Hawks hire Quin Snyder as head coach

The Atlanta Hawks hired Quin Snyder as head coach on Sunday, moving quickly to find a full-time replacement after firing Nate McMillan on Tuesday. Assistant coach Joe Prunty had stepped in to coach on an interim basis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Snyder, 56, will return to the bench eight months after resigning as coach of the Utah Jazz last June. The Duke graduate will return to Atlanta, where he served as an assistant coach under Mike Budenholzer during the 2013-14 season. Before stepping away last summer, Snyder had coached the Jazz for eight seasons, accumulating a 372-264 (.585) record while leading them to six playoff appearances and three series victories. Utah was his first NBA head coaching job after a lengthy stint as coach of the University of Missouri and assistant gigs with CSKA Moscow and several NBA franchises.

Regarded as an intense leader and one of basketball’s best tacticians, Snyder inherits a roster led by Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, a pair of 2022 all-stars who haven’t fully jelled this season. Following a splashy offseason trade for Murray, Atlanta has been one of this season’s biggest disappointments, posting a 31-30 record and struggling to maintain a healthy offensive rhythm.

In joining the Hawks, Snyder placed his faith in a young front office led by former NBA players Landry Fields and Kyle Korver. Facing the possibility of missing out on the East’s play-in tournament, Hawks president Travis Schlenk stepped down Dec. 21. The 34-year-old Fields, a former NBA player who was promoted to general manager in July, assumed control of basketball operations. Korver, 41, was promoted to assistant GM in January. Fields then parted ways with McMillan, who had inked a four-year contract extension shortly after guiding the Hawks to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.

Snyder, who would have entered the summer as arguably the most coveted coaching free agent, built an elite offense around Donovan Mitchell and a consistently excellent defense around Rudy Gobert during his time in Utah, emphasizing ball movement, three-point shooting and paint defense. His to-do list in Atlanta will include coaxing better shot selection and off-ball movement from Young, the Hawks’ 24-year-old franchise player. The Hawks also must determine whether Young and Murray make sense as a long-term pairing before Murray’s 2026 free agency.

McMillan, 58, departs Atlanta with a 99-80 (.553) record across three seasons and a career record of 760-668 (.532) over 19 seasons. A former NBA player who previously coached the Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers, McMillan was hired by the Hawks as an assistant in 2020 and promoted to interim coach when Lloyd Pierce was fired in March 2021.

