Wizards show plenty of heart early but can’t find an edge late in Chicago

CHICAGO — The bit of momentum that the Washington Wizards had whipped up with a comeback win at Minnesota leading into the all-star break completely dissipated in the strong Chicago wind Sunday. The Wizards, for no lack of effort as they strive to make a postseason push, lost to the Bulls, 102-82, for their second straight defeat.

Friday’s home loss to the New York Knicks could be categorized as disheartening because it exposed Washington’s weaknesses. Sunday’s loss might have been even more disappointing because of the heart the Wizards showed, especially in the first half. They flew around the court, dived after live balls and rebounded hard against the team one spot beneath them in the Eastern Conference.

But without two starters — Kristaps Porzingis sat with left knee soreness, and Monte Morris sat with lower back soreness — the Wizards just looked duller than their hosts. And their genuine effort lacked one key component Chicago had in spades: a sharp edge.

“From a competitive standpoint, I think we could be a little better,” Bradley Beal said. “Teams are being more physical with us — that’s been something out of the break we’ve got to be better at. We’ve just got to be more physical and play smart. Obviously play with an aggressiveness that force refs to call it. ... It’s just playing how they guard us — they hold and grab me on screens, double-team, reach in, scratch, claw. We’ve got to do some of that stuff, too.”

The Bulls (28-33) had lost six in a row before they beat Brooklyn by 44 points Friday. They went for the jugular again Sunday and held the Wizards (28-32) to their lowest point total of the season.

Washington allowed Chicago to shoot 50.6 percent; the Bulls were led by typical performances from DeMar DeRozan (29 points) and Zach LaVine (27). But it was their top-notch perimeter defenders who bothered the Wizards most, especially without Porzingis on the floor. The big man missed his ninth game of the season after teammate Deni Avdija rolled into him while falling against the Knicks.

The Wizards’ offense wilted without him and managed just 37 points in the second half, going 1 for 9 from the three-point line. For the game, Washington committed 16 turnovers that led to 25 Chicago points.

“They did a good job today of blowing up screens, putting a lot of pressure and taking us out of plays,” point guard Delon Wright said. “... So that was pretty much the game right there, just trying to finish plays through their physicality.”

The result was a lopsided outcome that overshadowed the good things the Wizards accomplished, including a solid night on the offensive boards — they had 22 second-chance points — and Daniel Gafford’s 15-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Beal led four scorers in double figures with 18 points and added seven rebounds and eight assists. Wright, starting in place of Morris, had 14 points, and Kyle Kuzma added 10. Washington shot 42.1 percent from the field and 21.4 percent (6 for 28) from the three-point line. It outrebounded Chicago 42-39.

“And, you know, you can’t leave 11 free throws on the board,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said, referring to his team’s 12-for-23 shooting from the line. “When you do get to the line making aggressive plays downhill, you’ve got to capitalize.”

From the start, the Wizards looked determined to make up for surrendering a 19-point lead to the Knicks on Friday. They charged hard for loose balls in the first half, worked for offensive rebounds and lunged for steals. Wright, Beal, Avdija, Kuzma and Taj Gibson did a good job rushing Chicago’s offense into ineffective action in the second quarter, and the Wizards got eight second-chance points with superior rebounding.

Their effort — and a 5-1 edge in three-pointers — kept the Wizards afloat after they barely got to the free throw line and allowed LaVine and DeRozan to combine for 32 first-half points. The Bulls led 47-45 heading into the locker room and put the clamps on after that.

Despite the back-to-back losses, the Wizards’ mood hasn’t soured. Wright said their issues have been self-inflicted and are fixable, and they remain in play-in tournament contention as the East’s No. 10 seed. (The Bulls sit in 11th.)

To be successful from here on out, Beal said Washington has to be more like Chicago and scratch and claw for wins.

“We took two crazy losses. That [19]-point lead that we lost, we definitely should have won that game against New York. Came out and laid an egg again tonight against another team that’s struggling like us,” he said. “We’re all in the same boat, essentially — middle-of-the-pack teams. It’s tough.”

