Hakim Hart (10 points) distributed a team-high seven assists.

Advertisement

Northwestern (20-9, 11-7) is on the cusp of its second NCAA tournament appearance in school history, and the Wildcats have won five road games in conference play this season.

The teams turned in an offensive showcase in the first half, with both shooting at a high clip (61.5 percent for Maryland, 59.3 percent for Northwestern). They combined for just four turnovers and 11 fouls, and neither team led by more than five. Maryland made eight three-pointers. Northwestern standout guard Boo Buie had seven assists as the Terps struggled to contain Chase Audige, who had 14 points. Maryland’s Patrick Emilien dished a beautiful pass to Young, who leaped for a dunk. And Young hit a contested three at the buzzer to lift the Terps to a 41-39 edge at halftime.

When the teams returned, Maryland continued to surge, and the Wildcats couldn’t keep pace. Willard said his defense had a few “mental breakdowns” that led to Northwestern three-pointers in the first half, but after halftime the Terps got more stops. In the second half, the Terps limited Audige to two points and Buie to one assist. Northwestern’s supporting cast couldn’t offer enough production to counter Maryland’s sharp shooting.

Advertisement

“They outplayed us in the second half,” Northwestern Coach Chris Collins said. “We couldn’t keep up with the scoring.”

Buie, the Wildcats’ leading scorer this year, finished with just four points on 1-for-9 shooting. He had averaged 24.8 points in his previous five outings as Northwestern emerged as a force in the Big Ten, but the Terps halted that superb stretch.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win:

Finding range

Maryland entered shooting 31.3 percent from three-point range, the second-worst mark in the Big Ten. But after the Terps made 7 of 13 attempts from beyond the arc Wednesday against Minnesota’s struggling defense, they maintained that form against the Wildcats, shooting a season-best 63.6 percent.

Four Maryland players — Don Carey (4 for 7), Young (4 for 7), Ian Martinez (3 for 3) and Hart (2 for 4) — made multiple shots from beyond the arc, a promising sign as the postseason approaches.

Looking ahead

Maryland is in strong position to claim a top-four seed and a double bye in the Big Ten tournament, which begins March 8 in Chicago. The Terps are in a four-way tie for second place with Northwestern, Indiana and Michigan. Purdue (13-5) has kept its spot atop the league despite four losses in its past six games.

Advertisement

Maryland closes with two games on the road — at Ohio State on Wednesday and at Penn State on Sunday.

Honoring the seniors

Maryland honored its five seniors before tip-off. All of those players — Young, Hart, Emilien, Carey and Donta Scott — have considerable roles in the rotation. Scott and Hart joined the program out of high school and were part of Maryland’s Big Ten title-winning squad in 2020. Young (Charlotte), Carey (Georgetown) and Emilien (St. Francis Brooklyn) arrived as transfers this offseason.

“I’m in this for the long haul,” Willard said. “And what those guys have done — Hak, Donta and those three [transfers] — they have set the tone, and they’ve set the culture at a very, very high standard.”

Willard got his five seniors on the floor together late in the game, then substituted them all out with 1:18 remaining. The crowd offered a standing ovation.

Advertisement

Since the NCAA granted extra eligibility to college athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic, senior day ceremonies don’t necessarily come near the end of a player’s career. Of Maryland’s group, only Carey and Emilien have exhausted their eligibility; they used their additional season to play at Maryland. Hart, Scott and Young have eligibility that leaves the door open for another season in College Park.

GiftOutline Gift Article