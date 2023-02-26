St. John’s, Paul VI hang on in a dramatic WCAC semifinal doubleheader

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The St. John’s five lined up to defend the inbounds pass, hoping they could keep their hearts intact. Just under two seconds remained in a tense and twisty Washington Catholic Athletic Conference semifinal Sunday, and the Cadets led rival Gonzaga by one point. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Junior Donovan Freeman had knocked down a clutch three-pointer 10 seconds before, giving the Cadets what seemed liked a win-sealing four-point lead before Gonzaga answered with a three of its own and got the ball back with 1.6 seconds left.

Logic said the Eagles were unlikely to hit a hopeful, full-court heave — but Freeman, guarding the inbounder, didn’t want to count on logic.

“I knew the game wasn’t over,” the junior said. “I’ve seen some wild stuff in basketball. Especially in a game like that, I’d be crazy not to be locked in until I hear the final buzzer.”

That final play turned out to be harmless, a quick Gonzaga turnover that clinched a 54-53 win for No. 1 St. John’s and sent half of the American University crowd into a frenzy.

St. John’s will face Paul VI for the WCAC title Monday at American. The game will follow the girls’ final, which tips off at 6 p.m. and features the same matchup.

No. 8 Gonzaga (24-8) seemed to have the upper hand most of the night. The Eagles rode a balanced scoring attack to an early lead and held it for much of the game. But St. John’s (28-2) closed the gap late, stringing together a few vital stops to tie the score. The Cadets rode that momentum to the finish, earning a rivalry win and a championship game appearance.

“Never been in a WCAC tournament game as crazy as that one,” senior guard Malik Mack said. “My whole objective today was to keep everybody calm and composed. I knew if we could do that we’d leave with a W.”

St. John’s will face the top-seeded, much-celebrated Panthers of Paul VI, who kept their undefeated WCAC season alive with a gritty 72-70 win over upset-minded DeMatha.

The No. 2 Panthers (28-2) spent much of the night up by two or three possessions, fending off scoring surges from the Stags. The biggest run came at the end of the third quarter, when No. 16 DeMatha (19-12) erased a seven-point deficit in 90 seconds and sent the game into the fourth tied at 51.

Panthers senior DeShawn Harris-Smith, provider of key baskets all night, opened the fourth quarter with an and-one, and the Panthers led the rest of the way. The lead was never big, but the Panthers held it tight with good rim protection and some timely offense.

“In the playoffs, everybody kicks it up a notch,” Harris-Smith said. “We weren’t surprised that we got their best shot, but there was no way we were going to go down without a shot at a championship.”

Harris-Smith, a Maryland commit, finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds. On the defensive end, the Panthers were led by junior Patrick Ngongba, who had seven blocks.

“There was an adjustment period to a game like that,” Ngongba said. “But we’ve been preparing for a game and an atmosphere like this for the whole season. In a way, it felt natural.”

