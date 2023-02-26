Nationals turn to dodgeball in hopes of fixing Victor Robles

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Washington Nationals’ latest attempt to fix Victor Robles involves a half-deflated blue dodgeball. Throughout the early days of spring training, Robles has kept the ball in his team-issued bag, then stuck it between his right forearm and biceps during batting practice. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Why? “We have to keep his hands in, have to get him striking the inside of the ball,” hitting coach Darnell Coles said after a session with Robles. “The blue ball is a constant reminder for that. It’s working so far.”

If Robles casts his hands at the baseball — as he too often has in recent years — the blue ball will fall out of his arms during the middle of his swing. That’s bad. But if he doesn’t cast his hands, keeping them closer to his body, the blue ball will stay between his forearm and biceps until toward the end of his swing. That’s good.

During a BP round Thursday, Robles, 25, lined a homer to right-center. Watching from near the dugout, Manager Dave Martinez explained how, when Robles casts his hands, it is physically impossible for him to generate power to the opposite field. Maybe he could still get lucky and pull something hard. More likely, though, he would just rollover for a soft grounder or miss the baseball entirely.

After Robles finished with a .584 OPS in 2022, the staff suggested he try hitting with the blue ball at home in the Dominican Republic. When Robles arrived at camp, Coles also tweaked the load of his hands, making it so they don’t go straight up when he prepares to swing. Despite years of struggles at the plate, Robles is expected to start the season as the club’s everyday center fielder. A rebuilding team can afford to offer another chance.

“We really had to take a step back with him,” Martinez said of Robles, a former top prospect turned major question mark. “He had to take a step back and try to focus on who he really wants to be. That’s what we’re trying to help him with now.”

Here’s what else to know from Nationals spring training:

Reliever Zach Brzykcy will be sidelined two-to-four weeks with a forearm strain. Brzykcy has been a fast riser for the Nationals, who invited him to major league camp this spring. The righty rode his power fastball to a 1.76 ERA across three levels in 2022. Martinez announced Brzykcy’s injury Sunday morning, stressing that the 23-year-old is not dealing with elbow issues.

Right-hander Jake Irvin is bringing an old friend back into his arsenal. While at Oklahoma, Irvin’s sinker was a key part of his pitch mix, which ultimately led Washington to draft him in the fourth round in 2018. But after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020, he was told not to throw it during the year-long rehab. Team athletic trainers worried about the pronation during his follow-through, feeling it could strain his arm during a delicate period. Last season, in his return from the surgery, Irvin was successful with a four-seam fastball, breaking ball and change-up, but the sinker was not yet ready for competition.

“But I’m throwing it again now and I’m really excited,” said Irvin, who’s in camp after being added to the 40-man roster in November. If he impresses in West Palm, Irvin could be one of the first pitchers called-upon if/when a starter gets hurt in the regular season.

“It was such an important pitch for me in college and it was kind of weird not having it,” he continued. “And I think it’s honestly better than before, getting a bit more movement. It’s just another pitch I can use effectively against righties and lefties.”

FanGraphs projects the Nationals to finish in last place at 66-96. That would be an 11-win improvement from 2022, when Washington stumbled to the worst record in club history. The site also gave the Nationals a 0.1 percent chance of making the playoffs and a zero percent chance of winning a highly competitive division. In a recent deep dive on their preseason projections, FanGraphs’ Ben Clemens wrote: “I’d treat them as a rough measure of the major league franchise’s prospects in the coming year. Angry about your team being projected for 86 wins instead of 88? I don’t think our projections are amazing at doing that kind of fine parsing.”

“More specifically, 88 [percent] of our projections get within 15 wins of a team’s actual total,” Clemens continued. “Only 7 [percent] of teams in our entire sample [2014 to 2022, excluding 2020] outperformed by 15 or more wins.”

Don’t ask Delino DeShields about his tennis racket. “No, no, this is a baseball training device,” DeShields said, delivering the line as if he had a thousand times. “Baseball. Training. Device.”

DeShields, 54, is in his first camp with the Washington Nationals and preparing to manage the Class AA Harrisburg Senators. And since it began, he’s rarely been seen without his tennis rac … sorry, baseball training device. He uses the device — picture, um, a racket with a flatter top — for short-range defensive drills he calls “glove work.” DeShields, a former second baseman, feels the device is more accurate than if he tapped one-hoppers with a bat. He also uses it while shagging during batting practice, knocking balls in with the device to keep his arm from getting sore.

