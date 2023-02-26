Paul VI girls edge McNamara, will face St. John’s in the WCAC title game

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the final minute of a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament semifinal Sunday at American University, the finish line was at midcourt for the Paul VI girls. Clinging to a three-point lead against top-seeded Bishop McNamara, the Panthers simply needed to kill some clock and get to the foul line. But time and again, a desperate McNamara squad used its menacing press to come up with a steal.

After the first steal, McNamara made it a one-point game. After the second, it had a shot to win with 10 seconds left. McNamara missed, and the Panthers grabbed the rebound. Working through a maze of extended arms looking for a steal or a foul, the Panthers finally tiptoed their way past half-court. In the serenity of the frontcourt, they could start to breathe again.

The Panthers’ 53-52 victory sent them to the WCAC championship game and handed McNamara its first conference loss. Paul VI will face St. John’s at 6 p.m. Monday at American.

“One of our goals this year was to put our kids in as many adverse situations as we could,” Panthers Coach Scott Allen said. “We’ve been in so many close games. Lost a game on a 75-footer. Lost a game we led with 20 seconds left. The biggest difference today was that we were much more comfortable — even if we didn’t look it at times — making one or two final plays.”

The Panthers lost to the Mustangs by 15 points in the regular season. As one of the WCAC’s consistent powerhouses, Paul VI (20-9) was in shaky form heading into Sunday’s game against the Mustangs (21-6). They had lost four of their final six regular season games and squeezed past Bishop Ireton on a buzzer-beater in a quarterfinal.

But the Panthers looked confident from the start Sunday, playing smart, methodical defense and feeding the ball inside to 6-foot-3 center Laura Williams. They led by 10 at halftime, but the Mustangs came out firing in the second half: An 11-0 run gave McNamara a 34-33 lead.

The battle-tested Panthers responded. They closed the third quarter on a 10-3 run to take the lead back, and they clung to that advantage for the rest of the afternoon. Williams finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

“We’ve been through our ups and downs, so we’re more than a family now,” Williams said. “We know how to just go out and play. We can keep our composure out there.”

ST. JOHN’S 67, GOOD COUNSEL 34: In the second game of Sunday’s semifinal doubleheader, the defending champion Cadets cruised to a win. St. John’s (24-6) looked confident and comfortable to pull away from the Falcons (11-9).

The Cadets, who have appeared in 11 of the past 13 conference championship games, led by three at the end of the first quarter and by nine at halftime. By the fourth quarter, they were up 15 and rolling. By the buzzer, they had a statement win. It’s not every year that a team wins by more than 30 points in a WCAC semifinal.

“We’ve had a lot of different teams that have gotten to this point, and every one is different,” Cadets Coach Jonathan Scribner said. “This team is a very different style of play, different scoring weapons. We have different players who can step up, and we saw that today.”

